 Five Best eCards for Mother’s Day | Digital Culture | DW | 11.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Digital Culture

Five Best eCards for Mother’s Day

Forgot Mother’s Day again and it’s too late to send flowers? Then let your mother know that you care – electronically! Here are the best virtual greeting cards that you can send today.

Screenshot Website zu Muttertag (ojolie.com)

 

History of the eCard

eCards, or “electronic postcards” have been around since 1994. They were invented by Judith Donath at the MIT Media Lab. From a simple customized e-postcard with text and picture in the nineties, the online greeting card business has grown. Today, you can send eCards with interactive games, eCards personalized with your face and animated videos. Here are our top five best picks for Mother’s Day.

Hallmark Time Machine

Screenshot Website hallmark.com

Hallmark is a traditional go-to for a great variety of eCards. But have you tried out their “Time Machine” collection? Here you can find vintage cards that you can customize and send online – from the roaring 20s to today. If your mom loves all things antique, this is the place to go.

 

Ojolie

Ojolie puts a modern design touch to their electronic greeting cards. Clean graphics (also animated), handwritten texts and collages make for a contemporary look on eCards. If your mother loves art and design, this is the site to turn to.

 

Rubber Chicken

Screenshot Website rubberchickencards.com

Rubber Chicken’s eCards are different from all other eCard producers. They are animations with voice-overs for a large number of occasions, including Mother’s Day. At Rubber Chicken, there are fish who sing and female presidents of the USA who celebrate Mother’s Day every week.

 

Some eCards

Screenshot Website someecards.com

On Some eCards, the quirkiness continues: here you find a number of simple, pastel colored cards that focus on funny punchlines. “Mom, thanks for always being slightly less disappointed in me than Dad is” is one of the less cheeky ones. If your mother is into bawdy jokes, send her a card from this site.

 

JibJab

Screenshot Website jibjab.com

On Jibjab, there is a fun and colorful collection of customizable greeting cards. Here you can upload a photo of your mom and paste it into short dancing clips. Have her rollerblade, rap or be a drill sergeant. An entertaining way to honor one's mother!

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem in a film still from 'Everybody knows' (Memento Films)

Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

A competition with few big names but lots of politically explosive material. An argument with Netflix. German cinema's disappointing presence. An overview of the issues facing Cannes as the film festival opens. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Netta (Andres Putting)

Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

Which songs will have people dancing in the aisles and which will have them crying in their beers? Music taste is subjective, as our ESC reporters, Silke Wünsch and Rick Fulker, found out while choosing their top fives. 

Arts

Coal in a display case at a museum (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

Coal is revisited by the arts in 17 museums of the Ruhr region for the mega exhibition "Art and Coal."  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Website zu Muttertag (ojolie.com)

Five Best eCards for Mother’s Day

Forgot Mother’s Day again and it’s too late to send flowers? Then let your mother know that you care – electronically! Here are the best virtual greeting cards that you can send today. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  