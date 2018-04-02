France to cut number of lawmakers by 30 percent

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be making made good on a campaign promise by drawing up legislation that would cut the number of lawmakers by 30 per cent.

The reforms were announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, who said the measures would speed up the lawmaking process and give under-represented groups more of a voice in the National Assembly.

The plans, which would need to be approved by both houses, would prevent lawmakers and most mayors from holding office more than three times in a row. Only Mayors from towns of less than 9,000 inhabitants would be allow to remain longer, Philippe tweeted.

Read more: Macron reform boost as public deficit falls under EU limitFrench deficit within EU limit

Watch video 01:22 Share French strikes challenge Macron reforms Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2vP3E French strikes challenge Macron reforms

Conservative lawmakers to oppose the cuts

Their backing is by no means certain, as many conservative politicians have denounced the plans.

Philippe added that the measures would include the introduction of proportional representation for 15 percent of National Assembly seats in the 2022 legislative election.

The announcement follows weeks of negotiations between Macron's government and the head of the opposition-controlled Senate.

A special court composed mainly of politicians, which tries cases against ministers for offenses allegedly committed while exercising their functions, is to be abolished. Instead, serious cases would be heard by the Paris Court of Appeals.

"These bills will contribute to a deep renovation of political and parliamentary life, in a spirit of responsibility, representation and efficiency," Phillippe said.

Read more: French workers to take to streets as Macron plots next cuts

Currently, the National Assembly is currently made up of 577 deputies, while 348 senators sit in the indirectly elected upper house. Both houses would see a reduced number of sitting politicians.

Will it tackle voter resentment?

The French electorate has grown increasingly frustrated at their political elite, who have failed to pass painful economic and political reforms, and at the same time are often seen as distant and self-serving.

Massive voter dissatisfaction allowed Macron to come from nowhere to face off with far-right National Front party candidate Marine Le Pen in last spring's presidential election, which he went on to win after promising sweeping reforms.

Watch video 01:50 Share Berlin under pressure to get on the same page with Paris Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2uQp2 Berlin under pressure to get on the same page with Paris

mm/bw (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.