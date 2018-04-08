F1 Live: Bahrain Grand Prix

Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen sit atop the grid to start the second race of the Formula One season. Vettel is going for his second straight victory. Follow live race updates here!
15:08 — Today is Sebastian Vettel's 200th grace in Formula One! He is looking for his 57th race win in his career in Bahrain.
15:05 — Defending drivers' champion Lewis Hamilton starts ninth on the grid after picking up a five-lap penalty for a technical problem.
15:04 — Ferrari has the best spots on the grid today after impressive qualifying runs from Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. Here is the grid...