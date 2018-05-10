 Eurovision Song Contest 2018 results: Israel wins | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.05.2018
Culture

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 results: Israel wins

Millions around the world have watched as Netta of Israel claimed victory at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 - Finale Netta Israel (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

Israel's Netta Barzilai won the 36th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night in Lisbon, Portugal.

After the announcement and before a repeat performance of her winning song "Toy," Netta cried out to a wildly applauding audience, saying: "Thank you for accepting differences between us. Thank you for celebrating diversity!”  

Performers from 26 countries took the stage for the grand final of the annual music competition, which at one point was interrupted by a stage invasion.

An intruder, now in police custody, leapt onstage during the performance and tried to wrest the microphone from singer SuRie of the United Kingdom. The country's delegation was given the offer to have her perform again, but they declined.

Audience kept on edge

It was a highly suspenseful evening. With each announcement of the jury vote, a different country took the lead, and the subsequent announcement of points awarded by the audience vote led to many more upsets before Netta, an early favorite, settled in as winner. 

A dynamo in a kimono with her loop station and crazy chirping antics, Netta delivered a message that fit the Eurovision theme of diversity. The song is also an indictment of sexual harassment of women, with the key message: "I'm not your toy, you stupid boy."

Read more: Israel and Cyprus battle it out for Eurovision crown

More to come...

