EU tells social media giants to combat fake news or face new regulations

The EU's executive arm has outlined guidelines requesting social media companies to self-regulate the spread of fake news. The companies could be forced to combat the problem if they don't.
Social media companies such as Facebook or Twitter must stop fake news online or risk exposing themselves new EU regulations, the bloc said on Thursday.
The move has come amid fears Russia could follow up its alleged attempt to sway the 2016 US presidential election by using similar methods to influence the 2019 European elections.
Read more: Fake news '70 percent more likely to be shared'
What the EU is planning:
In a strategy paper published on Thursday, the bloc said:
Why now? The Commission paper said social media companies "have so far failed to act" on the problem of fake news that EU Security Commissioner Julian King said "poses a serious security threat to our societies." US intelligence agencies accuse Russia of spreading fake news to influence the 2016 presidential election. The EU is looking forward to European Parliament elections in May 2019.
amp/rt (Reuters, dpa, AP)