 EU approves German chemical giant Bayer′s takeover of Monsanto | News | DW | 21.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU approves German chemical giant Bayer's takeover of Monsanto

The European Commission has given its blessing to the €54 billion deal, despite opposition from farmers and environmental groups. The acquisition will create the world's largest integrated pesticides and seeds company.

Monsanto and Bayer logos (Getty Images/S. Gallup, Getty Images/AFP/J. Thys)

A merger between German pharmaceutical giant Bayer and US agrochemical company Monsanto can go ahead — but only under strict conditions, the European Commission said on Wednesday,

"We have approved Bayer's plans to take over Monsanto because the parties' remedies, worth well over €6 billion euros ($7.4 billion), meet our competition concerns in full," said Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, the EU's anti-trust chief.

She said the Leverkusen-based congolmerate had made commitments to dispose of key subsidiaries that overlap with Monsanto.

Vestager said the EU greenlight was subject to rules that ensure that "there will be effective competition and innovation in seeds, pesticides and digital agriculture markets."

Read more: 'Don't allow Monsanto's RoundUp,' US cancer victims warn EU

Monsanto accepted an offer from Bayer in September to pay €46 billion to its shareholders and assume €7.3 billion in debt, to create the world's largest integrated pesticides and seeds company.
Watch video 01:37

Drugmaker Bayer set for headaches in the coming year

US must now rule

The proposed acquisition has since been scutinized by competition watchdogs around the globe, and still faces US regulatory approval.

In an attempt to appease EU regulators, Bayer announced in October the sale of parts of its agrochemical business to German rival BASF, in a deal worth €5.7 billion.

Earlier this month, BASF also committed to buying Bayer's vegetable seed business in a last-minute concession to Brussels.

Read more: 'Marriage of death': Protesters oppose Bayer-Monsanto merger

'Merger from hell'

But the "mega-merger" has been scorned by environmentalists and other aid organizations who fear the deal gives the world's biggest manufacturers too much market power. Monsanto has long been heavily criticized for its genetically altered produce and use of the pesticide glyphosate.

Read more: Weed killer glyphosate EU license extended for further five years
Watch video 01:23

Glyphosate license extended in Europe for 5 years

Activists from Friends of Europe wrote to Vestager warning against the consequences of the takeover on the environment.

"Blocking this deeply unpopular merger would be a big win for the EU — over a million citizens have called on EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager to block this merger from hell," the activists said in a statement.

  • Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream (Imago/Newscast)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Ice cream

    Glyphosate has been found in Ben & Jerry's ice cream samples from France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, according to a report by the Health Research Institute (HRI). The weed killer is used on crops such as oats and wheat — ingredients used in the Unilever-owned brand's products. The attested quantities could be a health risk, says the US-based Organic Consumers Association.

  • BdT Getreidefeld in Brandenburg (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Cereals

    When glyphosate is used to kill weeds on fields of wheat, barley or rye, it can find its way into bread, buns, cakes, cookies or any other baked goods. That's how the herbicide ends up in your Ben & Jerry's cookie dough ice cream.

  • Cornflakes (Fotolia/manla)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Cornflakes

    Take corn flakes. Yes, exactly, they are made from field crops too. Food activists last year found that cereals such as Cheerios and Kellogg's Cornflakes contained traces of glyphosate and called the finding "alarming." Still, it's not entirely clear how and when during the production process the weed killer gets into your breakfast cereals.

  • Mosel Fluß Tal Weinberg (Fotolia/Jörg Hackemann)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Water

    It is clear, though, how glyphosate gets into our water. In the water? Indeed! When the weed killer is used on cultivated fields, it seeps into the groundwater, rivers and lakes. And this way, it turns up not only in our food, but also in beverages ...

  • Bier - Zapfen -Lager (picture alliance/Bildagentur-online)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Beer

    like the world's most popular chillaxing drink — beer. Several studies have shown small amounts of glyphosate in the beverage made from grains and water, although the most dangerous thing about beer may still be the alcohol content.

  • Deutschland BdT Honig von Bienenvölkern am Reichstag (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

    Honey

    And whoever, at the end of this list, believes it's okay to smear some honey on what is hopefully a glyphosate-free organic roll, is likely to be unhappy. Flowers that attract bees, and that grow near fields sprayed with glyphosate, are likewise affected, and could turn your sweet hopes into something fairly bitter.

    Author: Klaus Esterluss


mm/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

'Marriage of death': Protesters oppose Bayer-Monsanto merger

At Bayer's annual general meeting in Bonn, environmentalists and politicians voiced discontent over the proposed takeover. Both companies have come under fire for substandard ethical and environmental practices. (28.04.2017)  

BASF completes billion euro Bayer deal

Pharma giant Bayer will sell some assets to its German rival BASF to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of US firm Monsanto, and create a company that will control more than a quarter of the world seed's market. (13.10.2017)  

'Don't allow Monsanto's RoundUp,' US cancer victims warn EU

The EU should not renew the license that allows the sale of RoundUp weed killer in the bloc, US cancer victims argue. They say exposure to the key ingredient, glyphosate, made them and their loved ones sick. (05.10.2017)  

Weed killer glyphosate EU license extended for further five years

EU member states have voted to extend the license for controversial weed killer glyphosate. Germany's approval was crucial in the vote, but it could derail coalition talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and the SPD. (27.11.2017)  

Yummy, yummy glyphosate!

Now it's in ice cream too: The controversial weed killer glyphosate has repeatedly been detected in goods we regularly consume. The doses may be small, but the fact is, however, worrying. (13.10.2017)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Glyphosate - will the EU plump for more of the controversial herbicide?  

Drugmaker Bayer set for headaches in the coming year  

Glyphosate license extended in Europe for 5 years  

Related content

Bild-Kombo Bayer Monsanto

EU approves Bayer Monsanto merger 21.03.2018

The European Union has given conditional approval to the German chemical firm Bayer’s proposed buyout of US agri-giant Monsanto. The E.U. first secured some concessions before the deal won approval. The merger will create the world’s largest seed and pesticides concern.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Africa 21.03.2018

EU greenlights Bayer-Monsanto deal – EU targets US tech giants

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Asia 21.03.2018

EU greenlights Bayer-Monsanto deal – EU targets US tech giants

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 