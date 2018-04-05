 Four employees shot dead at Osmangazi university in central Turkey | News | DW | 05.04.2018
Four employees shot dead at Osmangazi university in central Turkey

Turkish media have reported a violent attack at Osmangazi University in central Turkey. It is believed the assailant was a member of staff.

Eskisehir Osmangazi University (Eskisehir Osmangazi University)

A staff member shot four fellow employees dead and injured three others at a central university in Turkey on Thursday, according to Turkish media reports and the university's president.

Those killed include a deputy dean, a secretary and two teaching staff at Osmangazi University in the city of Eskisehir, Anadalou Agency said. 

Attacker affiliated with university

Police have arrested the attacker, who is believed to be research fellow at the university, working in the education faculty.

The university's president, Hasan Gonen, told Turkish media the attacker entered the education faculty with a gun and shot the staff members, before surrendering to police.  

It is not known what motivated the shooting, and there is currently no indication of a link between the attack and extremism.

cs/ng (AFP, Reuters, DPA)
