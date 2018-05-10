Four Germans charged over Darknet child pornography platform Elysium

The men, aged between 40 and 62, are accused of operating a gang-like child pornography network. Investigators say the group's Elysium platform had more than 110,000 registered users.
Four German men were charged by the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt on Tuesday for being the alleged operators of the child pornography platform "Elysium."
Investigators hope the case will deal a new blow to a growing child porn market on the so-called Darknet, a shadowy part of the internet favored by criminals.
The charges
Short-lived sequal: The site first went online at the end of 2016 and was accessible only via the darknet, a part of the web that requires the use of encryption software. Investigators believe it may have been a copy of a US based child porn platform that was raided in the same year.
Huge membership: Prosecutors say Elysium was used to exchange illegal videos and photos, and had 111,000 registered members. The site contained recordings of the "most serious sexual abuse", even of small children.
Major disruption: The case has been described as one of the biggest disruptions to the global child pornography scene in recent years. It is the first ever case against alleged German perpetrators of a child porn platform on the Darknet, investigators have said.
What happens next? The Limburg district court must now decide whether to accept the charges and proceed to trial.
