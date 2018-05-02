Freiburg's new mayor Martin Horn attacked after election win

The newly elected mayor of the German city of Freiburg, Martin Horn, has been attacked while celebrating his victory. The assailant struck the 33-year politician in the face, knocking out a tooth.
A man has attacked Martin Horn, the new mayor of the German city of Freiburg, just hours after Horn won the mayoral post on Sunday.
Police have said the attacker's motive was unclear. Horn is not associated with any political party.
What we know so far
Election rival shocked
Dieter Salomon said he was shocked by the incident.
"I wish Martin Horn a speedy recovery," he told the Badische Zeitung. "It's bad that something like that can happen in our city."
Attack was 'sudden'
The attacker punched Horn in front of the building where the future mayor was celebrating his victory. Police said the attack was "sudden" and said the suspect "had already drawn attention with his psychological instability in several incidents in the past."
Paramedics were called to the scene and took Horn to the hospital for a checkup.
The city of Freiburg, with its population of nearly 230,000, is known as a stronghold of progressives and environmentalists. Salomon, of the Green party, has been mayor since 2002.