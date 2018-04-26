Formula 1 Live: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CEST+++

Lap 26 of 51 - Bottas, who hasn't yet pitted, has stolen second from his teammate Hamilton. Though that may not last too much longer.

Lap 23 of 51 - BIG probelms for Hamilton who tells his team that his "tyres are done". He has to head to the pits earlier than Vettel and now trails by 12 seconds. The race is vey much Vettel's to lose.

Lap 22 of 51 - A bit of a shocker for Marcus Ericsson, who overshot a corner, discovered some issues with his car and then got a 10 second penalty for causing a collision. He's downin last position now.

Lap 19 of 51 - Hamilton is having a real good go at Vettel, he's just set the fastest lap again, but the gap isn't coming down anywhere near enough for his liking.

Lap 17 of 51 - It seems the Red Bulls are both suffering from some sort of battery issue. Both Ricciardo and Verstappen have been on the radio to their technical team.

Lap 14 of 51 - Vettel eases a little further clear, the gap is about 3.7 seconds now. A little further back, the Red Bulls are having a bit of a ding-dong, with Verstappen and Ricciardo touching wheels as they duke it out.

Lap 12 of 51 - Hamilton has just set a new fastest lap to close slightly on Vettel, but the German still looks fairly comortable out in front. Renault's Hulkenberg is the latest casulaty after clipping a wall.

Lap 10 of 51 - It's starting to settle down a bit, after that crazy start. The Red Bulls are struggling a little, Verstappen has dropped a place and Ricciardo has dropped three, they're in 6th and 7th now.

Lap 7 of 51 - Vettel has re-started very well and opened up a three second gap on Hamilton. Behind them, Sainz has made up plenty of ground and sits in fifth.

Lap 6 of 51 - They're back racing properly now, with the top four as they were when we started.

Lap 5 of 51 - Alonso, who may still get back on the track despite the puncture is not happy with Sirotkin, who he collided with on lap 1. "Unbelievable. You take corner one, corner two carefully then they crash into you. Stupid," the Spaniard said on the radio. But there is some doubt about whose fault that one was. The safety car is off.

Lap 3 of 51 - Chaotic start then. Ocon and Sorotkin are out and there must be doubt about Alonso's continuing participation in the race as well as that of Kevin Magnuessen of Haas, who also has a puncture. The safety car is still out.

Lap 2 of 51 - Fernando Alonso is also in all sorts of bother. His front right tyre is flapping in the breeze and he's in the pits.

Lap 1 of 51 - We've already got the safety car out after Esteban Ocon of Force India and Williams' Sergey Sirotkin spin off the track. It looks like Ocon collided with Kimi Raikonnen, who has also taken some damage. No overtaking for now but it's as you were at the front.

14:05 - The final preparations are underway, with the cars in position on the grid and Christina Aguilera wandering around for some reason. Just five minutes to go now.

14:00 - As Verstappen's tweet below suggests, it's blowing a gale in Baku, with gusts reportedly measuring up to 80 km an hour. But that hasn't stopped plenty of people turning out.

13:45 - Hello, and welcome to DW's coverage of the fourth Grand Prix of the 2018 F1 season. Sebastian Vettel leads the driver's championship early on as he bids to win a first title since 2013 and he'll start out in front in Baku. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won three of the four titles since Vettel's last one and looks certain to challenge his Ferrari rival.

The Baku street circuit is regarded as pretty quick and should make for an entertaining race. Daniel Ricciardo,who won for Red Bull last time out could be a threat from fourth and his teammate Max Verstappen seems ready. The race gets underway at 14:10.