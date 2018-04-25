 EU extends arms embargo, prepares sanctions on Myanmar | News | DW | 26.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU extends arms embargo, prepares sanctions on Myanmar

The EU has extended an arms embargo on Myanmar and prepared a framework for targeted sanctions over human rights abuses. Human rights organizations and the United Nations have accused Myanmar of "ethnic cleansing."

Rohingya refugees (picture-alliance/dpa/Getty Images AsiaPac/K.Frayer)

The European Union on Thursday extended an arms embargo on Myanmar and established a legal framework for targeted sanctions against military officials and border guards responsible for ongoing human rights abuses.

The EU executive decision prepares the bloc to impose travel bans and asset freezes on individuals responsible for human rights abuses and violence against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state.     

The sanctions could be applied on those involved in violence against minorities, obstructing investigations into human rights abuses, preventing the return of hundreds of thousands displaced and blocking humanitarian assistance, the European Council said.

Read more: Myanmar to block visas for UN delegation

  • Rohingya boy sitting on a chair

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Shot and stabbed

    Since August, more than 600,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh. "The day the military came, they burnt down the village and shot my mother as she was trying to escape. My father couldn’t walk, so they stabbed him. I saw this with my own eyes," says 10-year-old Mohammed Belal who managed to run away from his village.

  • Rohingya girl in a shelter

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Haunted by the trauma

    Mohammed’s sister Nur also watched the slaughter. She and her brother now live in a shelter for unaccompanied children in Bangladesh. She can play there and gets regular meals, a stark contrast to her journey from Myanmar where she and her brother nearly starved. But she is still haunted by the trauma of the recent weeks. "I miss my parents, my home, my country," she says.

  • Rohingya boy in a shelter

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Deep-rooted conflict

    The conflict, which has been going on for 70 years and is rooted in the post-World War II social organization of the country, has claimed more than 2,000 victims since 2016, including the mother of 12-year-old Rahman, above. "They set fire to my home, and my mother was ill, so she could not leave," he says.

  • Rohingya girl crying

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Save the children

    Dilu-Aara, 5, came to the camp with her sister Rojina after she witnessed her parents being murdered by the military. "I was crying all the time and the bullets were flying over our heads. I escaped somehow." The international aid agency Save the Children is helping minors who come to Kutupalong without parents. Children make up to 60 percent of all Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

  • Rohingya boy outside a refugee camp

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Hunted like animals

    Jaded Alam is among the hundreds of kids who came to Kutupalong without parents. Fortunately, his aunt cares for him — and very well, he admits. Jaded grew up in a village called Mandi Para where he used to love playing football, but everything changed when the military attacked. "They told us to leave our home. When I was running with my parents, they shot them. They died on the spot," he says.

  • Rohingya father who is looking for his son

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Child abductions

    Not all families have been separated during their plight, however. Rahman Ali has been scouring the refugee camp for weeks now after his 10-year-old son Zifad disappeared. Rumors of child abductions have swirled around the camp for years, and Rahman fears his son has fallen prey to human traffickers. "I can't eat, I can’t sleep. I’m so upset! It’s like I’ve gone mad."

  • Rohingya mother holding a child

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    "My mind is not normal"

    When the shooting started, Sokina Khatun did all she could to protect her children — but she couldn't save Yasmine,15, and Jamalita, 20, who were in a neighboring village at the time. "Their throats were cut in front of their grandparents," she says. "I was numb, I couldn’t feel the pain. Right now my mind is not normal," she says. She managed to rescue nine of her offspring.

  • Girl standing at the entrance of a tent

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Attacked, raped and robbed

    Yasmine thinks she might be 15 but looks considerably younger. In her village, she used to play with marbles and run in the nearby fields, but different memories haunt her now: The attack by Myanmar forces, the beating and murder of her beloved father and brothers, and the rape by a group of Burmese soldiers who also robbed her. "I felt lots of pain in my body," she says.

    Author: Jan Tomes, John Owens


The EU arms embargo applies to dual-use goods used by Myanmar security forces, as well as equipment for monitoring communications that might be used for "internal repression."

In addition, the bloc will prohibit military training and military cooperation with the Myanmar army.

Read more: UN: Rohingya subjected to forced starvation by Myanmar authorities

In a statement, the Council condemned "ongoing widespread, systematic grave human rights violations committed by Myanmar/Burma military and security forces, including rape and killings."

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since a military crackdown began last year targeting what Myanmar says are militants.

Read more:Myanmar's Rohingya: A history of forced exoduses
Watch video 01:43

Humanitarian crisis looms in Rohingya refugee camps

Human rights organizations and the United Nations have accused Myanmar of "ethnic cleansing."

The EU decision comes after similar moves by the United States and Canada.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Myanmar to block visas for UN delegation

The government led by Aung San Suu Kyi has said it will block a UN mission to investigate abuses against Rohingya Muslims. Security services have been accused of crimes akin to ethnic cleansing. (30.06.2017)  

Rohingya crisis: Rights group accuses Myanmar military of widespread rape

The charges come just days after Myanmar's army denied all allegations of rape and killings by security forces. Separately, actress and activist Angelina Jolie condemned sexual violence inflicted on Rohingya women. (16.11.2017)  

Myanmar's Rohingya: A history of forced exoduses

Around 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh, escaping violence and persecution in their native Myanmar. It's not the first time they have been forced from their homes. (09.09.2017)  

UN: Rohingya subjected to forced starvation by Myanmar authorities

Myanmar is continuing its ethnic cleansing of Rohingya, a UN envoy said after visiting refugees in Bangladesh. Some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar since late August to escape violence and persecution. (06.03.2018)  

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

The plight of the Rohingya Muslims forced to flee the atrocities committed by militants and the army in Myanmar is hard to stomach. The most vulnerable are children, as John Owens' photo series shows. (29.10.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Humanitarian crisis looms in Rohingya refugee camps  

Related content

Jemen Luftangriffr auf Sanaa

Why are EU countries reluctant to intervene in Yemen's war? 24.04.2018

Yemen's conflict has raged since 2011. However, the European Union appears to have prioritized Syria's civil war, which started the same year, because of economic considerations and a lack of urgency on refugees.

Myanmar Fotoreportage Rohingya Flüchtlinge Verletzungen

Myanmar repatriates first Rohingya refugee family 15.04.2018

Myanmar has said it repatriated the first five of some 700,000 Rohingya people who fled to Bangladesh during last year's military crackdown. It comes despite UN warnings that Myanmar is not ready for their return.

Myanmar Bangladesch - Grenze | Situation der Rohingya - Flüchtlinge

Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to hard labor for killing of Rohingya Muslims 10.04.2018

Myanmar's army has sentenced seven soldiers to 10 years hard labor for the killing of 10 Rohingya people during last year's military assault. The International Criminal Court is seeking jurisdiction over deportations.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 