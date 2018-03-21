 Football, power and politics at the 11mm Film Festival | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Football, power and politics at the 11mm Film Festival

The opening night of the festival’s 15th edition featured the screening of "The Workers Cup." The film is a documentary about the lives of the migrants building the facilities for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Berlin Babylon Kino 11 mm Football Film Festival (DW/J. Perez de la Cruz)

Football is an extremely powerful tool that can be used to build bridges between cultures, but it can also be used as part of a propaganda machine in the hands of dodgy governments. The focus of this edition of the 11mm Football Film Festival in Berlin is "football and power."

Hoping for change

The Workers Cup, a documentary directed by the American filmmaker Adam Sobel, was chosen for the opening ceremony. The audience packed into the Babylon cinema watched the story of migrants working in appalling conditions to build the stadiums for the 2020 World Cup in Qatar.

With intimate access and a sensitive approach, the film depicts the contrast between the shiny, luxurious world of the Qatari elite longing for the World Cup and the harsh reality of those men.

"We also showed it to the wives and families of the people in the film. I know for some of them it was quite shocking and sad, but they are still happy the story has been told and they hope it will create change," Rosie Garthwaite, one of the film's producers, told DW.

Garthwaite and other members of the crew were experienced the state of human rights in Qatar first hand as they spent time in jail while trying to do their job. She said that the country had been coming under a lot of international pressure in recent years, and that the International Labour Organization, a United Nations agency, was now active in Qatar through a technical cooperation program.

"However, we have seen before a lot of promises and no change, so now we just have to wait and see if these promises are put into action," Garthwaite added.

Berlin Babylon Kino 11 mm Football Film Festival (DW/J. Perez de la Cruz)

Rosie Garthwaite, producer of The Workers Cup

Capitalism and diplomacy

The world’s biggest football film festival is to screen more than 60 films over five days. Among the documentaries on show are stories originating from or dealing with Argentina, Brazil, the former East Germany, Iran, Qatar, North Korea and Russia.

"I think you can separate football and politics at the amateur level, but it is impossible to do so when it comes to the professional game," Birger Schmidt, one of the directors of the festival, said. "Football is a very honest art of capitalism, so there’s always politics in it."

"Football is also about diplomacy. For some countries, it is very important to be good at football because of the difficulties their citizens endure in their daily lives."

As the most popular sport in countless countries, football isn't just a reflection of people’s wishes and dreams but also their fears and animosities. In Turkey, for example, the ongoing tension between Turks and Kurds is depicted in Yesil Kirmizi (Green Red), a documentary by Ersin Kana focused on Amedspor, the local club of Turkey’s main Kurdish city, Diyarbakir.

"Football plays a huge role in the politics of Turkey," said Recep Bozgöz, author of Ronaldo, a Turkish short film that is also to be shown. He cites the example of the 2013 Gezi Park protests, where the fans of Istanbul’s three biggest clubs, Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, came together for the first time to express their opposition to the politics of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who at the time was Turkey's prime minister.

Offside, a 2006 documentary by Jafar Pahani in which a woman dresses up like a man in order to watch an international match, highlights the dreadful state of women’s rights in Iran. 

Berlin Babylon Kino 11 mm Football Film Festival (DW/J. Perez de la Cruz)

Birger Schmidt addresses the audience

Autocratic regimes and football

Given the fact that the World Cup in Russia is just weeks away, the 11mm Festival has a strong Russian presence. As part of the festival, the series "Football in Russian Films" - a set of films from historic and romantic comedies to social dramas - is to be screened at the Russian House for Culture and Science in Berlin. 

Concerns have been raised about how safe it is to attend football matches in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, where allegations of racism, homophobia and corruption are not uncommon. These concerns grew in light of incidents of violence involving Russian hooligans in Marseille during Euro 2016. The short film Should you be afraid of the Russian World Cup? focuses on the issue. Another film dealing with hooliganism in Russia is Okolafutbola, a controversial documentary that was excluded from the Saint Petersburg International Film Festival.

Football can be a powerful tool when it comes to winning the hearts and minds of a population - as autocratic leaders well know.

One of the most dramatic examples of this was the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, when the military junta that had taken over the country  two years previously south to use the tournament as a PR stunt to legitimize its brutal regime.

Similarly, the German documentary WM-Sieg unter Folter (World Cup victory under torture)  documents the memories of victims of the dictatorship from that World Cup, which Argentina won.

This year’s 11mm Football Film Festival brings together films from all around the world. "We never thought we could get to the 15th edition when we started back in 2004," Schmidt. "Football and films are still very interesting and now we have partners on every continent with festivals from Sydney to Oklahoma to Rio de Janeiro."

DW recommends

Moscow slams Boris Johnson for comparing Russia's World Cup to Nazi Olympics

Johnson said comparing this summer's World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Berlin Olympics was "right." Nazi leader Adolf Hitler wanted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin to show the supposed racial superiority of the German race. (21.03.2018)  

Three years on in Turkey, no justice for victims of Gezi Park protests

The Gezi Park protests shook Turkey three years ago, leaving 11 people dead and thousands injured. While five murder suspects are on trial, there has been criticism alleging biased proceedings. (30.05.2016)  

Russian hooligans: Brawling for the fatherland

UEFA has threatened to disqualify Russia and England from Euro 2016 in the wake of fan violence from both squads. Another incident in Wednesday's match against Slovakia could see Russia booted from the tournament. (14.06.2016)  

Related content

DW Interview mit Boris Johnson

Moscow slams Boris Johnson for comparing Russia's World Cup to Nazi Olympics 21.03.2018

Johnson said comparing this summer's World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Berlin Olympics was "right." Nazi leader Adolf Hitler wanted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin to show the supposed racial superiority of the German race.

Brüssel Nato-Hauptquartier Pawlo Klimkin, Außenminister Ukraine

Ukraine foreign minister urges tougher Russia action, World Cup boycott 19.03.2018

The UK nerve agent attack shows Russia has no "red lines" anymore, says Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin. In an interview with DW, he contends that Moscow's aggression against Kyiv could happen anywhere now.

Fußball Confederation Cup 2017- Portugal v Mexiko

VAR to be used at the World Cup, FIFA confirms 16.03.2018

Video assistant referee technology (VAR) will make its debut at the World Cup in Russia this summer, despite opposition from fans. The technology has had mixed success since its introduction in Germany last year.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 