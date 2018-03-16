 EU urges Poland to respect judicial reforms deadline or face Article 7 sanctions | News | DW | 20.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU urges Poland to respect judicial reforms deadline or face Article 7 sanctions

Tuesday is the last day Poland has to respond to Commission demands that it restore the rule of law or face proceedings under Article 7. But according to Polish reports, it has no intention of changing its laws.

ce-President Frans Timmermans addresses a news conference during a European Union's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, February 27, 2018.

The European Commission on Tuesday urged Poland to respond to its demands of restoring law and order before a midnight deadline.

Poland faces punishment under the never-before-used Article 7 of the European Union for placing courts under political control.

Read more: Angela Merkel visits Poland in bid to thaw chilly relations
Watch video 01:44

German Chancellor Merkel visits Poland

Countdown to deadline

  • A white paper published by Poland that defended its reforms was rejected as an insufficient response to EU demands during a Tuesday debate between EU ministers and the European Commission's deputy head, Frans Timmermans.
  • Warsaw released a statement saying it rejected criticism and that it refuses to retract the laws, but said it was ready to discuss the results of its new laws, Polish news agency PAP reported.

Read more: Poland warns EU over judiciary reform pressure as budget talks get underway
Watch video 01:49

EU threatens Poland with sanctions

‘We have a problem'

"The Polish have time until the end of today to come with their response. I do expect them to do that," Timmermans told a Brussels news conference after the meeting. "If this idea that you have the right to reform the judiciary ... is understood as the right to put it under political control, then we have a problem."

"Talking for talking's sake is not enough and I hope that today ... will give a clear signal that EU members support the European Commission in this essential matter," Germany's EU minister Michael Roth said.

Polish European Affairs Minister Konrad Szymanski said he hoped member states would assess Warsaw's white paper in an "objective, unbiased, individual way," adding that Poland did not want a "passive duplication of someone else's opinion" among EU members.

Read more: EU-Poland spat: Juncker and Morawiecki talk judicial reforms and sanctions
Watch video 03:02

Judges under pressure in Poland

Final hours: Tuesday is the last day Poland has to respond to Commission demands that it restore the rule of law or face proceedings under Article 7.

Never used before: Article 7, which had previously never been activated since its establishment in the 1999 Treaty of Amsterdam, allows the EU to punish members that seriously breach the EU's founding values. The multi-step process requires unanimous approval of the 27 member states other than Poland to pursue sanctions. However, member state Hungary has vowed to veto the move to strip Poland of its EU voting rights, which would stall the process.

Growing isolation: If the threat of Article 7 fails to reign in Poland's reforms, it could additionally face the loss of billions of euros in funding in bloc's the next long-term budget from 2021. Poland is currently the biggest beneficiary of EU handouts for infrastructure and other projects.

Controlling the courts: A series of laws introduced by Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) has granted the government significant control of the judiciary including the power to hire and fire judges.

Next meeting: The Commission will meet again next month to assess whether "steps forward were made or not."

aw/kl (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
Watch video 00:42

Judicial reforms in Poland send thousands to streets

DW recommends

Angela Merkel visits Poland in bid to thaw chilly relations

Germany's Angela Merkel is carrying a message of EU unity on her trip to Warsaw. But with tensions simmering over refugee quotas and Poland's controversial judicial reforms, the chancellor had to walk a fine line. (19.03.2018)  

Poland warns EU over judiciary reform pressure as budget talks get underway

Poland has presented details of a controversial judiciary overhaul to the EU, along with a warning that criticism from the bloc may backfire. EU sanctions over the reforms are under discussion. (08.03.2018)  

EU-Poland spat: Juncker and Morawiecki talk judicial reforms and sanctions

Poland is facing a March deadline to roll back recent reforms that threaten judicial independence or face EU sanctions. So far there has been little headway with Warsaw insisting it will stand its ground. (08.03.2018)  

Poland's PiS takes control of judicial watchdog

The Law and Justice (PiS) party has elected its own candidates to the country's judicial oversight body. The decision to purge the supposedly impartial body has sparked a political crisis and drawn the ire of Brussels. (07.03.2018)  

EU lawmakers support Article 7 action against Poland

The European Parliament has backed a plan for unprecedented punitive action against Poland for undermining the rule of law with a series of judicial reforms. Poland could, theoretically, lose EU voting rights. (01.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German Chancellor Merkel visits Poland  

EU threatens Poland with sanctions  

Judges under pressure in Poland  

Judicial reforms in Poland send thousands to streets  

Related content

Polen Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel & Mateusz Morawiecki, Ministerpräsident

Angela Merkel visits Poland in bid to thaw chilly relations 19.03.2018

Germany's Angela Merkel is carrying a message of EU unity on her trip to Warsaw. But with tensions simmering over refugee quotas and Poland's controversial judicial reforms, the chancellor had to walk a fine line.

German Chancellor Merkel visits Poland 19.03.2018

Angela Merkel has begun her trip to Poland amid a dip in relations between the two neighbors. Warsaw has been at odds with Europe over migration, as well as the rule of law in the country, after controversial judicial reforms.

Flaggen der EU und von Polen

EU-Poland spat: Juncker and Morawiecki talk judicial reforms and sanctions 08.03.2018

Poland is facing a March deadline to roll back recent reforms that threaten judicial independence or face EU sanctions. So far there has been little headway with Warsaw insisting it will stand its ground.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 