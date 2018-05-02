 First days at home: UK royals release Prince Louis photos | News | DW | 06.05.2018
News

First days at home: UK royals release Prince Louis photos

Britain's royal family has released two official pictures of newly born Prince Louis. One of the photos shows the little prince being cuddled by his three-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.

Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis on her third birthday.

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have released two pictures of their newly born third child Prince Louis, documenting the royal baby's first days at home.

One of the pictures shows Prince Louis being held affectionately by his big sister Princess Charlotte.

The picture was taken on May 2, Charlotte's third birthday, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Read more: Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Britain's Prince Louis propped up against a white cushion

The other photo, taken on April 26, shows Louis propped against a cushion wearing a white jumper and trousers.

Both pictures were taken by Kate at Kensington Palace.

Prince Louis, who is fifth in line to the British throne, was born on April 23.

ap/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP)

  • UK Royal Baby (Reuters/J. Stillwell)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Prince Louis of Cambridge

    Prince William and Kate introduced their third child to the world seven hours after his birth on April 23. While the boy was born on St George's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to find another name for the fifth-in-line to the throne, as George is the name given to his older brother. They picked Louis Arthur Charles, and he will be known as Prince Louis.

  • Bildergalerie Prinz George, Catherine und William in Neuseeland und Australien

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Third in line to the throne

    Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to Prince William's first child on July 22, 2013. Officially called George Alexander Louis, Prince George became a big brother on May 2, 2015. The boy is third in line to succeed his great-grandmother, after his grandfather Charles and his father.

  • Princess Charlotte aged one (picture-alliance/dpa/Hrh The Duchess Of Cambridge/Han)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Fourth in line, Princess Charlotte

    George's little sister, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born on May 2, 2015. Her name, which honors both her grandmother and great-grandmother, was announced two days later. This photo shows her at the age of one in 2016. Following changes in the rules of succession privileging male heirs, Princess Charlotte remains fourth in line to the throne, even though she now has a baby brother.

  • queen Elizabeth as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Cheerful Queen

    These happy chubby cheeks belong to none other than Queen Elizabeth II. She is in the arms of her mother Elizabeth, the Duchess of York. Her father was the future King George VI. Elizabeth II's birth was a difficult one: The heiress to the throne was finally delivered via C-section on April 21, 1926. She grew up with her younger sister Margaret (1930-2002). Today, she is 92 years old.

  • Prince Philip (picture alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    His Royal Highness, in diapers

    This young boy was born on June 10, 1921. At the time, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh didn't realize that about 25 years later he would be asking the hand of a future queen in marriage: Elizabeth II. Philip's father had already arranged a meeting with the then 13-year-old heiress to the throne in 1939. At the time, Philip was still a student at the Royal Naval College. Today he 96 years old.

  • Prince Charles as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Do you recognize this one?

    Charles Philip Arthur George, better known as Prince Charles, was born on November 14, 1948. When he was four years old, his mother, Elizabeth II, ascended the throne. As the eldest child, Charles is the royal heir and Duke of Cornwall.

  • Pincess Diana as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Princess of hearts

    This baby would later become royal. Lady Di was born on July 1, 1961. In 1981, she married Prince Charles under the eyes of some 750 million television viewers worldwide. The failure of their marriage would be just as publicized. Diana's death in a car accident on the night of August 31, 1997 would be followed by another media frenzy. Her fans still mourn her today.

  • Prince William as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Congratulations Prince William!

    Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 21, 1982 in London. After their parents separated in 1992, William and his brother Harry lived alternately with Princess Diana in London's Kensington Palace or with their father and grandmother Elizabeth II at the Royal Court. Lady Di would certainly have been proud of her now big kids having their own children.

  • Prince Harry as a baby (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Harry, prince popular

    His real name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor. But the world prefers to simply call him Prince Harry. The sandy-haired baby was born on September 15, 1984. Harry's excessive partying as a teenager would later make the headlines. He managed to get rid of his bad-boy image and is now set to marry US actress Meghan Markle in May.

    Author: Ananda Bräunig (eg)


Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Britain's Prince William and Duchess Kate have revealed the name of their newborn son: Louis Arthur Charles. Here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera. (27.04.2018)  

Who's the cutest royal baby?

The new addition to the royal family has arrived! Kate, Prince William's wife, gave birth to a baby boy, the couple's third child. Here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera. (22.07.2015)  

