 EU threatens sanctions ahead of Venezuela vote | News | DW | 19.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU threatens sanctions ahead of Venezuela vote

The EU has called on Nicolas Maduro's government to hold "free, transparent and credible elections" on May 20. Venezuela's opposition coalition says it will boycott the vote if they are not free and fair.

Protesters in Venezuela hold signs saying Honor future elections in April 2017 (Reuters/C. G. Rawlins)

With elections approaching in Venezuela, the European Union has warned that it is "ready to react through appropriate measures" to any decision or action that might undermine democracy in the country.

Venezuela, which is struggling economically and facing frequent political protests, is set to hold presidential and legislative elections on May 20.

Read more: Venezuela: A country in meltdown

In a statement, the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc called on Nicolas Maduro's government to "ensure free, transparent and credible elections that allow the participation of all political parties under equal conditions."

The Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), Venezuela's main opposition alliance, has said it will boycott the presidential vote unless the government guarantees free and fair elections.

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands have since taken to the streets to call for new elections. They show no signs of stopping.

  • Venezuelan currency

    Venezuela on the brink

    Worth less than the paper it's printed on

    As of March, Venezuela's inflation rate surpassed 220 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics. The country's largest bill - the 100 bolivar note - was worth just $0.04 at the end of last year. Shopping trips now require stacks, or even bags, of cash to buy the bare necessities.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Starvation a growing problem

    An estimated 80 percent of food items and other basics were in short supply by last year. Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the government of economic mismanagement.

  • Colombians gathering medical supplies

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones'

    In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Cars lined up at a gas station

    Venezuela on the brink

    Running on empty

    Electricity blackouts and fuel shortages have also driven Venezuelans to desperation. Despite Venezuela's possession of the world's largest oil reserves, drivers face long lines at the gas pump. A 50-percent collapse in oil prices in 2014 devastated the oil-dependent economy. In 2013, revenues were $80 billion. That figure dropped to $20 billion by 2016, according to IMF figures.

  • Graffiti of Hugo Chavez

    Venezuela on the brink

    The roots of the economic crisis

    Lower poverty rates, better education and health, and economic growth: These are all part of the legacy of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013. Equally part of the socialist's legacy was mismanagement. Not only did he fail to keep the state oil company up to date under increased government control, but his government also overspent despite a drop in oil production after 2006.

  • Nicolas Maduro speaks

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro continues legacy

    Chavez's hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, has been in office for four years and has two more to go. The opposition center-right coalition, which has controlled the National Assembly since 2015, has accused him of "abandoning his post" by failing to stem the economic devastation. It has also denounced him for rights abuses.

  • A student protester

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government cracking down on opponents

    From the governor of Miranda to the mayor of Venezuela's capital Caracas, authorities have attempted to quash anti-government protests by arresting its opposition leaders. Venezuelan authorities have detained Leopoldo Lopez, Antonio Ledezma and Henrique Capriles, considered the face of the opposition movement.

  • Opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly

    Venezuela on the brink

    Opposition far from finished

    Aside from protests, the opposition collected 2 million signatures for a referendum last year, roughly 10 times the number required. And in a move against the Supreme Court - and in lieu of impeachment hearings - it also held a symbolic trial for Maduro. Numerous attempts to stymie its efforts to pressure the government have only emboldened these lawmakers.

  • An opposition protester

    Venezuela on the brink

    Spinning out of control

    Since the outbreak of explosive protests in April, scores of people have died and hundreds more have been injured. Rights campaigners say police have arrested thousands. Meanwhile, the government has pushed through with the election of an all-powerful constituent assembly, which critics are afraid will cement Maduro's grasp on power.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Miraflores)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress

    Venezuela's pro-government constituent assembly has adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues affecting security and sovereignty, effectively taking away the powers of the country's congress, which was under the opposition's leadership. During its first session, the National Assembly fired former top prosecutor Luisa Ortega, who subsequently fled to Colombia.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Westerns powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials

    In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union have imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

  • Venezuela opposition protest against 100 Bolivar bill (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default looms

    In November, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion. US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Whatever the consequences of a default, creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


Recent actions 'exacerbate polarization'

"We deeply regret that elections have been convened without a wide agreement on the electoral calendar nor on the conditions for a credible and inclusive electoral process," Mogherini said.

