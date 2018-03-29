 Four saxophones that sound like an orchestra | Music | DW | 29.03.2018
Music

Four saxophones that sound like an orchestra

Imagine a full-length concert with only four saxophones. Might the sound not get a little monotonous? Anything but, as you'll hear this hour.
Listen to audio 54:55

Concert Hour: Signum Saxophone Quartet, part one

They first got together as students at the Cologne Music Academy in 2006 — and never looked back. The Signum Saxophone Quartet premiered at Carnegie Hall in 2013, and has a overflowing datebook for appearances in concert halls and at festivals worldwide. Blaz Kemperle, Erik Nestler, Alan Luzar and Guerino Bellarosa also made it to the Beethovenfest in Bonn to perform for a full-sized audience. 

They begin this hour of music with a blockbuster, "Pictures at an Exhibition" by Modest Mussorgsky. Originally for piano, it was later set for orchestra by more than one famous musician, and in this case, subsequently adapted for saxophone quartet by Andreas N. Tarkmann.  

Modest Mussorgsky (picture-alliance)

Modest Mussorgsky

As alto sax player and Signum member Erik Nestler explained to DW, they focus not so much on the original sound as on the image in the composer's mind. "It's about asking: What is the composer trying to say? We look for images in the music and try to depict them with our instruments," he said. "And they have a wide dynamic range. String players are jealous of us for that. We can play as softly as a string instrument, but louder too."

The 15 musical images in Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" were inspired by paintings by an artist named Viktor Hartmann, one of the composer's friends who had died young. So we hear, and can vividly imagine: a gnome, an old castle, children playing in a park in Paris, an ox cart and a ballet of freshly hatched chicks; an outdoor market and the catacombs of Paris; a witch galloping through a cursed forest; and the Great Gate of Kyiv.  

The other piece on the program takes our imagination to a faraway palace in the Arabian lands in a fairy tale long ago. For this one, the four saxophonists are joined by pianist Michail Lifits. 

Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov (picture-alliance)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Modest Mussorgsky
"Pictures at an Exhibition"
Orchestral suite
Adapted by Andreas N. Tarkmann   

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
"Scheherazade"
Suite for orchestra, op. 35
Adapted by Wijnand van Klaveren (excerpt) 

performed by:
Michail Lifits, piano 
Signum Saxophone Quartet

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the Rhein-Sieg Halle, Siegburg on September 17, 2017

