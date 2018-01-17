  1. Inhalt
Film

French film legend Brigitte Bardot attacks the #MeToo movement

Brigitte Bardot denounces the #MeToo movement as "hypocritical and ridiculous," following fellow French star Catherine Deneuve's controversial defense of men's right to "hit on women."

Brigitte Bardot (Getty Images/AFP/E. Feferberg)

French actress Brigitte Bardot denounced the #MeToo movement in an interview with the magazine Paris Match published on Wednesday.

"The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous," she said of the actresses who spoke out against sexual harassment. "Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role."

"They say they were harassed so we will talk about them," the 83-year-old actress added.

Bardot, a French sex symbol for decades, said she was never a victim of sexual harassment, adding that she felt it was "charming" when men told her how beautiful she was, or that she had a "nice little backside."

Read more: Catherine Deneuve and 100 French women denounce #MeToo 'puritanism'

Her comments come a week after fellow French star Catherine Deneuve sparked a worldwide feminist backlash by defending men's right to "hit on" women. She signed an open letter by 100 prominent women that claimed that #MeToo had become a puritanical "witch-hunt" threatening sexual freedom.

  • Catherine Deneuve at the 26th European Film Awards (picture-alliance/dpa)

    French stars divided over #MeToo

    Catherine Deneuve

    Among the signatories of the open letter was Oscar-nominated French star Catherine Deneuve. Already known for her controversial stance toward harassment, Deneuve has said she finds the #MeToo and #BalanceTonPorc social media actions "excessive." That's after she expressed her support for director Roman Polanski, who is still wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

  • Catherine Millet (Getty Images/J.Saget)

    French stars divided over #MeToo

    Catherine Millet

    Modern art expert and editor-in-chief of the magazine Art Press, Catherine Millet was also among the signatories who wrote, "Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or cack-handedly, is not — nor is men being gentlemanly a macho attack." Millet is perhaps best known for her book, "The Sexual Life of Catherine M.," a memoir tracing her 30 years in France's swinger scene.

  • Ingrid Caven (Getty Images/S.Kugler)

    French stars divided over #MeToo

    Ingrid Caven

    German-born Chanson singer, Ingrid Caven, added her name to the open letter, which claims that the protest's legitimacy has turned into a "witch-hunt." "Instead of helping women, this frenzy (...) actually helps the enemies of sexual liberty — religious extremists and the worst sort of reactionaries. As women, we do not recognize ourselves in this feminism."

  • Brigitte Lahaie (Getty Images/T.Samson)

    French stars divided over #MeToo

    Brigitte Lahaie

    A radio talk show host who got her start in the porn industry in 1976, just a year after it was legalized, Brigitte Lahaie signed the letter, which speaks of a "purifying wave" that knows no limit. "(T)he human being is not monolithic: a woman can in the same day lead a professional team and enjoy being the sexual object of a man without being a 'slut' nor a vile accomplice of the patriarchy."

  • Women protesting against sexual abuse in France (Getty Images/AFP/F. Pennant)

    French stars divided over #MeToo

    #BalanceTonPorc

    France's version of #MeToo is #BalanceTonPorc, or "call out your pig." Created by NY-based French journalist Sandra Muller, it essentially invites people to name names — and that involves legal risks. Muller herself was asked by lawyers to delete a tweet in which she named a French executive who had said offensive remarks.

  • Ségolène Royal (Getty Images)

    French stars divided over #MeToo

    Ségolène Royal

    Prominent feminists quickly responded to the letter signed by Deneuve, saying that it blurred the line between seduction and harassment and in doing so, harmed the "millions of women who suffer from this abuse." Former presidential candidate Ségolène Royal took to Twitter to express her dismay, saying, "It's too bad that our great Catherine Deneuve has signed on to this disconcerting text."

  • Emma De Caunes (Getty Images/F.Lo Presti)

    French stars divided over #MeToo

    Emma De Caunes

    Among the women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate behavior is French actress Emma De Caunes. De Caunes said she had met Weinstein for lunch at a Paris Hotel in 2010. She was invited to his hotel room to discuss a project but after he walked out of his bathroom naked with an erection, Caunes fled. "It was like a hunter with a wild animal," she said. "The fear turns him on."

  • Florence Darel (Getty Images/P.Le Segretain)

    French stars divided over #MeToo

    Florence Darel

    In October, actress Florence Darel also came out as having been sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, telling People magazine that Weinstein pursued her in the mid '90s and then propositioned her in a hotel room while his then-wife, Eve Chilton, was in the room next door. Darcel, who starred in "The Stolen Children" and "Uranus" has also accused other French producers, including Jacques Dorfmann.

  • Isabelle Adjani on stage (picture-alliance/dpa/Villard/Lydie)

    French stars divided over #MeToo

    Isabelle Adjani

    In October, shortly after the accusations against Harvey Weinstein went public, French actress Isabelle Adjani published an op-ed in the weekly JDD newspaper saying, "(T)his is not a game … When an actress dresses up in a seductive way to get a role, it's not to get raped!" She went on to say that in France, "things are more sneaky" than in the US — but "seduction" cannot be an excuse for assault.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


Deneuve, 74, later distanced herself from some of the other signatories and apologized to victims of sexual assault, saying there was "nothing good" about harassment.

Bardot also told Paris Match that she has next to no contact these days with the entertainment industry apart from phone calls from her old friends like veteran actor and film legend, 82-year-old Alain Delon.

