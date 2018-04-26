 Fortuna Düsseldorf win early promotion to Bundesliga | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Fortuna Düsseldorf win early promotion to Bundesliga

A late goal away in Dresden sealed Fortuna Düsseldorf's ticket back to the top flight of German football with two games to spare. The second division league leaders last played in the Bundesliga in the 2012/13 season.

Fortuna Düsseldorf players celebrate promotion in Dresden, 28.04.2018. (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

Düsseldorf's 2-1 win away to Dynamo Dresden on Saturday made promotion a mathematical certainty for coach Friedhelm Funkel's club. Düsseldorf have 59 points at the top of a fiercely competitive second division, and have stretched their lead over third place to 10 points, guaranteeing one of the two automatic promotion places. 

Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Fiedhelm Funkel crowdsurfs on supporters, celebrating promotion after the game in Dresden, 28.04.2018. (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

Funkel's last stint in the Bundesliga was when Hertha Berlin finished bottom in 2009/10

Rouwen Hennings sealed the deal in the last minute of the match. Allowed too much space on the edge of the area, Hennings was able to steady himself and drive a low left-footed shot into the bottom corner. 

Florian Neuhaus had given Fortuna an early lead in the opening period, but Dresden substitute Moussa Kone had leveled the score in the 64th minute. 

It's the sixth time Fortuna Düsseldorf have won promotion to the Bundesliga; they've not been in the top flight since the 2012/13 campaign ended in relegation. 

Düsseldorf are still in a battle with 1. FC Nürnberg for the second division title. Nürnberg could pull within two points of the leaders with a win in their Monday evening match in Braunschweig. 

Düsseldorf are unlikely to meet fierce local rivals Cologne on their return to the Bundesliga. Indeed, it's possible that Cologne's relegation will be confirmed later on the very day that Düsseldorf secured promotion. 

Read more — Opinion: Cologne have the right tools to come straight back up to the Bundesliga

Fortuna Düsseldorf players celebrate promotion after the game in Dresden, 28.04.2018. (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

Düsseldorf's players could scarcely have sealed the deal further away from their home support, right out in the east of Germany in Dresden

DW recommends

Opinion: Cologne have the right tools to come straight back up to the Bundesliga

Despite a battling draw against Schalke, Cologne are on the brink of the sixth relegation in the club's history. But DW's Matt Ford thinks the club have taken the right steps to come straight back up. (22.04.2018)  

Related content

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt and future coach Niko Kovac 28.04.2018

Niko Kovac takes his current team to face his future team as Frankfurt travel to Bayern, the relegation battle continues as Wolfsburg welcome Hamburg and Cologne head to Freiburg. Elsewhere, Schalke face Gladbach.

Fussball 1. Bundesliga / 31. Spieltag / Hamburger SV - SC Freiburg

Bundesliga Matchday 31 roundup 21.04.2018

A narrow win over Freiburg has given Hamburg hope of yet another dramatic escape. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund bounced back from last week's derby defeat with a convincing win over Leverkusen, while Bayern beat Hannover.

1. Bundesliga | 1. FC Koeln v FC Schalke 04

Opinion: Cologne have the right tools to come straight back up to the Bundesliga 22.04.2018

Despite a battling draw against Schalke, Cologne are on the brink of the sixth relegation in the club's history. But DW's Matt Ford thinks the club have taken the right steps to come straight back up.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 