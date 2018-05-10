 Former Taiwan president gets jail time for information leak | News | DW | 15.05.2018
News

Former Taiwan president gets jail time for information leak

Taiwan's High Court has overturned a previous not-guilty verdict and charged former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou. Ma plans to appeal his sentence but can also avoid prison by paying a fine of €3,370.

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (Reuters/E. Munoz)

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou was sentenced to four months in prison on Tuesday for leaking classified information.

Taiwan's High Court found that "Ma Ying-jeou violated the Communication and Surveillance Act," when he leaked information relating to national security and opposition lawmaker Ker Chien-ming, which should have been confidential.

Read more: Opinion: Young pop stars, national flags and the China issue

Ma told local media he planned to appeal the High Court sentence, but he could also skip prison if he pays a fine of T$120,000 ($4,020, €3,370), the court said.

A former stalwart of major opposition party Kuomintang of China, Ma was Taiwan's president from 2008 to 2016 and encouraged closer ties with China. He also served as the justice minister and mayor of Taipei.

  • Chiang Kai-shek and Mao Zedong in 1945

    China & Taiwan's 70 year cold war

    Animosity has lasted nearly seven decades

    China and Taiwan split in 1949 following the rise of Communist revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. China's nationalist President Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan - which was then a backwater island.

  • Taipei in 1955

    China & Taiwan's 70 year cold war

    Move to Taiwan 'only temporary'

    In 1949, Chiang Kai-shek established a "provisional" Republic of China capital in Taipei. Post-war economic conditions caused severe inflation which left the island's tiny population impoverished for many years.

  • Taipei 101

    China & Taiwan's 70 year cold war

    Taiwan prospers without the motherland

    Over the past six decades, Taiwan has experienced rapid industrialization and economic growth, becoming known as one of the "Four Asian Tigers."

  • Shanghai at night

    China & Taiwan's 70 year cold war

    Rise of China

    In the past 30 years, China has brushed off Communism in all but name, rising to become the world's second largest economy by nominal GDP. China insists Taiwan is part of its territory. But Taiwan maintains it is a sovereign state and a democracy.

  • F-16 Jet

    China & Taiwan's 70 year cold war

    US arms sales

    In 2011, Taiwan upgraded its F-16 fighter fleet at a cost of $.5.3 billion (4.9 billion euros). China denounced the sale of arms from the US, warning at the time that it would damage Sino-American military and security ties.

  • Spratly Islands Inseln

    China & Taiwan's 70 year cold war

    South China Sea diputes

    Taiwan and China are currently locked in territorial disputes over the South China Sea. China's claims over most of area, along with its massive land reclamation projects in the Spratly islands, have annoyed much of the rest of Asia.

  • Ma Ying-jeou und Xi Jinping

    China & Taiwan's 70 year cold war

    'We are one family'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the relations between Beijing and Taipei, saying that "we are brothers...still connected by our flesh even if our bones are broken." In response, Ma called on China to respect Taiwan's democracy.

  • Protests in Taipei

    China & Taiwan's 70 year cold war

    Protesters not convinced by China's overtures

    In the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, about 500 people took to the streets to protest against the meeting between the two leaders. Many are skeptical as to whether ties with China will allow the territory's democracy to be maintained.

    Author: Nik Martin


Not-guilty verdict overturned

The Tuesday ruling overturned a not-guilty verdict handed to Ma last year by the Taipei District Court.

In August 2017, the Taipei District Court ruled in Ma's favor, arguing that as president, he had had the power to intervene in disputes between different branches of government, but the High Court disagreed.

Read more: Is Taiwan's tourism industry too reliant on China?

High Court spokeswoman Wu Wei-ya told a news conference that Ma should have been aware that he was obligated to respect the confidentiality of the information.

The case relates to a high-profile leak from an investigation into senior Democratic Progressive Party opposition lawmaker Ker Chien-ming in 2013.

Read more: Opinion: The China-Taiwan summit - a symbolic meeting

That year in August, then-Prosecutor General Huang Shih-ming showed Ma a transcript of wiretapped conversations from an investigation into Ker.

Days after, Ma allegedly encouraged Huang to leak the contents of the recording, Ker's personal details and other information to Premier Jiang Yi-huah.
Watch video 01:42

China suspicious of Taiwanese new government

law/aw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Opinion: Young pop stars, national flags and the China issue

After the election of the new Taiwanese president, concerns about the stability of the region remain. But Tsai Ing-wen seems very aware of her responsibility, says DW's Philipp Bilsky. (17.01.2016)  

Opinion: The China-Taiwan summit - a symbolic meeting

The Taiwan Strait is still a dangerous trouble spot. Now for the first time, China's and Taiwan's leaders met in person. While the meeting had little substance, it was still important, says DW's Matthias von Hein. (07.11.2015)  

China jails Taiwan activist Lee Ming-che for 'subversion'

Taiwan's government and international rights groups have condemned China for jailing a Taiwanese activist. He and a Chinese man were sentenced to jail for subverting state power. (28.11.2017)  

China vs. Taiwan - controversy over flight route M503

Relations between China and Taiwan are again turning frosty, with about 176 charter flights between the two territories canceled ahead of the Lunar New Year. But the issue is not just about flights. Chiu Bihui reports. (02.02.2018)  

South China Sea - what you need to know

The South China Sea has long been a source of territorial disputes between several Asian countries. DW takes a look at who owns what, and why the contested waterway is so strategically important. (11.08.2017)  

Taiwan earthquake leaves several dead, hundreds injured

A deadly 6.4 magnitude quake has devastated the eastern city of Hualien. Rescuers are searching for at least 60 people who are still missing, while more than 250 people have been injured, some critically. (07.02.2018)  

The route is the goal: Taiwan's cycling culture

With exceptional cycling routes and scenic landscapes along the road, cycling around Taiwan is a lifetime experience which you do not have to be crazy to do. (24.04.2018)  

Is Taiwan's tourism industry too reliant on China?

Despite a tumultuous political relationship, China and Taiwan have always maintained a steady exchange of tourism. But a recent decline in Chinese tourists to Taiwan has highlighted just how vital this exchange is. (15.05.2018)  

China & Taiwan's 70 year cold war

In the first summit between the two countries in six decades, China and Taiwan's top leaders held talks in Singapore on Saturday. Taiwan broke away from China following the 1945-9 Chinese civil war. (07.11.2015)  

Related content

Taiwan herausragende Radkultur

Is Taiwan's tourism industry too reliant on China? 15.05.2018

Despite a tumultuous political relationship, China and Taiwan have always maintained a steady exchange of tourism. But a recent decline in Chinese tourists to Taiwan has highlighted just how vital this exchange is.

China Unterzeichnung des diplomatischen Abkommens zwischen der dominikanischen Republik und China in Peking

Dominican Republic opens diplomatic ties with China, drops Taiwan 01.05.2018

The Caribbean country has ended 77 years of diplomatic dealings with Taiwan and opened formal relations with China. The move leaves an ever-dwindling number of nations that support the island China claims as its own.

Taiwan herausragende Radkultur

The route is the goal: Taiwan's cycling culture 24.04.2018

With exceptional cycling routes and scenic landscapes along the road, cycling around Taiwan is a lifetime experience which you do not have to be crazy to do.

