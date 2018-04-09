 Frankfurt Music Fair 2018: High-tech meets handmade | Music | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Frankfurt Music Fair 2018: High-tech meets handmade

Guitars, pianos, drum sets, DJ mixers and more that combine vintage appeal with cutting edge innovation are showcased at this year's Frankfurt Music Fair. Near 2000 exhibitors are presenting their wares over three days.

  • backside of a guitar made to look road-worn (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Vintage or artfully aged?

    These brand new Fender electric guitars made to look road-worn are symbolic of the trend to combine old and new. But the Frankfurt Music Fair is not only about trying to return to rock'n'roll roots. The vast music trade show is also showcasing the ways by which the latest digital technologies can open up new possibilities for analogue instruments.

  • open grand piano (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    State of the art

    Bösendorfer and Yamaha joined forces to create this new high definition self-playing grand piano. Players can sit at the piano and tinkle the ivories; or, using a tablet, instruct the instrument to independently perform a recorded piece. With this high-tech invention, favorite tunes are accurately and faithfully played to a private audience.

  • Mann auf der Musikmesse Frankfurt hält die Transacoustic-Gitarre von Yamaha in der Hand. (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Clever concept

    Looks can be deceiving. This small Yamaha TransAcoustic guitar may not look like much, but it's the first acoustic guitar that needs no amplification or special effects to recreate a rich sound only usually achieved in superior sounding rooms. It is perfect for beginners who want to wow their friends when sitting around the camp fire.

  • Drum Set with kettle made of wood (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Sonic wood

    Custom drum maker John Good went all the way to Tasmania to select the wood for the above bass drum. Known as the "wood whisperer," Good travels the world for unique timbers — from Italian cottonwood to Australian evergreen sassafras. The Tasmanian wood has a special grain and a particularly warm sound. A set of Good's drums costs €10,000 ($12,360).

  • a large group of cymbals and drums (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Mega 'e-drum' kit

    The above Yamaha electronic drum kit features 50 electronic cymbals and drums and promises endless percussive options. The pads are particularly noise-absorbing to allow drummers to practice at home. They're also rather rubbery, which makes the rebound more natural. It's almost like playing a traditional acoustic drum kit.

  • man plays drums (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Heavy metal

    A world premiere: "Metal Drum Power" presented its first drum kit made completely of stainless steel forged in Frankfurt. The inventor, Martin Irut, runs a steel processing firm. The hobby drummer covered the steel with a ceramic shell normally used to seal machines, which makes for a uniquely tight sound. A set costs up to €15,000.

  • controller, person presses button. (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Ready to go

    The latest version of the state-of-the-art Reloop DJ Performance Controller is a hybrid that fuses two acclaimed DJ software programs with diverse platforms, including online music streaming services. The Mixon 4 integrates Spotify, for example, to give DJs instant access to more than 30 million tracks, while the controller is compatible with almost any laptop or tablet.

    Author: Gaby Reucher (db)


  • backside of a guitar made to look road-worn (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Vintage or artfully aged?

    These brand new Fender electric guitars made to look road-worn are symbolic of the trend to combine old and new. But the Frankfurt Music Fair is not only about trying to return to rock'n'roll roots. The vast music trade show is also showcasing the ways by which the latest digital technologies can open up new possibilities for analogue instruments.

  • open grand piano (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    State of the art

    Bösendorfer and Yamaha joined forces to create this new high definition self-playing grand piano. Players can sit at the piano and tinkle the ivories; or, using a tablet, instruct the instrument to independently perform a recorded piece. With this high-tech invention, favorite tunes are accurately and faithfully played to a private audience.

  • Mann auf der Musikmesse Frankfurt hält die Transacoustic-Gitarre von Yamaha in der Hand. (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Clever concept

    Looks can be deceiving. This small Yamaha TransAcoustic guitar may not look like much, but it's the first acoustic guitar that needs no amplification or special effects to recreate a rich sound only usually achieved in superior sounding rooms. It is perfect for beginners who want to wow their friends when sitting around the camp fire.

  • Drum Set with kettle made of wood (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Sonic wood

    Custom drum maker John Good went all the way to Tasmania to select the wood for the above bass drum. Known as the "wood whisperer," Good travels the world for unique timbers — from Italian cottonwood to Australian evergreen sassafras. The Tasmanian wood has a special grain and a particularly warm sound. A set of Good's drums costs €10,000 ($12,360).

  • a large group of cymbals and drums (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Mega 'e-drum' kit

    The above Yamaha electronic drum kit features 50 electronic cymbals and drums and promises endless percussive options. The pads are particularly noise-absorbing to allow drummers to practice at home. They're also rather rubbery, which makes the rebound more natural. It's almost like playing a traditional acoustic drum kit.

