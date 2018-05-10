Former Taiwan president gets jail time for information leak

Taiwan's High Court has overturned a previous not-guilty verdict and charged former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou. Ma plans to appeal his sentence but can also avoid prison by paying a fine of €3,370.
Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou was sentenced to four months in prison on Tuesday for leaking classified information.
Taiwan's High Court found that "Ma Ying-jeou violated the Communication and Surveillance Act," when he leaked information relating to national security and opposition lawmaker Ker Chien-ming, which should have been confidential.
Read more: Opinion: Young pop stars, national flags and the China issue
Ma told local media he planned to appeal the High Court sentence, but he could also skip prison if he pays a fine of T$120,000 ($4,020, €3,370), the court said.
A former stalwart of major opposition party Kuomintang of China, Ma was Taiwan's president from 2008 to 2016 and encouraged closer ties with China. He also served as the justice minister and mayor of Taipei.
Not-guilty verdict overturned
The Tuesday ruling overturned a not-guilty verdict handed to Ma last year by the Taipei District Court.
In August 2017, the Taipei District Court ruled in Ma's favor, arguing that as president, he had had the power to intervene in disputes between different branches of government, but the High Court disagreed.
Read more: Is Taiwan's tourism industry too reliant on China?
High Court spokeswoman Wu Wei-ya told a news conference that Ma should have been aware that he was obligated to respect the confidentiality of the information.
The case relates to a high-profile leak from an investigation into senior Democratic Progressive Party opposition lawmaker Ker Chien-ming in 2013.
Read more: Opinion: The China-Taiwan summit - a symbolic meeting
That year in August, then-Prosecutor General Huang Shih-ming showed Ma a transcript of wiretapped conversations from an investigation into Ker.
Days after, Ma allegedly encouraged Huang to leak the contents of the recording, Ker's personal details and other information to Premier Jiang Yi-huah.
law/aw (AP, dpa, Reuters)
After the election of the new Taiwanese president, concerns about the stability of the region remain. But Tsai Ing-wen seems very aware of her responsibility, says DW's Philipp Bilsky. (17.01.2016)
The Taiwan Strait is still a dangerous trouble spot. Now for the first time, China's and Taiwan's leaders met in person. While the meeting had little substance, it was still important, says DW's Matthias von Hein. (07.11.2015)
Taiwan's government and international rights groups have condemned China for jailing a Taiwanese activist. He and a Chinese man were sentenced to jail for subverting state power. (28.11.2017)
Relations between China and Taiwan are again turning frosty, with about 176 charter flights between the two territories canceled ahead of the Lunar New Year. But the issue is not just about flights. Chiu Bihui reports. (02.02.2018)
The South China Sea has long been a source of territorial disputes between several Asian countries. DW takes a look at who owns what, and why the contested waterway is so strategically important. (11.08.2017)
A deadly 6.4 magnitude quake has devastated the eastern city of Hualien. Rescuers are searching for at least 60 people who are still missing, while more than 250 people have been injured, some critically. (07.02.2018)
With exceptional cycling routes and scenic landscapes along the road, cycling around Taiwan is a lifetime experience which you do not have to be crazy to do. (24.04.2018)