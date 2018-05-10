 Fijian soccer player suspended after alleged racial abuse of white referee | News | DW | 15.05.2018
News

Fijian soccer player suspended after alleged racial abuse of white referee

"White people" is the phrase Samuela Drudru reportedly used when he was sent off by New Zealand referee Campell-Kirk Waugh. The soccer association for Oceania prohibits players from making comments "on account of race."

Football red card

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has banned a Fijian player for racially abusing a white referee during a club soccer match.

Referee Campbell-Kirk Waugh of New Zealand reported Samuela Drudru of Lautoka FC to the OFC disciplinary committee for using discriminatory language when Drudru was sent off during a semi-final game of the OFC Champions League on April 22.

Read more: Russian soccer club Spartak Moscow under fire for 'racist' tweet

"Taking into account all the circumstances of the case and the gravity of the incident, the committee decided to suspend the player for seven matches," the OFC said, without detailing what exactly Drudru had said.

OFC rules bar derogatory remarks "on account of race, colour, language, religion or ethnic origin".

The Fiji Broadcasting Corporation reported the Drudru had used the term "white people" before he left the field.

Read more: British soccer fans given suspended sentence and fined for racist incident in Paris

The committee also fined him NZ$7,500 ($5,200, €4,350) and barred him from entering soccer stadiums during the seven-game ban.

Lautoka FC went on to beat Marist FC of the Solomon Islands during the semi-final, but were beaten 6-0 in the first leg of the final against Wellington FC. The second leg will take place in Fiji on Sunday.

Read more: FIFA comes under fire for disbanding anti-racism task force

amp/aw (AFP, AP)

