 Formula One live: Spanish Grand Prix | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.05.2018
Sports

Formula One live: Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton starts on pole for the first time since the opening race of the season, with Sebastian Vettel starting on the second row in third. Who will seal victory? Follow all the action live.

Formel 1 GP, Spanien - Qualifying (Getty Images/C. Coates)

Refresh page for live updates

Lap 27/66 Looks as though Raikkonen's race is run. His Ferrari is being wheeled back to the garage.

Lap 25/66 Hamilton in peerless from so far, lapping faster on old softs than Vettel and Bottas are managing on new mediums. The Briton is unstoppable at the moment.

Lap 23/66 And the medium tyre has had an immediate impact...

 

Lap 21/66 Bottas has also pitted for the medium tyre, and rejoins just behind Vettel again.

Lap 18/66 Vettel pits! The first of the leaders to do so, he is now on medium tyres and rejoins the race in seventh.

Lap 17/66 Hamilton now seven seconds clear at the front. Vettel under pressure to respond.

Lap 14/66 Hamilton in a league of his own at the moment. 

Lap 13/66 Astounding pace from Hamilton at the moment. He's now 5.5 seconds ahead of Vettel and was a second quicker than Vettel on the last lap.

Lap 11/66 We're back in full flow now and Hamilton has already built up a two second lead over Vettel.

Lap 9/66 Grosjean has been sent to medical centre for an examination. He suffered the heaviest imapct there.

Lap 8/66 There's still debris and oil on the track, but we may be about ready to go again...

Lap 7/66 The stewards will investigate Grosjean for that incident after the race.

Lap 6/66 We're still waiting for all the debris to be cleared from the track after that incident, which left Hulkenberg, Gasly, and Grosjean all out.

Lap 2/66 Romain Grosjean has heavy damage and the safety car is out. Hulkenberg and Gasly also involved in what looked like a horrible crash.

Lap 1/66 GO! GO! GO! Vettel overtakes Bottas on the first bend to go second! Hamilton still in front.

15.10 The warm-up lap is done and we're just about ready to go...

15.00 A reminder of how they line up at the front of the grid...

14.55 CET Guten Tag! We're 15 minutes away from lights out in Barcelona.

