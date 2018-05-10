 Four Germans charged over Darknet child pornography platform Elysium | News | DW | 15.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Four Germans charged over Darknet child pornography platform Elysium

The men, aged between 40 and 62, are accused of operating a gang-like child pornography network. Investigators say the group's Elysium platform had more than 110,000 registered users.

A screenshot from a groupchat for Elysium (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Four German men were charged by the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt on Tuesday for being the alleged operators of the child pornography platform "Elysium."

Investigators hope the case will deal a new blow to a growing child porn market on the so-called Darknet, a shadowy part of the internet favored by criminals. 

Read more: Darknet, the shady internet

The charges

  • The four men have been formally charged with alleged gang-like distribution and possession of child pornography.
  • The men are accused of being administrators, programmers and moderators of the Elysium platform.
  • They were among 16 people arrested last July in Germany and Austria after the platform was exposed.
  • The men, aged 40, 57, 58, and 62, live in the southern German states of Hesse, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.
  • The eldest is also accused of abusing two children aged four and six. He previously served a prison sentence for child abuse in the 1990s.
  • If found guilty, the accused could face up to 10 years in prison, the eldest could be jailed for much longer.

Read more: Investigators bust major darknet child porn platform

Short-lived sequal: The site first went online at the end of 2016 and was accessible only via the darknet, a part of the web that requires the use of encryption software. Investigators believe it may have been a copy of a US based child porn platform that was raided in the same year.

Huge membership: Prosecutors say Elysium was used to exchange illegal videos and photos, and had 111,000 registered members. The site contained recordings of the "most serious sexual abuse", even of small children.

Major disruption: The case has been described as one of the biggest disruptions to the global child pornography scene in recent years. It is the first ever case against alleged German perpetrators of a child porn platform on the Darknet, investigators have said.

What happens next? The Limburg district court must now decide whether to accept the charges and proceed to trial.

Read more: Denmark: Over 1,000 youths charged for sharing underage sex video

mm/aw (AFP, dpa)

 

DW recommends

Darknet, the shady internet

The darknet is a playground for illegal activities: weapons and drug trade, child pornography and fraud. It also offers a safe space for activists living under repressive governments. How does the darknet work? (10.10.2017)  

Denmark: Over 1,000 youths charged for sharing underage sex video

Danish police have charged hundreds of children and young men for sharing a video of two 15-year-olds having sex. Although 15 is the age of consent, the charges may constitute distribution of child pornography. (15.01.2018)  

Investigators bust major darknet child porn platform

A darknet platform used by almost 90,000 members to exchange material showing children being sexually abused has been shut down, German investigators say. Most users reportedly came from Germany and Austria. (06.07.2017)  

Related content

Symbolbild Kinderpornografie im Darknet

Investigators bust major darknet child porn platform 06.07.2017

A darknet platform used by almost 90,000 members to exchange material showing children being sexually abused has been shut down, German investigators say. Most users reportedly came from Germany and Austria.

Symbolbild Darknet

Darknet, the shady internet 10.10.2017

The darknet is a playground for illegal activities: weapons and drug trade, child pornography and fraud. It also offers a safe space for activists living under repressive governments. How does the darknet work?

Symbolbild Darknet

Child sex abuser arrested after German police publish photos of victim 10.10.2017

German police have arrested a man for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl and distributing video and photos of the act online. Citizens played a key role in the arrest by identifying the victim and the perpetrator.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 