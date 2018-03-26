 Ethiopia′s ruling party chooses Abiy Ahmed to lead the party | News | DW | 28.03.2018
News

Ethiopia's ruling party chooses Abiy Ahmed to lead the party

After two years of unrest, the prime minister of second-most populous nation resigned. Activists hope Abiy Ahmed represents a new direction for the government, but some analysts aren't so sure.

File photo of Dr. Abiy Ahmed

Abiy Ahmed was chosen by Ethiopia's ruling coalition on Tuesday to lead the party, meaning he will likely be become the country's new prime minister.

He will take control of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), filling the gap left when Hailemariam Desalegn announced his resignation last month.

"The EPRDF council has elected Dr. Abiy Ahmed as the leader of the party," the government-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said.

Read more: Ethiopia’s uncertain political future
Watch video 01:25

Ethiopia frees political prisoners after protests

Ethnic first for the party

Abiy will be the first person from the Oromo ethnic group — the country's largest — to lead the party in its 27-year-history.

His appointment comes after two years of sporadic and deadly protests against the government, focusing initially on land rights before expanding to political and human rights issues.

The protests initially consisted of Oromo activists before the country's second-largest ethnic group the Amharas joined the uprising. Hailemariam resigned to pave the way for reforms.

Abiy took more than 60 percent of the vote from the 180-member committee of EPRDF elites, according to state-affiliated news outlets.

Read more: Ethiopia: Crisis in the land of the economic miracle

Hopes for reform

Activists hope he will reform the party, which along with its allies controls every government seat.

"He faces the tasks of widening political space and reaching out to the opposition. He will also have to respond to popular demands," Asnake Kefale, an assistant professor of political science at Addis Ababa University, told Reuters news agency.

But some analysts cite Abiy's military background, and his alleged use of spyware against expat dissidents while director of the Information Network Security Agency, as evidence that he isn't a reformer.

Legislative elections have been scheduled for 2020.

aw/bw (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Watch video 01:23

'Moderate' outlook for Ethiopia's economy

Ethiopia's uncertain political future

Ethiopia's ruling party, EPRDF, has convened a meeting to choose the country's next prime minister. But debate is also focused on how to deal with the worsening political crisis. (21.03.2018)  

Ethiopia searches for renewal after Hailemariam Desalegn's resignation

Hailemariam Desalegn was seen as an ineffectual prime minister, easily manipulated by Ethiopia’s political camps. He failed to stop violent political protests. His resignation could lead either to renewal or chaos. (19.02.2018)  

Ethiopia: Crisis in the land of the economic miracle

Unrest has plagued Ethiopia for the past two years. So what's going on? The reasons are complicated. (31.12.2017)  

Äthiopien vertriebene Moyale-Bewohner in der Oromia-Region

Ethiopia’s uncertain political future 21.03.2018

Ethiopia's ruling party, EPRDF, has convened a meeting to choose the country's next prime minister. But debate is also focused on how to deal with the worsening political crisis.

Äthiopien vertriebene Moyale-Bewohner in der Oromia-Region

Ethiopians cross into Kenya after deadly military attacks 15.03.2018

Over 8,000 Ethiopians have crossed into neighboring Kenya to seek asylum after government troops killed at least nine civilians in the border town of Moyale, says the International Red Cross.

Äthiopien Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: Ethiopia needs 'greater freedom' 08.03.2018

During a visit to Ethiopia, Rex Tillerson has said the answer to violence in the East African country was greater freedom, and that the country should lift its state of emergency as quickly as possible.

