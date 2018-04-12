 Fashion′s eco-sins: In search of sustainable clothing | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 16.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

sustainability

Fashion's eco-sins: In search of sustainable clothing

The clothing industry puts a huge strain on the environment: It creates more greenhouse gas emissions in a single year than all international flights and shipping combined. But it doesn't have to be that way.

A woman sorts through clothes in Bangladesh

You see them on every street corner in Germany: collection bins for old clothes. Day after day, they swallow up the items we discard — and we discard a lot. In Germany, 75 percent of old clothes end up in these containers.

But what's convenient for us is becoming a problem for people elsewhere. The majority of our old clothes are shipped abroad — to Asia and Africa, for example.

What will happen, though, if people there decide they don't want our old clothes anymore? Several East African countries have recently announced that they wanted to stop receiving old clothes.

"Our clothing is increasingly clogging up the channels for second-hand products," says Kirstin Brodde, a textile expert with Greenpeace. "There's so much now that the countries where these items end up, either as second-hand items or for processing, have started saying: Enough already."

Read more: Giving up my filthy fashion habit

This congestion is just a symptom of the real problem: fast fashion. We're consuming too quickly, and too much.

Over the past 15 years, the sale of clothing worldwide has doubled, whereas the average life of an item of clothing has dramatically decreased. Clothes are usually not even kept for a year.

Repair it? For many people, that's just not an option. "Hardly anyone knows how to sew on a button anymore," says Brodde.

Containers for old clothes and bottles

In Germany, people are accustomed to dumping their old clothes just as they would their recyclable bottles

She's especially critical of the manner in which we consume. "Really, it ought to be the case that we buy less and wear the clothes we have for longer, instead of taking bags of them to the container every few months in the hope that someone somewhere at the other end of the world will wear them."

Massive CO2 emissions

Low prices effectively encourage this behavior. Although the price we pay in the shop is low, the price paid by the environment is enormous.

Textile production worldwide creates more than a billion tons of CO2 per year. That's more than all international flights and shipping combined. On top of this comes the pollution of the seas by microplastics from textile fibers and the use of poisonous chemicals.

Read more: Bottled water not safe from microplastic contamination

Purple suds in the Tullahan River in the Philippines

Chemicals from textile production easily end up in nature

"Companies need to be put under more pressure; they need to be told what production should look like, and how ecological it should be. That would automatically make production more expensive, and they wouldn't be able to produce stuff so cheaply anymore," says Brodde.

She works for Greenpeace's detox campaign, which advises companies on how they can make products without using poisonous chemicals. Seventy-nine global fashion companies, from H&M to Adidas to Aldi, have committed to replacing pollutants with nontoxic substances by 2020.

Just a question of marketing?

Projects like these show that big fashion chains have also realized sustainability is in vogue. But is there more to that than marketing?

A foot in a leather shoe with a branch

"Long-term, big fashion companies will also have to adjust," says a spokesperson for the Confederation of the German Textile and Fashion Industry.

She says the German textile industry is in fact a trailblazer: "The social and ecological standards of the textile and fashion industry in Germany are among the highest in the world. The sector is an international role model in its environmentally conscious way of dealing with resources."

Read more: 'Partnership for Sustainable Textiles' unraveling

Brodde thinks it's imperative for the sector to adjust and become more sustainable. According to a study by the Ellen McArthur Foundation, if business continues as usual, it will have an even more catastrophic impact on the environment.

With markets like Africa and Asia growing steadily, the demand for clothing is growing too. If clothing production continues to expand at the current rate, in 2050 it will be three times the size it is today.

Aiming for a circular economy
Watch video 03:02

Evening gowns made of milk

One approach that is currently being researched, in order to solve the problem and make the clothing industry more sustainable, is the so-called "circular economy."

This means sustainable commodities being reused for as long as possible. Ideally, the circle would be powered using only renewable energy.

Read more: 'Make things last': Can the circular economy save the planet?

A number of large companies have already pledged to pursue this goal. H&M, for example, has decided to overhaul its sustainability strategy to that effect.

"We want to become 100 percent circular, in that we only incorporate recycled or otherwise sustainably sourced materials in our production," says Anna Gedda, H&M's project leader for sustainability.

In 2017 the company was heavily criticized after it was revealed that large quantities of clothing were simply burned due to overproduction.

"The industry has to reduce the pace of the massive overproduction of clothing. And we have to reduce the pace, by not constantly buying more stuff even though our wardrobes are overflowing. We have to relearn the art of mending things," says Brodde.

  • Cotton factory B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    Slovenian photographer captures the cost of cheap clothes

    From rags to riches

    The idea of farming seems today more abstract than ever before. Jost Franko's latest photo essay brings this distant world back to our reality, in which the ridiculous price of garments is paid by workers living in dire conditions. Pictured here is a relative of Issa Gira (67) from Burkina Faso, who's been growing cotton for 30 years, but still earns less than a dollar a day.

  • Cotton farmers - B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    Slovenian photographer captures the cost of cheap clothes

    Weight control

    After the crop is harvested, farmers just like these two in Burkina Faso have to bring the cotton to the collection centers in nearby villages. Just before the market day, farmers help each other press the cotton into a huge, hard mass so they're able to weigh their loads. "No one really cares about farming, the first part of the supply chain," says Franko.

  • People on container - B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    Slovenian photographer captures the cost of cheap clothes

    The golden lining

    Cotton farming gives work to more than four million people in Burkina Faso, and it is its second-most-valuable resource after gold. Sofitex is one of the three companies in the country that buys cotton from farmers and provides loans to cultivators, and it exports around 540,000 tons of cotton annually. Local farmers are seen here loading cotton into one of the many Sofitex containers.

