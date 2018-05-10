 Formula One: Lewis Hamilton claims ′much-needed′ pole in Barcelona | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.05.2018
Sports

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton claims 'much-needed' pole in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton has finished fastest in qualifying and will start the Spanish Grand Prix in pole position. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who had claimed pole in the last three races, will start on the second row in third.

Großer Preis von Spanien Qualifying Hamilton (Getty Images/C. Coates)

Lewis Hamilton ended Sebastian Vettel's dominant run in Formula One qualifying by setting a track record and winning pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hamilton, who hasn't been on pole since the opening race of the season in Australia, stopped the clock at 1 minute, 16.173 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, only four hundredths of a second ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel, who won three straight poles, will start third, followed by Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen. Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth, respectively.

"I needed this pole. I've not had pole for a while," Hamilton said. "It was very close but I'm very happy. It's important for me to get back into a good position in qualifying, it's usually a strength of mine.

"It took everything we've got to take pole," the defending champion said.

mds/mf (AP, AFP)

