 Extreme weather: ′Africa is most vulnerable′ | eco@africa | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco@Africa

Extreme weather: 'Africa is most vulnerable'

Education and fighting poverty are key to combatting the effects of extreme weather, says Dr. Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization.

Dr. Joseph Mukabana (World Meteorological Organization)

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is the UN’s specialist agency dealing with weather, climate and water. Kenyan scientist Dr. Joseph Mukabana leads the WMO’s Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries. He is responsible for coordinating the work of national meteorological services around Africa continent in order to improve weather and climate forecasting. He tells DW how extreme weather is affecting countries in Africa.

What is Africa experiencing in terms of extreme weather?

Extreme weather is increasing all over the world due to global warming. But Africa is the most vulnerable of all the continents. Because of poverty, some parts of Africa cannot cope with hazardous weather that causes a lot of loss and damage.

East Africa has experienced a lot of droughts — for example, there was a recent drought in Ethiopia, and the government had to step in and mobilize resources to save lives. Last year, Sierra Leone and Liberia were hit by flash floods and mudslides in which hundreds of people died.  

These are hazards which are happening and they happen now with more intensity than previously because of climate change.

How can we define extreme weather?

Extreme weather is a question of averages. For example, Nairobi used to have temperatures of 22-25 degrees Celsius all year round: a good, temperate climate. But these days now you have temperatures shooting up to 30 degrees. In terms of rainfall, you can define it by saying, generally this place gets 20mm of rain, but this time it got 50, so that is extreme. It's a question of what's above average. That goes for temperature, rainfall, humidity, wind, everything.

The human body can be comfortable within certain temperature ranges. Up to 30 degrees Celsius, you are comfortable. At 32 degrees, you start feeling uncomfortable. But when the temperature jumps to 35 degrees and beyond, we call that a heatwave, which would be an extreme temperature. When it's cold, the body can adjust to around minus five degrees Celsius, but when the temperature sinks to minus 20, the body's coping mechanism is disjointed. That's called a cold chill.

So we have the heatwave on one side, and the cold chill on the other – they make the physiology of the body feel uncomfortable, and we would then describe the temperature as extreme.

How much research on climate change and extreme weather in Africa is carried out in Africa itself?

Right now there's a concerted effort to increase climate research in Africa. In the past, observational data has been a problem: most of it was left rotting in national weather services. But the WMO is now leading an effort to rescue this climate data and bring it to research institutions and universities so that they can research the climatology of the African region and how weather patterns have evolved.

We hear a lot about how Africa pays a heavy price for climate change which is caused by industrial nations. How do you approach that issue among your international colleagues?

When you are arguing in such areas, you need evidence and validation. We use data on climate change and the impact it is having on various areas — on the economy, on the people, and on the environment.

Africa has the African group of negotiators who attend COP (Conference of the Parties) meetings. Under the Kyoto protocol [a 1997 international treaty on global warming], there was a principle called the 'polluter pays principle' — if you pollute, you pay. So the African group of negotiators normally appeals to developed countries which are more responsible for global warming to come up with programs to help Africa adapt to the adverse impact of climate change.

What should African governments be doing to combat extreme weather?

African governments need to come up with adaptation initiatives. Every country now has what we call NAPs — national adaptation plans.

For example, there's a NAP for reforestation. You will find some places in Africa where the rivers have run dry because the forests on the surrounding mountains have been cut down. But the moment you replant the forests, you find the streams filling with water and flowing again.

The government can also advise people, for example, not to settle in floodplains, and bring in rules —  like not tilling the soil right up to the river, in order to guard against erosion.

There's also encouragement in the use of solar and wind energy which is cheap in Africa if it is well-harnessed — and it's better than producing thermal power which releases carbon dioxide.

So there are adaptive measures and mechanisms which do not pollute but protect the environment. Because if we destroy the planet, we destroy ourselves. We are the destroyers. Without us, the earth would regenerate itself.

What can we do to prepare for extreme weather?

The key is education in order to understand what's happening. Sometimes people do things because they don't know the consequences. It's also important to fight poverty. When people are poor, sometimes they cut down trees for fuel, and they don't realize they are destroying the environment. So we need to educate people on how to conserve the environment.

We also need to strengthen the infrastructure of the national meteorological and hydrological services, so they can give us early warnings for severe weather and climate events. If you are forewarned, you can take some measures to protect yourself.

In developed countries, where the early warning systems are very good and the forecasting is good, the loss of life decreases. People are advised to evacuate, so although infrastructure can be lost, at least human life is spared.

Educating people so they understand early warning systems is also key — because some people ignore warnings and they get in harm's way. But if they are educated, they follow the advice. So we need to come up with systematic outreach programs to educate the public on how to deal with weather and climate disasters.

Dr. Joseph Mukabana is the Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization. He is also the Director of the African Ministerial Conference on Meteorology (AMCOMET).

 

  • A man looks up at a solar panel

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Africa's fight against climate change

    It's mainly industrial nations that are responsible for producing greenhouse gases such as CO2 that contribute to climate change. But the main victims of climate change are in the countries of the global South. As Africa is hit by drought, storms, erosion and desertification, people there are starting initiatives to combat climate change.

