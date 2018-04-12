ExxonMobil: Combustion engines not on their way out yet

Two-thirds of vehicles in Germany would still be powered by internal combustion engines in 2040, oil company ExxonMobil predicted on Monday.

It said some 20 percent of cars in use could be electric by then, but because of the continued demand for trucks transporting goods and accounting for about a quarter of all road traffic, gas engines would still be essential to the economy in over 20 years from now, as would diesel engines despite recent controversies.

The study forecast that freight traffic via roads would increase by a quarter by 2040, thus slowing the exit of combustion engines.

Conflict of interest?

ExxonMobil also looked at how industry-related emissions were likely to develop over the next couple of decades.

The survey said the output of CO2 may halve by 2040 compared with 1990 levels. It argued that coal would become a lot less important for electricity generation, with its share sinking from 45 percent at present to just 15 percent.

But with natural gas gaining in importance in the decades ahead, CO2 emissions will still be too high for the German government to meet its reduction targets. Berlin had pledged a 70-percent reduction in emissions by 2040.

As it published its latest energy outlook, ExxonMobil saw a Massachusetts top court rejecting its bid to block investigators from obtaining records on whether the firm had concealed its knowledge of the role fossil fuels were playing in climate change.

The forthcoming probe will investigate if the oil firm's marketing or sale of fossil fuel products violated the US state's consumer protection legislation.

Why buy a car? Welcome to the traffic jam! Germans are as attached to their forms of transport as the English are to their monarchy. No wonder: Gottlieb Daimler invented the modern car; Nicolaus August Otto, co-invented the internal combustion engine. Every child knows the brands Daimler, BMW, Audi and VW and that motorways were first built in Germany. But transport systems will be greener and more flexible, traffic researchers say.

Why buy a car? The city of tomorrow Since 2008, more people have been living in cities than in rural areas and the trend is rising. Urban zones will become C02-neutral, adapting to the climate, digitized and automated, Fraunhofer Morgenstadt Initiative researchers say. Networking will encourage more efficient means of transport: sharing for the school run, mobility as a service. No need for your own car.

Why buy a car? Smart - the age of digitization Worldwide networking is possible via the internet so cities and traffic systems can be coordinated. This could mean automatically switching traffic lights according to the flow of vehicles. Sensors could transmit data and prevent vehicles hitting each other and thus avoid accidents. Servicing, maintenance, insurance and parking meters may become unnecessary.

Why buy a car? Traditionally safe versus digital self-driving Will Amazon, Google and others become the new carmakers and put the drivers in the back seat? These are questions which interest everyone. But self-driving cars have recently been dealt a setback. Testing at US company Uber was suspended after a self-driving car ran over a woman at night.

Why buy a car? Goodbye to road rage? Today the streets are blocked, lights are on red, stuck at the back of the line, you are going to miss that appointment. That's stress. Car horns, anger, insults. Rage and provocation could be things of the past if self-driving cars come through. Then passengers will sit back and laugh at the old times. Complete relaxation.

Why buy a car? No progress without a smartphone Order your ride or Taxi by app. Public and collective transport is increasingly being organized over the internet. Pay for the service via your smartphone.

Why buy a car? Discontinued model The car's future is electric; the only question is: when? Corporations are investing billions but a lack of options and sites for charging the electric vehicles together with high costs have consumers concerned. There is also a need for alternatives to e-cars: hybrids powered by electricity or fuel and other vehicles powered by hydrogen or synthetic fuel.

Why buy a car? Yellow turns green Postal workers are climate-friendly when they deliver letters by foot or bike but for parcels they need vehicles. Deutsche Post (DHL) and Aachen Technical University have invented the C02-free StreetScooters, powered by renewable energy. One of the challenges of the future is to produce no greenhouse gases by using electric vehicles.

Why buy a car? The PodRide E-Bike It may look like a Smart but it's an e-bike on four wheels. The Podride is 1.80 meters long and has a closed cab with a comfy seat. It goes well on snow and ice, it's heated, can manage steep and uneven slopes and there is room for storage. The driver steers by way of two levers by the seat and pedals to power the rear wheels with help from the electric motor.

Why buy a car? Autonomous flying car project From many clever minds comes a clever idea. A dozen companies are developing personal aircraft. This rocket-like Vahana flying car project prototype from Airbus is designed to beam a passenger at 9,150 meters altitude reaching speeds of 480 kilometers per hour. Battery changes would be like Formula 1 pit stops: quick landings and on you go.

Why buy a car? E-mobile in the air The Bauhaus Luftfahrt association is developing an airport and aircraft concept. The Ce liner would be power by two electric engines with aerodynamically efficient C-shape wings. Inner-city airports of the future would be arranged over several levels to save on space with lift-off from the top level and battery charging on lower floors.

Why buy a car? The steepest funicular in the world The Swiss mountain village of Stoos boasts the steepest funicular in the world. It rises up to 744 meters in altitude as it travels 1,740 meters in just four minutes. The village has 150 permanent residents but has 2,000 hotel beds for visitors to come and enjoy the view in the car-free resort. Perhaps the Himalayas may have a similar system?

Why buy a car? The mobility revolution is in full swing The world without your own car? Can you imagine it? So far, the car has represented prosperity and independence. But for the future it looks like smart mobility with, in a few years, cars being used by multiple users and forming just one part of a range of mobility offerings, experts believe.