Read more: Venezuela: Protesters 'systematically' tortured by state security forces

Mogherini also said that the recent decision of the National Electoral Council to limit participation of parties that present candidates for the presidential elections in local and regional elections was a "further blow" to the credibility of the election process.

These actions "will only exacerbate polarization and create more obstacles to a peaceful political solution," the statement said.

  • a protester in a ball of flames in Caracas (Ronaldo Schemidt)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Venezuela Crisis' — Ronaldo Schemidt

    The 2018 winner, by the Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt, shows a protester, Jose Victor Salazar Balza, on fire during violent clashes with riot police at a protest in Caracas against President Nicolas Maduro and his plans to consolidate his political power. Clashes broke out on May 3, 2017, and Salazar was set alight when the gas tank of a motorbike exploded. He survived.

  • Jesco Denzel's photo of the Lagos Marina

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Lagos Waterfront Under Threat' — Jesco Denzel

    A boat from Lagos Marina is steered through the canals of the Makoko community — an ancient fishing village that has grown into an enormous informal settlement — on the shores of Lagos Lagoon, in Nigeria's capital. Prime real estate along the lagoon waterfront is scarce, and there are moves to demolish communities such as Makoko and build luxury apartment blocks in their place.

  • a young southern white rhino is blindfolded and partially drugged as it waits to be set free (Neil Aldridge)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Waiting for Freedom' — Neil Aldridge

    The South African photographer Neil Aldridge won the Environment category for this picture of a young southern white rhino, who, blindfolded and drugged, waits after a long journey from South Africa to be released into the Botswana wilds as part of efforts to rebuild threatened rhino populations. Rhinos are killed by poachers for their horns, which are trafficked and sold illegally in Asia.

  • World Press Photo 2018 Long-Term Projects winner Carla Kogelman

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Ich Bin Waldviertel' — Carla Kogelman

    The winner of the Long-Term Projects-Stories category documents Hannah and Alena, two sisters who live in a bioenergy village of about 170 people in Waldviertel, an isolated rural area of Austria near the Czech border. Kogelman has been photographing Hannah and Alena since 2012. This image shows Alena and two young visitors in one of the barns of the self-sustaining village in 2014.

  • members of opposing teams, the Up’ards and Down’ards, fight for the ball during the historic annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match (Oliver Scarff, Agence France-Presse)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Royal Shrovetide Football' — Oliver Scarff

    The winner of Sports category was taken in February 2017 and shows members of opposing teams, the Up’ards and Down’ards, fight for the ball during the historic annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Derbyshire, England. The game, reportedly played since the 17th century, involves hundreds of participants over two eight-hour periods. Rules stipulate that players may not murder their opponents.

  • a bald eagle feasting on meat scraps in the garbage bins of a supermarket in Dutch Harbor, Alaska (Corey Arnold)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Dumpster Diver' — Corey Arnold

    The US photographer won the Nature category for this symbolic picture of a bald eagle feasting on meat scraps in the garbage bins of a supermarket in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Once close to extinction, the bald eagle has made a big comeback, especially in Alaska, where in some areas there's one eagle for every 10 people. Locally, the US's national bird is known as the "Dutch Harbor pigeon."

  • World Press Photo Contest winning photo of 2013 by Paul Hansen

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Gaza Burial' - Paul Hansen (2013 Winner)

    The 2013 World Press Photo of the year by Sweden's Paul Hansen. It shows 2-year-old Suhaib Hijazi and her 3-year-old brother, Muhammad, being carried to a Gaza City mosque by their brothers for their burial ceremony in 2012. The siblings, along with their father, were killed when the family house was destroyed by an Israeli missile strike.

    Author: Stuart Braun


Crisis affecting Venezuela's neighbors

The statement also raised concern over the social impact of Venezuela's ongoing economic crisis that is seriously affecting the population and putting strain on its neighbors, such as Colombia and Brazil, as many Venezuelans leave the country.

Read more: Venezuelan exodus is Colombia's burden

The economic situation is Venezuela has seen an estimated 3 million people flee the country.

The EU has already placed sanctions on Venezuela, including an arms embargo, asset freezes and a travel ban for certain officials, in a response to what it labels the Maduro government's breaches of human rights and undermining of democracy.