  • Garment worker carrying jeans - B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    Slovenian photographer captures the cost of cheap clothes

    Work-life imbalance

    "Due to western cotton subsidies, which are creating a dumping effect, poor countries are in a huge loss," says Franko. In his opinion, the production of cotton and garments in third-world countries is just another form of colonialism. "Small workshops sometimes take subcontracted work for larger companies. The rent is expensive for most workers, so they sleep in the factories," he adds.

  • Dhaka factory, photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    Slovenian photographer captures the cost of cheap clothes

    A princess' dress or a cushion?

    In this photo, garment workers cut the textile in a factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the heart of the global cheap clothing industry. They earn 2.20 euros ($2.36) a day on average. Companies like H&M, Walt Disney or Lidl have their garments and home textile lines produced in the Dhaka region, which made the headlines in 2013 when the Rana Plaza sweatshop building collapsed, killing 1,129 workers.

  • Romanian textile workers B&W photo Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    Slovenian photographer captures the cost of cheap clothes

    The other side of the EU

    "It's hard to talk about fair conditions even when it comes to expensive, high-fashion labels," Franko claims, describing this photo of Romanian garment workers. "The state of the garment factories in Romania is much better compared to most Asian and African countries, but wages are still extremely low, not exceeding 200 euros a month, which is worse than in China. And this is the EU!"

  • Containers B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    Slovenian photographer captures the cost of cheap clothes

    Last season's styles

    Although the fashion industry has been stagnating trend-wise recently, which has made more styles trans-seasonal, more than 80 billion pieces of clothing are purchased every year worldwide. But the low quality and purchase cost make the clothes disposable. In the US alone, more than 15 million tons of used textile waste is generated annually.

  • London reatil store, B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    Slovenian photographer captures the cost of cheap clothes

    Get the London look

    "The history of cotton is indeed a dark one, and in my eyes, the issues surrounding the cotton trade have never ended," states Franko. Although much has been written and spoken about the invisible and destructive line of the clothing industry, customers seem to be immune: "I guess it's easier to turn a blind eye to it. Those issues are structural, and don't have to do only with garments."

    Author: Jan Tomes


DW recommends

H&M sits on billions of unsold clothes as profits plummet

The retail behemoth has posted its lowest numbers in over a decade. The news comes amidst an increase in online shopping, as well as a series of human rights scandals. (29.03.2018)  

Bottled water not safe from microplastic contamination

The revelation from a new global survey into microplastics in bottled water serves up a bitter irony. What we drink may well be contaminated. Possibly from the bottles themselves. (14.03.2018)  

Outrage at Fashion Week as Chanel fells '100-year-old trees'

German designer Karl Lagerfeld's latest ready-to-wear show for Chanel has been condemned by environmental activists who believe it included ancient trees. The French luxury brand has promised to replant 100 new oaks. (07.03.2018)  

East Africa pushes second-hand clothing ban

Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda plan to ban all imports of second-hand clothing in order to strengthen their textile industry. But with the US threatening consequences, EAC leaders have agreed to a small compromise. (26.02.2018)  

'Partnership for Sustainable Textiles' unraveling

Too much bureaucracy, too many regulations: Three years after its creation, the "Partnership for Sustainable Textiles" is losing members. But Germany's Development Ministry still stands by the alliance's ambitious aims. (03.08.2017)  

'Make things last': Can the circular economy save the planet?

We are using up resources so fast the planet cannot keep up. A shift towards a circular economy, producing less or even no waste, could be the alternative - and countries like Scotland are moving in that direction. (15.02.2017)  

Giving up my filthy fashion habit

As a self-confessed fast fashion addict, DW reporter Jennifer Collins decided it was time to break her bad habit and scrutinize the environmental impact of the garment industry. She was shocked by what she learned. (13.01.2017)  

In search of eco-friendly fashion

Fashion world actors compete to be portrayed as environmentally friendly - but truth and message do not always match. DW makes an excursion into the world of "green" fashion. (22.04.2016)  

Slovenian photographer captures the cost of cheap clothes

Where do five-euro t-shirts come from? Slovenianj photographer Jost Franko's latest series reveals the journey of low-priced garments from the cotton fields in Burkina Faso to the high-street shops in western Europe. (24.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Evening gowns made of milk  

Related content

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz - Modelabel

H&M sits on billions of unsold clothes as profits plummet 29.03.2018

The retail behemoth has posted its lowest numbers in over a decade. The news comes amidst an increase in online shopping, as well as a series of human rights scandals.

Schokoladen-Osterhasen

UK chocolate bad for environment, study finds 01.04.2018

A new study from the University of Manchester suggests it may be hard to be both a British environmentalist and a chocolate lover. Massive water usage, greenhouse gases and packaging have a huge impact.

Finnland Äänekoski Metsä Fabrik für Bioprodukte

Bioeconomy: A global trend? 22.01.2018

Several nations are investing in a bio-based economy to slash carbon footprints. At a recent summit, experts point out how more work is needed to realize bioeconomy's potential as a climate solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Australien | Black Saturday Buschfeuer 2009 in Victoria (Getty Images)

Black Saturday

Bushfires in Australia, a fact of life. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - eco@africa presenter Sharon Momanyi (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's show: solar energy without sun, Manta rays in Mozambique and teaching conservation one click at a time. 