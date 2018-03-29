 Fox News host Laura Ingraham apologizes to Parkland survivor David Hogg | News | DW | 30.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Fox News host Laura Ingraham apologizes to Parkland survivor David Hogg

Laura Ingraham was slammed, including by the far-right, for mocking a Parkland shooting survivor. High school student David Hogg said the apology was hollow, as it came only after advertisers pulled out of her TV show.

Laura Ingraham

US conservative commentator Laura Ingraham apologized to Parkland, Floria school shooting survivor David Hogg on Thursday, after she chided him on the internet. However, many pointed out that Ingraham only apologized after advertisers threatened to pull out of her TV show over her comments.

"David Hogg rejected by four colleges to which he applied and whines about it," wrote Ingraham, a pro-gun advocate who hosts her own show on the Fox News network.

Ingraham was immediately criticized not only by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and their supporters, but even by far-right author Mike Cernovich, who tweeted that adults making fun of teenagers over university  applications was "not a good look."

Hogg published a list on Twitter of the corporations who advertise during Ingraham's show, and called on his over 60,000 followers to implore the companies to part ways with the TV host.

Soon, dog food company Nutrish, TripAdvisor, Hulu, home goods firm Wayfair and Nestle all announced they were no longer air TV spots during the "Ingraham Angle."

"I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland," Ingraham wrote later on Thursday.

An unimpressed Hogg said "an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough...It's time to love thy neighbor, not mudslinging at children."

Hogg is one of several student organizers from Parkland who have turned the tragedy at their school on February 14, when 17 people were shot dead, into a nationwide push for gun regulation. Since the shooting, Florida has passed into law a host of new firearm regulations, and several high-profile companies have dropped partnerships with the National Rifle Association.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Gun control: Florida lawmakers approve landmark bill

Three weeks after the Parkland school shooting, Florida has taken a step towards a gun control law. The legislature passed a bill that would ban bump stocks and raise the minimum age. Now, it's in the governor's hands. (08.03.2018)  

'March for Our Lives': Rallies around the world call for stricter US gun control

Protests calling for gun control have been held across the US, with solidarity marches also taking place around the world. The "March for Our Lives" movement began after February's school shooting in Florida. (24.03.2018)  

Remington, maker of Sandy Hook AR-15, files for bankruptcy

The US gunmaker Remington has filed for bankruptcy protection after years of falling sales. The company makes the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle used in a 2012 mass shooting that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead. (26.03.2018)  

Can a group of Florida high school students change America's cycle of gun violence?

One week after the deadly school shooting in Florida, it is too early to tell whether the powerful protests by surviving students will produce a lasting impact. But they are doing a lot of things right. (21.02.2018)  

After Florida school shooting, thousands demand change at anti-gun rally

Victims of the recent Florida school shooting have called out politicians for their lack of action after yet another deadly massacre. "Shame on you!" the crowd said to President Trump and the National Rifle Association. (17.02.2018)  

Opinion: Thank you, kids, for telling us gun violence is not normal

The "March for Our Lives" is successful and invaluable, DW's Michael Knigge writes. It rattled us adults who had accepted mass shootings as a fact of life. (25.03.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Ein Denkmal außerhalb der Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

Florida high school reopens after gun massacre 28.02.2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and teachers have returned for a day of "emotional readiness and comfort." Two weeks after a deadly attack, a student movement for gun control is gaining momentum.

USA Anti-Waffen-Demonstration in Fort Lauderdale

Florida students call for gun control: 'Without action, children die' 18.02.2018

After 17 of their classmates and coaches were killed, the teens at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are making their voices heard. They want politicians to finally start taking action.

USA Schülerprotest gegen Waffengewalt in Washington

US students stage nationwide walkouts against gun violence 14.03.2018

Students across the United States have walked out of their classrooms to demonstrate against gun violence. The protest comes one month after a shooting rampage in Florida left 17 students and educators dead.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 