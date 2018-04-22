 France′s Mont Saint-Michel evacuated after police threatened | News | DW | 22.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France's Mont Saint-Michel evacuated after police threatened

French police evacuated the popular tourist destination of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, after man was heard saying he wanted to kill police at the site. A search of the popular tourist location was then launched.

The incoming high tide surrounds the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast

Police evacuated the historic fortified island of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy on Sunday after a man threatened he would kill police at the popular tourist destination. 

According to the Ouest-France newspaper, the individual escaped before authorities arrived.

"An individual has entered Mont Saint-Michel. He made fairly specific threats against the police in front of a coffee shop," the gendarmerie told broadcaster France Info.

A local journalist posted unconfirmed images on Twitter of tourists being evacuated and armed police at the abbey.

Police searched houses on the island in the northern region of Normandy, but were unable to find the inidividual, who was heard uttering threats. Local officials said the site was "free of risk" and due to reopen.

"All houses have been checked, all public and private venues were inspected by the police," police district prefect Jean-Marc Sabathe told the BFM news channel. "I'm almost certain that he's gone."

Surrounded by water at high tide, Mont Saint-Michel attracts more than a million visitors a year to its abbey and
other sites, making it the biggest tourist attraction in France outside Paris.

Read more: France marks three years since Charlie Hebdo attack
Watch video 04:37

The tides at Saint-Malo

DW recommends

France marks three years since Charlie Hebdo attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to the victims of a massacre at the offices of Charlie Hebdo three years ago. The killing spree in Paris was the first in a series of deadly Islamist assaults in France. (07.01.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The tides at Saint-Malo  

Related content

Demonstration in Nantes Frankreich

French police injured in clashes with anti-government protesters 15.04.2018

Demonstrations have turned violent in France as people protest against reforms to labor laws. President Emmanuel Macron is overhauling the state-owned railway network to rein in massive debt accumulated by the company.

Frankreich Proteste in Notre-Dame-des-Landes

French police clash with eco-activists at Notre-Dame-Des-Landes airport site 09.04.2018

More than 2,000 police were tasked with evacuating around 100 squatters at an anarchist camp on the site of an abandonded airport. The protesters demanded the right to stay after creating an 'autonomous utopia.'

Frankreich Trebes - Polizeiaufgebot nahe Geiselnahme in Supermarkt

French police kill perpetrator in supermarket hostage event 23.03.2018

A man killed three people and injured others before being shot dead in what French President Macron called an "Islamist terrorist attack." A policeman who swapped places with a hostage has also died of his injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 