Brigitte Bardot (picture alliance/dpaon)

Brigitte Bardot, French icon and 1960s sex symbol

She also said she still could notdigest what happened to her at the height of her fame in the 1960s, when her love life made international headlines. "I still find it difficult to understand what happened to me," she said. "That uncontrollable time made me very distrustful of the human race."

Bardot has often made headlines over the last two decades for her controversial remarks on immigration and Islam in France, facing judges five times for inciting racial hatred. She is also a supporter of France's far-right National Front party. The former actress is also a an animal rights activist. 

  • Birigitte Bardot wird 80

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    "And God Created Woman"

    Brigitte Bardot was hailed as the biggest sex symbol in cinema beside Marilyn Monroe. In the mid-1950s, she had her breakthrough with the film "And God Created Woman." The movie was directed by her then-husband, director Roger Vadim. In the following years, he had a huge impact on the image of the actress: Bardot became the sensual and taboo-breaking icon of world cinema.

  • 60 Jahre Filmfestival Cannes - Brigitte Bardot

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    It all started with modeling

    Brigitte Bardot started her modeling career at the age of 15 and quickly became one of the most sought after French models. Born in Paris into a conservative Catholic family, she did not please everyone when she started flaunting her body in front of the word's eyes at a young age. Many perceived this as a provocative act.

  • Bildergalerie Paparazzi

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Scandalous movie star

    As a movie star, Bardot continued to cause scandals and caught just as much attention with her marriages and affairs as she did with her films. She became one of the most photographed women in the world when European paparazzi showcased her romantic involvement with singer Sascha Diestel in 1958. At that time, she had already been divorced once. She would later get married three more times.

  • Brigitte Bardot Filmszene Le Mepris

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Working with Jean-Luc Godard

    Brigitte Bardot has starred in over 40 films. But despite the fact that she brought something special to these movies, many of the films have already been forgotten and from an artistic point of view, only half a dozen of her films will be remembered. Her most notabe film was Jean-Luc Godard's 1963 film "Le mépris" ("Contempt"), in which she starred next to actor Jack Palance (pictured above).

  • Birigitte Bardot wird 80

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Viva Maria

    Next to Godard, her fellow countryman Louis Malle was the most important director for her career. Bardot and Godard worked together a total of three times. In 1965, she acted in Godard's Western comedy “Viva Maria.” The second pout pictured above belongs to actress Jeanne Moreau, who joined her on the film. Together the two divas delighted their audience and caused many laughs.

  • Brigitte Bardot Flash-Galerie Baby

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Behind the scenes lingers drama

    Behind the glamorous surface, Bardot's private life was filled with drama. She experienced nervous breakdowns, abortions, diseases and even attempted suicide from the start of her career. The birth of her son in 1960 meant only brief happiness. Soon afterwards, she left the child's father - actor Jacques Charrier - and began an affair with his colleague Sami Frey.

  • Gunter Sachs und Brigitte Bardot

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Jet set connection

    Particularly sensational for the public was Bardot's relationship to German industry heir Gunter Sachs. They first met in the spring of 1966. Sachs courted Bardot by flying a helicopter over her villa on the French Riviera and dropping hundreds of roses. Shortly afterwards, they got married in Las Vegas. But the marriage ended in divorce in the fall of 1969.

  • Brigitte Bardot

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Legendary Bardot

    Bardot didn't just fascinate tabloid press and her cinema audience. Some intellectuals were also captivated by Bardot and started including her in their works. In 1959 Simone de Beauvoir wrote a famous essay about her, titled: "Brigitte Bardot and the Lolita Syndrome." In her essay, the famous philosopher writes: "She eats when she is hungry and makes love with the same unceremonious simplicity."

  • Bildergalerie Claudia Cardinale

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Professional decline

    Even though Bardot was still a star, she didn’t appear in another remarkable film after 1967. The 1971 movie, "Petroleum Girls," which also had actress Claudia Cardinale in it (pictured above), was a typical product of the time: famous cast, expensive production, but artistically not very inspiring. After that film, Bardot would only appear in two more films.

  • Brigitte Bardot besucht Tierschutzzentrum in Nizza

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Animal rights activist

    At the young age of 40, the actress withdrew herself from film and committed her life to the protection of threatened and tortured animals. She had discovered her love of animals at an even younger age and eventually became one of the world’s most influential animal rights activists.

  • Birigitte Bardot wird 80

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Consistent and controversial

    As successful as Bardot was during her career, she consistently kept away from cameras afterwards. Bardot withdrew into her private life and the protection of animals. She then got increasingly involved with the extreme right party in France. Since the 1990s, she maintains contact with the Front National, speaks out against homosexuals and rails against the alleged foreign domination of France.

  • Versteigerung des Gunter Sachs Nachlass in London

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Leaving traces in cultural history

    Today, Brigitte Bardot is a controversial figure. For ten years she was one of the best known and most successful actresses in world cinema. Her private life dominated the headlines. Artists such as Andy Warhol painted her (see picture above). Her love for animals deserves respect. But her commitment to the far-right party in France has also sparked controversy in her home country.

  • Birigitte Bardot wird 80

    Brigitte Bardot turns 80

    Changing the perception of women

    But despite all of the criticism she received because of her political beliefs, Brigitte Bardot became an undisputed cultural icon of the 20th century. She managed to personify an entire era of cinema, which few other stars did. The discrepency between being a sex object and having female self-determination fascinated many and would for decades coin a new image of women.

    Author: Jochen Kürten / sm


  db/eg (AFP, dpa) (db)