  • Photo showing sea covered in rocks

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Millions of climate change refugees expected from Africa

    Mozambique is the African country most affected by extreme weather events. Entire neighborhoods in the coastal town of Beira are already endangered by rising sea levels and flooding from heavy rain. Experts say weather related disasters force twice as many people from their homes than conflict and violence. It's estimated Africa will experience some 20 million climate refugees within ten years.

  • The sea and sand behind a concrete wall

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Defying the power of the sea

    The world's leading climate change advisory body, the IPCC, estimates sea levels will rise by 40 to 80 cm by 2100. To improve water drainage, Beira is rehabilitating the river which flows through its center, carrying out reforestation and constructing a new canal. It is also building a barrier which can be closed at high tide to protect the town.

  • Marokko Sahara (Getty Images/AFP/F. Senna)

    Africa's fight against climate change

    A great green wall across Africa

    The yellow sands of the Sahara desert continue to creep their way south, encroaching on the farmlands of sub-Saharan Africa. Eleven African countries are trying to stop this drift with a 7,750 kilometer long and 15 kilometer wall of trees. Tree roots stabilize and aerate the soil, allowing the absorption of water and stopping desertification. It will also provide people with new livelihoods.

  • Man stands in a dusty field and points to crops

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Preventing erosion

    Soil erosion and desertification threatens the livelihood of farmers in many parts of Africa. Using a special irrigation system, Sounna Moussa from Niger is making his soil fertile again. His technique is centuries old but had been virtually forgotten. Experts also recommend growing traditional crops better suited to the soil.

  • Dam wall and water

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Hydropower is not always green

    Hydropower is the world's largest source of renewable energy. Traditionally, it is seen as a reliable and clean way of generating power. But now hydropower is meeting more resistance from environmental groups and local communities. Sometimes whole forests are cut down or villages are relocated to make way for a new hydroelectric dam.

  • Two men herd cattle in front of a windpark

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Green energy for Africa

    All of Africa will have access to power by 2030. This ambitious goal was set by 55 African heads of state and government at the 2015 Climate Change Conference in Paris. The Africa Renewable Energy Initiative plans to feed 300 gigawatts of green electricity per year into power grids across Africa. Wind farms like this one here in Ethiopia are just the beginning.

  • A man reads a book that is illuminated by a small light

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Generating their own power

    People across Africa are increasingly generating their own green electricity rather than relying on dirty generators or unreliable grid power. Dramatic drops in the price of solar power now make renewable electricity more affordable, whether it's powering a hospital or school with a row of solar panels or lighting a home with a small solar lamp.

  • A round house with bottle necks sticking out of the wall

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Plastic bottles instead of clay bricks

    In Africa, the upcycling trend hasn't just conquered the fashion world but also the construction industry. In Nigeria, people are building whole houses from used plastic bottles that otherwise litter the environment. It's estimated that a million plastic bottles are bought every minute around the world.

  • Clement stands at a pult showing the UN ensign

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Tanzania's young climate hero

    Getrude Clement is committed to protecting the environment. Once a week, the Tanzanian teenager produces an environmental program for her local radio station. "I hope my listeners are doing something to change the situation here - to protect the environment and keep our water clean," she told DW. She's seen here speaking to the UN General Assembly in New York in April, 2016.

  • Two women and a man examine a plan and write on a piece of paper

    Africa's fight against climate change

    Africa needs climate change experts

    To make Africa more resistant to climate change, its effects need to be better understood at local and regional levels. The southern African scientific organization SASSCAL is working on this, with support from Germany. SASSCAL aims to lessen the impact of climate change on agriculture and water.

    Author: Gwendolin Hilse


DW recommends

Sierra Leone's deadly floods and mudslides were 'a man-made disaster'

Floods and mudslides that left more than 400 people are believed to have been man made. and could have been avoided, according to a leading environmentalist. (18.08.2017)  

Drought in E. Africa leaves millions in need of aid

Failed crops, emaciated cattle, and food shortages are just some of the challenges facing people in East Africa as they struggle with drought. Meteorologists say it is about to get even worse. (06.01.2017)  

Africa's fight against climate change

Nowhere will suffer more from climate change than Africa. Across the continent, governments, organizations and individuals are starting their own initiatives to combat its effects. (10.11.2017)  

South Africa: Cape Town's water crisis

With predictions that Cape Town could run out of water in only a few months, residents are already facing tough restrictions. DW looks at how people are managing. (25.01.2018)  

Related content

Nneota Egbe Moderator eco@africa

Welcome to eco@africa 13.04.2018

This week, eco@africa takes a look at extreme weather around the world. We meet South Africans dealing with drought, Germans coming to terms with flooding, and an international team searching for rain in Burkina Faso.

Puerto Rico Hurrikan Maria

Living Planet: Extreme weather and us 12.04.2018

From hurricanes in the Caribbean to drought in Africa and the Middle East —As our planet warms, extreme weather events are becoming ever more frequent and intense. But people around the world are learning to adapt to these disasters and make a new, greener start.

Afrika Kenia Dürre

Quote of the week 13.04.2018

'If we destroy the planet, we destroy ourselves' — Dr. Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization, in an interview with DW.

ADVERTISEMENT

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

The half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 