EU extends Iran human rights sanctions by a year

The measures were first passed in 2011 in response to government repression during and after Iran's 2009 election. The European Union is set to discuss whether it should pass new sanctions at a meeting next Monday.
On Thursday, the European Union prolonged sanctions against Iran for its human rights record until 2019.
The measures include freezing the assets of 82 people and one entity and banning any exports to Iran that could be used for human rights violations.
The bloc first passed the sanctions in 2011 in response to the Iranian government's crackdown against protesters during and after the 2009 elections.
Read more: EU rejects Donald Trump's attempt to dump Iran nuclear deal, saying it works
Fear of Trump
Thursday's decision came amid heightened fears among many EU countries that the United States could walk away from a 2015 deal that lifted separate sanctions against Iran.
That deal saw the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany agree to suspend sanctions in exchange for Tehran promising to halt its nuclear program.
But US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the agreement as ineffective and threatened to pull the US out of it. In January, he set May 12 as a deadline for improving the accord.
If the deal is not modified by then, the US could reintroduce sanctions against Iran and effectively kill the deal. Britain, France and Germany have been trying to stop the deal from unravelling.
In a US Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo told lawmakers that fixing the Iran nuclear deal was in US interests.
Read more: Donald Trump waives Iran nuclear sanctions for third time, warns he won't do it again
Internal EU divisions
Although EU countries agree on existing sanctions and the need to protect the 2015 nuclear deal, they are divided on whether the bloc should pass new sanctions against Iran.
France has argued for new punitive measures in response to Iran's ballistic missile program and its role in conflicts in the Middle East.
Some officials believe those measures could convince Trump of Europe's resolve to punish recent Iranian transgressions, which in turn could convince the president to stick with the 2015 nuclear deal. Britain and Germany have shown support for the French initiative.
Read more: Iran: Nuclear deal relies on 'full compliance' from US
But other EU countries led by Italy have pushed back. They fear the new sanctions would undermine EU companies trying to enter the Iranian market. The group, which also includes Austria and Spain, have also argued new sanctions may not convince Trump to stick with the 2015 nuclear agreement.
EU foreign ministers are set to discuss new sanctions on Monday in Luxembourg. A vote on new measures would require unanimity.
Read more: German-Iranian business ties growing again
amp/ng (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
President Donald Trump has again waived nuclear sanctions against Iran, but warned it will be the last time unless a stronger follow-up agreement is reached. Germany has said it will "remain committed" to the agreement. (12.01.2018)
Iran's foreign minister says Iran's agreement to the nuclear deal depends on "full compliance from the US," following talks in Brussels. The talks took place ahead of the United States' sanctions decision due Friday. (11.01.2018)
German-Iranian business ties have been growing, and that's likely to continue. The two countries, nearly the same size in population, have more in common than you might think — including a shared love of engineering. (02.01.2018)
US President Trump urged the world to pressure Iran to "end its pursuit of death and destruction." He said Iran had committed multiple violations of the accord and called for sanctions on the Iran's Revolutionary Guard. (13.10.2017)
The EU's top diplomat says the US can't terminate the Iran nuclear agreement because it's not a "bilateral deal." European leaders acknowledge Iran poses many problems, but insist they should be handled separately. (14.10.2017)