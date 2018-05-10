Formula One: Lewis Hamilton claims 'much-needed' pole in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton ended Sebastian Vettel's dominant run in Formula One qualifying by setting a track record and winning pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hamilton, who hasn't been on pole since the opening race of the season in Australia, stopped the clock at 1 minute, 16.173 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, only four hundredths of a second ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel, who won three straight poles, will start third, followed by Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen. Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth, respectively.

"I needed this pole. I've not had pole for a while," Hamilton said. "It was very close but I'm very happy. It's important for me to get back into a good position in qualifying, it's usually a strength of mine.

"It took everything we've got to take pole," the defending champion said.

mds/mf (AP, AFP)