France's Mont Saint-Michel evacuated after police threat: Reports

Police evacuated the historic fortified island of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy on Sunday.

Local media reported a man threatened police at the popular tourist destination.

According to the Ouest-France newspaper, the individual allegedly wanted to "kill police" and escaped before authorities arrived.

"An individual has entered Mont-Saint-Michel. He made fairly specific threats against the police in front of a coffee shop," the gendarmerie told broadcaster France Info.

A local journalist posted unconfirmed images on Twitter of tourists being evacuated and armed police at the abbey.

A shuttle service official told the Associated Press news agency that large crowds were being evacuated or turned away and that a police helicopter was flying overhead, but the atmosphere was calm.

