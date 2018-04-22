Extreme weather and us

Is extreme weather really increasing? How are people coping with more severe drought, flooding, heat waves and storms? In a multimedia series of stories that span the globe, DW takes an in-depth look.
Climate change is contributing to an increase in extreme weather around the world. Mega-storms, heavy rainfall, flooding, cold snaps, heat waves and drought are all impacting ever more of us.
But what is extreme weather anyway, and which regions are most affected? An expert at the World Meteorological Organization explains.
So is extreme weather really increasing, or does it just seem that way? The cutting-edge field of weather attribution is answering that question.
Extreme weather events can leave behind deep scars. From devastating bushfire as a result of drought in Australia to severe flooding in Germany, how have communities coped?
Such events can also cause a real shift in behavior, as communities seek to adapt to changing conditions and mitigate the factors causing extreme weather. Watch the video to see how drought and water shortages in Cape Town are changing people's relationship with water, and listen to the audio to see how Puerto Rico is managing in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
In 2013, record flooding hit the South German village of Fischerdorf. Authorities are erecting new defenses to protect residents in the future. Our reporter spoke to locals still rebuilding their lives five years on. (16.04.2018)
Education and fighting poverty are key to combatting the effects of extreme weather, says Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization. (13.04.2018)
Pinning down blame for complex weather events isn't straightforward. But cutting-edge science is rapidly shrinking the space to argue that the crazy weather we're experiencing isn't due to greenhouse gas emissions. (11.04.2018)
The driest inhabited continent on earth, Australia, has lived with bushfires for millennia. But the 2009 Black Saturday infernos were so fierce that survivors are still grappling with the consequences. (10.04.2018)