F1 Live: Chinese Grand Prix

Lap 29/56 — Charles Leclerc spins out on turn one, but is able to get back on the track without much damage to his car.

Lap 28/56 — Kimi Raikkonen finally pits and falls out of the top five. The battle for the lead is now between Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel.

Lap 27/56 — Valtteri Bottas is now in first place after overtaking Kimi Raikkonen. Vettel follows suit, and Raikkonen is down to third.

Lap 26/56 — Valtteri Bottas makes a first attempt to overtake Kimi Raikkonen for first place. Sebastian Vettel is right behind.

Lap 23/56 — Valtteri Bottas is gaining ground on Kimi Raikkonen in first place — now less than five seconds behind. Raikkonen has yet to pit.

Lap 22/56 — "You need to stay in front of Vettel." Valtteri Bottas gets his marching orders from his Mercedes team.

Lap 21/56 — Kimi Raikkonen now leads after Sebastian Vettel pits. Vettel isn't able to get ahead of Valtteri Bottas out of the pits and is now in third.

Lap 20/56 — Top 5 after 20 laps: Vettel, Raikkonen, Bottas, Verstappen, Hamilton

Lap 19/56 — Lewis Hamilton pits. He's having trouble keeping up with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, who is now in the top three.

Lap 18/56 — Both Red Bull drivers pit. Max Verstappen had started the race on soft tires.

Lap 17/56 — "That's all we need at this stage — keep going." Red Bull happy with Max Verstappen's progress.

Lap 16/56 — Renault's Nico Hülkenberg switches to medium tires, dropping from 7th to 13th.

Lap 14/56 — Red Bull's max Verstappen puts in a lap at 1:39.0 and is slowly gaining ground on Bottas.

Lap 13/56 — Sebastian Vettel's lead is now up to three seconds after a few slow laps from Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.

Lap 12/56 — "I'm starting to lose pace guys. Kimi is quite aggressive," said Lewis Hamilton on his radio. He has been battling with Kimi Raikkonen for fourth place.

Lap 11/56 — Brendon Hartley is the first on in the box, switching out his supersoft tires.

Lap 9/56 — Lance Stroll is now dropping back in the field after losing out to Force India's Esteban Ocon. He's down to 13th and is feeling the pressure from Sergio Perez and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Lap 7/56 — Toro Rosso says "swap now" to Brendon Hartley. "Seriously!?!" he says then lets teammate Pierre Gasly drive by.

Lap 4/56 — Vettel has a two and a half second lead over Vaterri Bottas. Max Verstappen sits third, and Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton round out the top five.

Lap 3/56 — Vettel's fastest lap currently 1:38.047. His fastest lap in qualifying was 1:31.097.

Lap 2/56 — Williams driver Lance Stroll had the best start on the day, moving up to 12th after starting 18th in the grid.

Lap 1/56 — Sebastian Vettel starts well out of the grid, with Vaterri Bottas behind him. Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts well out of the gate as well, jumping to third after starting fifth on the grid.

— Drivers are doing their formation lap. It's 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit) and the track temperature is 39 degrees.

— Here is what the grid looks like this afternoon after Saturday's qualifying.

— Will Sebastian Vettel go three-for-three to start the season? The German Ferrari driver picked up wins in Australia and Bahrain and earned the pole this week in Shanghai.