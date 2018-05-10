Formula One live: Spanish Grand Prix

Refresh page for live updates

Lap 27/66 Looks as though Raikkonen's race is run. His Ferrari is being wheeled back to the garage.

Lap 25/66 Hamilton in peerless from so far, lapping faster on old softs than Vettel and Bottas are managing on new mediums. The Briton is unstoppable at the moment.

Lap 23/66 And the medium tyre has had an immediate impact...

Lap 21/66 Bottas has also pitted for the medium tyre, and rejoins just behind Vettel again.

Lap 18/66 Vettel pits! The first of the leaders to do so, he is now on medium tyres and rejoins the race in seventh.

Lap 17/66 Hamilton now seven seconds clear at the front. Vettel under pressure to respond.

Lap 14/66 Hamilton in a league of his own at the moment.

Lap 13/66 Astounding pace from Hamilton at the moment. He's now 5.5 seconds ahead of Vettel and was a second quicker than Vettel on the last lap.

Lap 11/66 We're back in full flow now and Hamilton has already built up a two second lead over Vettel.

Lap 9/66 Grosjean has been sent to medical centre for an examination. He suffered the heaviest imapct there.

Lap 8/66 There's still debris and oil on the track, but we may be about ready to go again...

Lap 7/66 The stewards will investigate Grosjean for that incident after the race.

Lap 6/66 We're still waiting for all the debris to be cleared from the track after that incident, which left Hulkenberg, Gasly, and Grosjean all out.

Lap 2/66 Romain Grosjean has heavy damage and the safety car is out. Hulkenberg and Gasly also involved in what looked like a horrible crash.

Lap 1/66 GO! GO! GO! Vettel overtakes Bottas on the first bend to go second! Hamilton still in front.

15.10 The warm-up lap is done and we're just about ready to go...

15.00 A reminder of how they line up at the front of the grid...

14.55 CET Guten Tag! We're 15 minutes away from lights out in Barcelona.