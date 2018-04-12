 Eurostat report 2017: 538,000 asylum seekers granted protection in EU | News | DW | 19.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Eurostat report 2017: 538,000 asylum seekers granted protection in EU

The figures on asylum seekers in the EU for 2017 are in. More than half a million people were granted protection status, with Germany responsible for around 60 percent of positive decisions.

A refugee family pulling suitcases (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

In 2017, the 28 EU member states found that 538,000 asylum seekers were eligible for protection status. In addition, the EU accepted almost 24,000 resettled refugees. This is according to data complied by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

A graphic showing the numbers of people granted protection status in 2017 by country

Read more: Germany to accept 10,000 refugees from North Africa, Mddle East

The largest group that was granted protection status in the EU in 2017 continued to be Syrian nationals (175,800 — or 33 percent of all persons granted protection status in the EU), followed by Afghan nationals (100,700 or 19 percent) and Iraq (64,300 or 12 percent).

The proportion of Syrian nationals gaining protected status has decreased since 2016 (when they accounted for 57 percent of all positive decisions). Nevertheless, in 2017 they remained the largest group of people to be granted protection status across eighteen member states. Out of the 175,800 Syrian nationals granted protection status in the EU, more than 70 percent were granted protection status in Germany (124,800).

Infografik Schutzstatus von Asylsuchenden ENG

Read more: Acceptance rates for asylum seekers vary between German states

Germany responsible for 60 percent of positive decisions

In 2017, the highest number of persons granted protected status was in Germany (325,400), followed by France (40,600), Italy (35,100), Austria (34,000) and Italy (35,100) and Sweden (31,200).

Of those granted protection status in the EU, 271 600 were recognized as refugees, which accounted for 50 percent of all positive decisions. Subsidiary protection was granted to a further 189,000 applicants (35 percent) and 77,500 were granted a residence permit for humanitarian reasons (14 percent). It should be noted that both refugee status and subsidiary protection status are defined under EU law, while a residence permit is issued under domestic legislation for humanitarian reasons.

Read more: German pilots refuse to carry out deportations

Almost 50 percent of first instance decisions have seen protection status granted

In 2017, there were over 970,000 first instance decisions on asylum applications, as well as 266,000 final decisions on appeal.

In first instance decisions nearly 443,000 people were granted protection status, while a further 95,000 people were granted protection status after a final decision on appeal.

Infografik Asylsuchende in der EU ENG

Recognition rates vary greatly according to nationality

The share of positive decisions compared to the total number of asylum seeker decisions was 46 percent in the first instance. In the case of final decisions on appeal, the proportion of positive decisions was 36 percent.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 05:04

Migrants risk lives crossing the Alps on foot in winter

DW recommends

Germany to accept 10,000 refugees from North Africa, Middle East

The German government has committed to accepting refugees under a program to resettle people considered particularly vulnerable. Controls of Germany's border to Austria look set to be extended for another six months. (19.04.2018)  

Acceptance rates for asylum seekers vary between German states

Iraqi asylum seekers in Germany would be wise to choose Bremen over Berlin, according to newly released government data. But the varying rates raise questions over how Germany processes asylum requests. (13.10.2017)  

German pilots refuse to carry out deportations

Pilots across Germany are stopping planned deportations of rejected asylum seekers. At the same time, refugees are appealing their deportation orders in record numbers - and winning. (07.12.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrants risk lives crossing the Alps on foot in winter  

Related content

Deutschland Flüchtlinge Thema Familiennachzug | 2013 Grenzdurchgangslager Friedland

Syrian refugees leaving Germany over family reunification policy 12.04.2018

Syrians granted limited asylum but denied the right to fetch relatives are departing Germany for Turkey by using smugglers, say German media. The cases, if confirmed, bizarrely reverse the "Balkan route" drama of 2015.

CSU Innenminister Horst Seehofer - Familiennachzug

Refugee rift in Angela Merkel government sparks war of words 06.04.2018

Bickering has broken out in the governing coalition over family reunifications for refugees in Germany. But the Interior Ministry has backed off its previous tough talk on asylum seekers. Was it all just posturing?

Germany: compromising on reunion of refugee families 01.02.2018

The German Parliament has finally reached agreement on the contentious issue of reuniting refugee families. Lawmakers have approved a deal allowing close family members to join asylum seekers, but limiting numbers to a thousand each month.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 