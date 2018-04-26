F1: Sebastian Vettel claims pole in Baku, both Mercedes hot on his heels

Sebastian Vettel will start Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the front, after putting down the fastest lap in Saturday's qualifying session in Baku.

Ultimately, the first time Vettel set in the final session of qualifying was enough for pole, as he and other rivals made mistakes in their last-ditch attempts to improve their starting positions.

"The first lap I was really happy, maybe two tiny bits where it wasn't perfect," Vettel said. "Then I locked up, it caught me by surprise for Turn 3. I tried to hang on to it."

Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who will start back in sixth, briefly appeared on course to snatch first place from the German.

Lewis Hamilton was the best of the rest in the session, meaning the two favorites for the title will share the front row on Sunday.

"That was close. We did the best job we could," Hamilton said. "I think I lost a little bit in the final sector, but great lap from Sebastian. We're in the mix, and I'm going to try to give Sebastian a hard time tomorrow."

The picturesque circuit in Baku is a relatively new addition to the calendar

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas will start third, followed by the Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen. German driver Nico Hülkenberg again cracked the top 10 in his Renault, qualifying ninth.

Vettel currently leads the drivers champions standings with 54 points from three races; Hamilton trails on 45.