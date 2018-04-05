Europa League live: RB Leipzig vs. Marseille

Refresh page for live updates

63' Marseille controlling the game now. Leipzig might need a change of personnel here to freshen things up.

60' Marseille have got smart to Leipzig's threat and are causing the Bundesliga more problems here. But thus far Leipzig's defense is holding firm.

57' Close! Leipzig give Payet too much room on the edge of the box and he goes for goal, but it is rising just over the bar, and Gulacsi — and Leipzig — breathe again.

54' Marseille look a bit shaken by Leipzig's fast start to the second period.

51' Leipzig pushing hard here. Werner tries to pick out Augustin with a cutback from the left but Pele comes out and intercepts.

48' Leipzig have started the second half well. Under clear instructions from Hasenhüttl to push for a second immediately. 1-0 would be a rather precarious scoreline to take to Marseille.

46' We're back underway in Leipzig.

HT Leipzig 1-0 Marseille — That's it for the half. Leipzig scoring at the perfect time.

45'+1 GOAL! Leipzig 1-0 Marseille — Werner scores! It's a fine breakaway goal by Leipzig, who burst forward from their own box and feed the ball out to Werner on the right, who cuts inside and fires a low shot under Pele. The keeper has made a howler there, the ball has squeezed under him.

45' Marseille peppering the Leipzig goal here! Gulacsi twice called into action inside a minute.

43' Half time is fast-approaching and you have to say Marseille have had the better chances.

40' Off the bar! The closest chance so far falls to Marseille! A cross from the left is headed out by Konate but only as far as Sarr, whose acrobatic volley comes back off the top of the bar, with Gulacsi beaten. A let-off for Leipzig.

36' Missed opportunity for Leipzig! Keita drives forward with the Marseille defence on the back foot. He goes left when he should have gone right, with Werner in acres of space. The move breaks down and, not for the first time tonight, Werner is frustrated with his teammates.

33' A lull.

30' Ralph Hasenhüttl will be pleased with his side's performance so far. They've kept Marseille at bay for much of the half and created a few openings of their own.

27' Keita is dragged back and Forsberg goes for goal with the resulting free-kick, but it's a shade over the bar.

24' Werner drives over the halfway line and looks for the run of Augustin, but Werner#s pass is tame and Marseille are able to bring it forward.

22' After a somewhat uncertain start, Leipzig are making all the running now.

19' Konate leaps high to reach Forsberg's corner from the left but he nods just wide. He has his head in his hands, perplexed that he didn't get that on target.

16' Bruma hits the deck in the box and pleads for a penalty. Nothing given, and rightly so.

14' Leipzig feeling their way into the contest now. Bruma with a couple of dribbles forward, but Marseille dealing with him at the moment.

11' A bit of back and forth and some heavy challenges going in. This is not the free-flowing spectacle we'd hoped for.

9' Marseille chance! Payet's early cross from the right is nudged on by Mitroglu and Gulacsi makes a fine one-handed reaction save to keep it out. An early warning for Leipzig there.

6' Keita drives forward and tries to slip a pass through to Werner, who had made a good run, but Augustin thought the ball was for him and killed the move. Much to Werner's frustration.

3' Marseille have started well, pushing Leipzig back and forcing them into some early defending here.

1' KICK OFF! Leipzig get us underway.

20.55 And the visitors' starting XI...

20.50 Here's how Leipzig line up...

20.45 CET Welcome to live coverage of tonight's Europa League clash between RB Leipzig and Marseille! It's fourth in the Bundesliga versus third in Ligue 1. Team news to follow...