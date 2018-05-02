Freiburg's new mayor Martin Horn attacked after election win

A man has attacked Martin Horn, the new mayor of the German city of Freiburg, just hours after Horn won the mayoral post on Sunday.

Police have said the attacker's motive was unclear. Horn is not associated with any political party.

What we know so far

Horn, a political newcomer, was attacked during his victory celebration in the southwest German city.

Police have detained the suspect, who was identified as a 54-year-old local man.

The 33-year-old Horn suffered a cut below his left eye and lost a tooth.

Authorities have said a bicycle accident took place shortly before the attack. It was not clear if the incidents were linked.

Police reportedly said the suspect was mentally unstable and had previous run-ins with the law.

Horn had pulled a surprise victory over the incumbent Mayor Dieter Salomon, of the Green party.

Election rival shocked

Dieter Salomon said he was shocked by the incident.

"I wish Martin Horn a speedy recovery," he told the Badische Zeitung. "It's bad that something like that can happen in our city."

Horn won over 44 percent of the votes, compared with Salomon's 30.7 percent

Attack was 'sudden'

The attacker punched Horn in front of the building where the future mayor was celebrating his victory. Police said the attack was "sudden" and said the suspect "had already drawn attention with his psychological instability in several incidents in the past."

Paramedics were called to the scene and took Horn to the hospital for a checkup.

Read more: Life sentence for murder of German student in Freiburg

The city of Freiburg, with its population of nearly 230,000, is known as a stronghold of progressives and environmentalists. Salomon, of the Green party, has been mayor since 2002.