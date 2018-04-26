 Formula 1 Live: Azerbaijan Grand Prix | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Formula 1 Live: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Germany's Sebastian Vettel and Briton Lewis Hamilton survived unscathed from a chaotic start in Baku. Vettel is leading from pole as he looks to extend his early championship lead. Follow it live.

Formel 1 - Großer Preis von Aserbaidschan (Getty Images/AFP/A. Isakovic)

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CEST+++

Lap 26 of 51 - Bottas, who hasn't yet pitted, has stolen second from his teammate Hamilton. Though that may not last too much longer.

Lap 23 of 51 - BIG probelms for Hamilton who tells his team that his "tyres are done". He has to head to the pits earlier than Vettel and now trails by 12 seconds. The race is vey much Vettel's to lose.

Lap 22 of 51 - A bit of a shocker for Marcus Ericsson, who overshot a corner, discovered some issues with his car and then got a 10 second penalty for causing a collision. He's downin last position now.

Lap 19 of 51 - Hamilton is having a real good go at Vettel, he's just set the fastest lap again, but the gap isn't coming down anywhere near enough for his liking.

Lap 17 of 51 - It seems the Red Bulls are both suffering from some sort of battery issue. Both Ricciardo and Verstappen have been on the radio to their technical team.

Lap 14 of 51 - Vettel eases a little further clear, the gap is about 3.7 seconds now. A little further back, the Red Bulls are having a bit of a ding-dong, with Verstappen and Ricciardo touching wheels as they duke it out.

Lap 12 of 51 - Hamilton has just set a new fastest lap to close slightly on Vettel, but the German still looks fairly comortable out in front. Renault's Hulkenberg is the latest casulaty after clipping a wall.

Lap 10 of 51 - It's starting to settle down a bit, after that crazy start. The Red Bulls are struggling a little, Verstappen has dropped a place and Ricciardo has dropped three, they're in 6th and 7th now.

Lap 7 of 51 - Vettel has re-started very well and opened up a three second gap on Hamilton. Behind them, Sainz has made up plenty of ground and sits in fifth.

Lap 6 of 51 - They're back racing properly now, with the top four as they were when we started.

Lap 5 of 51 - Alonso, who may still get back on the track despite the puncture is not happy with Sirotkin, who he collided with on lap 1.  "Unbelievable. You take corner one, corner two carefully then they crash into you. Stupid," the Spaniard said on the radio. But there is some doubt about whose fault that one was. The safety car is off.

Lap 3 of 51 - Chaotic start then. Ocon and Sorotkin are out and there must be doubt about Alonso's continuing participation in the race as well as that of Kevin Magnuessen of Haas, who also has a puncture. The safety car is still out.

Lap 2 of 51 - Fernando Alonso is also in all sorts of bother. His front right tyre is flapping in the breeze and he's in the pits. 

Lap 1 of 51 - We've already got the safety car out after Esteban Ocon of Force India and Williams' Sergey Sirotkin spin off the track. It looks like Ocon collided with Kimi Raikonnen, who has also taken some damage. No overtaking for now but it's as you were at the front.

14:05 - The final preparations are underway, with the cars in position on the grid and Christina Aguilera wandering around for some reason. Just five minutes to go now.

14:00 - As Verstappen's tweet below suggests, it's blowing a gale in Baku, with gusts reportedly measuring up to 80 km an hour. But that hasn't stopped plenty of people turning out.

13:45 - Hello, and welcome to DW's coverage of the fourth Grand Prix of the 2018 F1 season. Sebastian Vettel leads the driver's championship early on as he bids to win a first title since 2013 and he'll start out in front in Baku. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won three of the four titles since Vettel's last one and looks certain to challenge his Ferrari rival.

The Baku street circuit is regarded as pretty quick and should make for an entertaining race. Daniel Ricciardo,who won for Red Bull last time out could be a threat from fourth and his teammate Max Verstappen seems ready. The race gets underway at 14:10.

DW recommends

F1: Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix with help from the safety car

Daniel Ricciardo, who started sixth on the grid, drove a sensational race to pick up his first win of the season in Shanghai. Sebastian Vettel finished eighth after colliding with Max Verstappen on a hairpin turn. (15.04.2018)  

Related content

Aserbaidschan Formel 1 Qualifying | Sebastian Vettel

F1: Sebastian Vettel claims pole in Baku, both Mercedes hot on his heels 28.04.2018

Sebastian Vettel tops the time sheets around the streets of Azerbaijan's capital, followed by the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen let his pole chance slip.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von China | Sieger Daniel Ricciardo

F1: Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix with help from the safety car 15.04.2018

Daniel Ricciardo, who started sixth on the grid, drove a sensational race to pick up his first win of the season in Shanghai. Sebastian Vettel finished eighth after colliding with Max Verstappen on a hairpin turn.

Formel 1 Grand Prix of Bahrain | Ferrari

Formula One: Sebastian Vettel clinches pole in Bahrain 07.04.2018

Sebastian Vettel will lead an all-Ferrari front row at the Bahrain Grand Prix after a supreme final lap in qualifying. Lewis Hamilton will start in ninth after receiving a five-place penalty after a technical problem.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 