  • man plays drums (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Heavy metal

    A world premiere: "Metal Drum Power" presented its first drum kit made completely of stainless steel forged in Frankfurt. The inventor, Martin Irut, runs a steel processing firm. The hobby drummer covered the steel with a ceramic shell normally used to seal machines, which makes for a uniquely tight sound. A set costs up to €15,000.

  • controller, person presses button. (DW/G. Reucher)

    Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt

    Ready to go

    The latest version of the state-of-the-art Reloop DJ Performance Controller is a hybrid that fuses two acclaimed DJ software programs with diverse platforms, including online music streaming services. The Mixon 4 integrates Spotify, for example, to give DJs instant access to more than 30 million tracks, while the controller is compatible with almost any laptop or tablet.

    Author: Gaby Reucher (db)


The Frankfurt Music Fair is Europe's biggest music and entertainment fair, and has meanwhile even branched out to China and Russia.

The 2018 edition sees 1,803 exhibitors from 56 countries present their products from April 11 to 14. The program includes concerts, presentations, conferences, award ceremonies and exhibitions.

Read more5 things you probably didn't know could make music

Visitors roaming the fair grounds at the Frankfurt Messe can delight in the abundance of instruments as music drifts in the air from piano concerts at the salon where traditional European piano makers present their keyboard instruments; or from celebrity drummers and guitarists holding fort at the various drum and guitar camp stages.

Events and performances have been taking on greater importance at the trade show in recent years, according to fair director Michael Biwer. While the show is focused on exhibitors and their products, the actual music adds "an emotional experience" to proceedings, he said.  

Read moreWhat needs to change in guitars to make them eco-friendly

Click on the picture gallery above to explore that latest musical trends and innovations on show in Frankfurt.
Watch video 04:12

Singing saws

DW recommends

5 things you probably didn't know could make music

Musical people know: producing sound is possible with nearly anything. Musical instruments are made of all sorts of materials, for instance, from ice. (13.06.2017)  

5 European musicians you probably didn't know are also avid painters

Some artists seem not to be content finding success in only one area. It's fairly common for some performers, especially pop musicians, to paint in addition to their music. One such artist: Paul McCartney. (26.09.2017)  

What needs to change in guitars to make them eco-friendly

The guitar is the Germans' favorite music instrument. But how can tropical wood, which has recently been banned, be replaced in making them? The International Music Fair in Frankfurt reveals presents new innovations. (06.04.2017)  

YuMi the robot music conductor steals limelight

Humanoid robot YuMi was as classical musicians and singers helped open a robotics fair in the Tuscan city of Pisa. The robot's range of movement, learned by imitation, appeared to be almost human. (13.09.2017)  

Frankfurt Music Fair: high-tech meets handmade

As the music world comes together in Frankfurt am Main, the world's leading musical instrument trade fair will showcase a vast array of the best analogue and digital music trends in 2018. (13.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Singing saws  

Handmade guitars by Jens Ritter  

THAT'S a musical instrument?  

Related content

Musikmesse Frankfurt Prolight & Sound 2018

Analogue and digital make beautiful music in Frankfurt 13.04.2018

As the music world comes together in Frankfurt am Main, the world's leading musical instrument trade fair will showcase a vast array of the best analogue and digital music trends in 2018.

DW Collage Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion

Do you enjoy making music? 13.04.2018

In the series "Music Makers" Euromaxx turned the spotlight on a number of instrument builders. We asked you to send in a picture of your favorite musical instrument. Find out if you won the drawing here.

Deutschland - Protestaktion gegen rechte Verlage auf der Leipziger Buchmesse

Leipzig Book Fair: right-wing publishers debate continues 16.03.2018

While there's a plethora of topics on the program for the Leipzig Book Fair, there's one thing on everyone's minds: the presence of right-wing publishers at the trade fair. Not a new subject, but a hotly debated one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

film still from Submergence shows couple on the beach (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

Known for his striking sense of place and ability to find unique settings for his films, Wim Wenders has released one of his most stunning films to date: "Submergence." A look at the film's unusual locations. 

Culture

Tim und Struppi Tintin au Congo (picture-alliance/dpa)

Should books with racist content be revised?

While somtimes only simple textual changes are needed to update a classic, removing racist slurs does not always eliminate ideologies of the past. Here are some examples that show how revising books is a delicate affair. 

PopXport

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

Quiz: Who first recorded "Little Hollywood"?

Take the quiz, and you could win great CDs. We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original.  

Arts

Winner World Press Photo 2018 Spot News (Ronaldo Schemidt)

World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

The most coveted photojournalism award in the world is marked by powerful images that combine deep emotional impact and supreme technical skill. Forty-two photographers from 22 countries were nominated this year.  

Digital Culture

K-pop band BTS in December 2017 (picture-alliance/Yonhap)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are not only topping worldwide album charts, but also social media trends with their latest album, "Face Yourself." What's behind this latest K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  