Read more: Could there be a Venezuelan refugee crisis?

Mogherini said the EU was fully committed to supporting Venezuela to find peaceful and democratic solutions and was ready to use all its tools to support regional and international efforts to achieve this. 

law/msh (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Venezuela: Former Attorney General Luisa Ortega wants to see Maduro in court

In an exclusive DW interview, Venezuela's former attorney general claims she has proof of extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses that could land President Nicolas Maduro before the International Criminal Court. (14.10.2017)  

Leading Venezuelan party to boycott election

The decision of the Popular Will party to boycott April's election underscores divisions within the opposition. The opposition alliance is yet to decide on an election strategy. (17.02.2018)  

Venezuela: A country in meltdown

Venezuela's inflation rate is already the highest in the world but is set for a new record. Even in the capital, people are struggling to afford basic goods and services on incomes once regarded as more than adequate. (14.01.2018)  

Venezuelan exodus is Colombia's burden

The political and economic crisis in Venezuela has unleashed a mass exodus and Colombia has borne the brunt of it. A Colombian politician has called for a quota system to distribute the refugees across the region. (09.03.2018)  

Venezuela: Protesters 'systematically' tortured by state security forces

Images of unarmed protesters being beaten by police were broadcast around the world this summer. But little has been said about the thousands who were dragged into custody. (29.11.2017)  

Could there be a Venezuelan refugee crisis?

Several Latin American countries fear that the crisis in Venezuela will unleash a wave of refugees. Colombia wants to help, but it fears proposed border refugee camps could aggravate the problem more than alleviate it. (15.11.2017)  

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro calls for snap election amid possible opposition boycott

The Venezuelan president has proposed a general election to coincide with a presidential vote slated for April. If it goes ahead, the opposition could lose parliament after announcing a boycott of the election. (22.02.2018)  

Venezuelan presidential vote delayed to May after deal with some opposition parties

The presidential vote had been brought forward to April 22 with two of the opposition's strongest candidates banned from taking part. The delay may give another candidate more time to get organized against Maduro. (01.03.2018)  

Dozens break out of jail on Venezuelan Caribbean island

Fifty-eight prisoners escaped at dawn from a police station on Margarita Island, 40 kilometers from the Venezuelan mainland. Overcrowding in detention facilities has become a problem. (17.03.2018)  

Venezuela seeks to restructure debt as economy teeters on insolvency

President Maduro has said that refinacing the country's hefty foreign debts is the only way to circumvent the effect of crippling US sanctions. He did however order the payment of one last major bond in full. (03.11.2017)  

Incendiary Venezuelan protest picture wins 2018 World Press Photo Award

The World Press Photo Award, "the most prestigious and coveted award in photojournalism," recognized Ronaldo Schemidt's work, which features a powerful story symbolizing the current state of Venezuela. (12.04.2018)  

Nothing left to lose: Gambling in Venezuela

An unexpected industry is booming in Venezuela: Gambling. Many people are hoping for a big win to help them make ends meet amid the country's economic and political crisis. (08.11.2017)  

Venezuela on the brink

Venezuela is facing collapse amid multiple crises. DW takes a look at what brought the oil-rich nation to its knees. (17.04.2017)  

World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

The most coveted photojournalism award in the world is marked by powerful images that combine deep emotional impact and supreme technical skill. Forty-two photographers from 22 countries were nominated this year. (12.04.2018)  

Related content

Peru Amerika-Gipfel in Lima

The Summit of the Americas warns Venezuela about upcoming election 15.04.2018

Latin American countries vowed to tackle corruption in a statement released at the Summit of the Americas. Regional leaders also warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that his snap election would lack credibility.

Venezuela Caracas - Venezuela Flagge mit Schatten eines Protestierenden

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro calls for snap election amid possible opposition boycott 21.02.2018

The Venezuelan president has proposed a general election to coincide with a presidential vote slated for April. If it goes ahead, the opposition could lose parliament after announcing a boycott of the election.

Venezuela Präsident Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela: Defiant President Nicolas Maduro vows to attend Summit of the Americas 16.02.2018

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has responded with defiance at being declared unwelcome at the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Peru. Earlier this week, the Peruvian government said he was not welcome to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 