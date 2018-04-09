Frankfurt Music Fair 2018: High-tech meets handmade

Guitars, pianos, drum sets, DJ mixers and more that combine vintage appeal with cutting edge innovation are showcased at this year's Frankfurt Music Fair. Near 2000 exhibitors are presenting their wares over three days.
The Frankfurt Music Fair is Europe's biggest music and entertainment fair, and has meanwhile even branched out to China and Russia.
The 2018 edition sees 1,803 exhibitors from 56 countries present their products from April 11 to 14. The program includes concerts, presentations, conferences, award ceremonies and exhibitions.
Visitors roaming the fair grounds at the Frankfurt Messe can delight in the abundance of instruments as music drifts in the air from piano concerts at the salon where traditional European piano makers present their keyboard instruments; or from celebrity drummers and guitarists holding fort at the various drum and guitar camp stages.
Events and performances have been taking on greater importance at the trade show in recent years, according to fair director Michael Biwer. While the show is focused on exhibitors and their products, the actual music adds "an emotional experience" to proceedings, he said.
