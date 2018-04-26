Fortuna Düsseldorf win early promotion to Bundesliga

Düsseldorf's 2-1 win away to Dynamo Dresden on Saturday made promotion a mathematical certainty for coach Friedhelm Funkel's club. Düsseldorf have 59 points at the top of a fiercely competitive second division, and have stretched their lead over third place to 10 points, guaranteeing one of the two automatic promotion places.

Funkel's last stint in the Bundesliga was when Hertha Berlin finished bottom in 2009/10

Rouwen Hennings sealed the deal in the last minute of the match. Allowed too much space on the edge of the area, Hennings was able to steady himself and drive a low left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Florian Neuhaus had given Fortuna an early lead in the opening period, but Dresden substitute Moussa Kone had leveled the score in the 64th minute.

It's the sixth time Fortuna Düsseldorf have won promotion to the Bundesliga; they've not been in the top flight since the 2012/13 campaign ended in relegation.

Düsseldorf are still in a battle with 1. FC Nürnberg for the second division title. Nürnberg could pull within two points of the leaders with a win in their Monday evening match in Braunschweig.

Düsseldorf are unlikely to meet fierce local rivals Cologne on their return to the Bundesliga. Indeed, it's possible that Cologne's relegation will be confirmed later on the very day that Düsseldorf secured promotion.

