EU tells social media giants to combat fake news or face new regulations

Social media companies such as Facebook or Twitter must stop fake news online or risk exposing themselves new EU regulations, the bloc said on Thursday.

The move has come amid fears Russia could follow up its alleged attempt to sway the 2016 US presidential election by using similar methods to influence the 2019 European elections.

What the EU is planning:

In a strategy paper published on Thursday, the bloc said:

Social media giants should sign up to a special "Code of Practice on Disinformation" by July. The Code would include criteria for identifying fake news and contain suggested measures to prevent it spreading online.

Suggested measures include: increased scrutiny of advertisement placements and fake accounts, giving users the ability to track where information originated from, telling them how algorithms that spread information work, and steps to stop selling services to groups that want to spread fake news.

After July, the Commission would monitor companies' efforts to put the code into practice and decide in December whether new actions, including regulations, would be needed to effectively fight fake news.

An independent Europe-wide network of fact-checkers would also be set up to identify fake news and best practices for the industry.

Why now? The Commission paper said social media companies "have so far failed to act" on the problem of fake news that EU Security Commissioner Julian King said "poses a serious security threat to our societies." US intelligence agencies accuse Russia of spreading fake news to influence the 2016 presidential election. The EU is looking forward to European Parliament elections in May 2019.

