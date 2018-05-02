Europa League: Diego Costa haunts Arsenal again as Atletico set up Marseille final

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Arsenal (2-1 agg), Wanda Metropolitano

(Costa 45')

Atletico Madrid produced another defensive masterclass to edge out Arsenal and reach the Europa League final.

There was only one coach in the technical area as Diego Simeone served a touchline ban for his conduct in the first leg at the Emirates a week ago. The man prowling the Arsenal technical box, Arsene Wenger, was looking to guide his team to a Europa League final in his 22nd and final season in charge of the North London club.

Arsenal were dealt an early blow when captain and center-back Laurent Koscielny was carried off after collapsing off the ball, clutching his ankle after suffering season-ending tendon damage that would appear to rule the Frenchman out of the World Cup.

At the end of a cagey first half of few chances, Diego Costa broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time. Antoine Griezmann, the scorer of Atletico's first leg goal at the Emirates, slid the ball through to Costa, who had a clear run at Hector Bellerin and lifted the ball over David Ospina.

It was the former Chelsea striker's fourth goal in seven appearances against Arsenal, including a goal in each of his last two games against them.

Arsenal, without the cup-tied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, were blunt in attack and only mustered one shot on target all game, despite periods of pressure in the second half. Atletico held firm to confirm their place in the final in Lyon on May 16, while Wenger bows out at Arsenal having failed to win a European trophy during his long reign.

Rolando celebrates his late winner for Marseille, who scored with their only shot on target in a controversial win.

RB Salzburg 2-1 Olympique Marseille (after extra time — 2-3 agg.)

A highly controversial extra time winner sent Marseille into the final at the expense of an aggrieved RB Salzburg.

Trailing 2-0 after the first leg in France last week, Salzburg kept things tight in the first period before a rousing second-half performance.

Amadou Haidara halved the aggregate deficit with an excellent individual goal in the 53rd minute, and Marseille full-back Bouna Sarr put through his own net.

Rudi Garcia's visitors, bidding to become the first French side to reach a European final since 2004, survived some late scares to force a further half-hour.

But with the game heading towards penalties, Marseille were awarded a corner kick that should have been a goal kick — and substitute Rolando scored with Marseille's first shot on target, four minutes from the end of extra time.