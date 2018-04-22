 ESA space probe Gaia surveys 1.69 billion new stars with high precision | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 25.04.2018
Science

ESA space probe Gaia surveys 1.69 billion new stars with high precision

The space probe Gaia has been surveying our Milky Way for four years. Now, ESA officials presented the most complete star catalogue ever published. But it doesn't hold a candle to what'll come in 2024.

Deutschland ESA Pressekonferenz - Projekt Gaia (picture-alliance/dpa/Foto: Astrium)

This Wednesday at the international aviation exhibition (ILA), the European Space Agency (ESA) presented the most extensive catalogue of stars, called the "Gaia Data Release 2" (DR2)  to the public. To laypersons, the catalogue appears to be difficult to understand – and consists almost entirely of numbers.

Astronomers, in contrast, are confident that it will lead to new insights into the nature of our Milky Way in the months and years to come.

"It is the most precise, most complete and most homogenous catalogue of stars ever produced. It is really something that will revolutionize astronomy," Gaia science operations manager Uwe Lammers told DW. "This doesn't sound particularly subtle," he added, "but it's true.

The catalogue marks the second data dump from the Gaia space probe, with any and all members of the public enjoying the same rights to its riches, which are held on servers at the European Space Astronomy Center (ESAC)  in Madrid.

And, Lammers says, "It's even getting better."

Deutschland ESA Pressekonferenz - Projekt Gaia (picture-alliance/dpa/Foto: Esa)

This is how Gaia sees Milky Way. This picture is based on data from DR1.

A big part of a big galaxy

The Milky Way – the galaxy which is home to our solar system – extends over roughly 100,000 light years. Of this huge area, Gaia's DR2 (Data Release 2) surveyed roughly 8,000 light years. This is 16 times the distance as the previous data release (DR1)  from September 2016.

Back then, there were "only" 400 million stars surveyed for the catalogue in an area extending about 500 light years. Lammers adds that the volume that we now cover with the DR2 is roughly a thousand times as large as it was in 2016.

"The data we previously had included just a tiny area around our sun. While a couple hundreds of light years seem to be a huge distance, it's nothing in relation to our cosmos," he says. "What's great about DR2 is that we have moved out much farther, and we can see the dynamics of solar systems that are very far away from us."

And the quality of the data will further improve with additional data releases.

"We hope to get into the center of the galaxy by the time of our final data release. This would cover a distance of several tens of thousands of light years," Lammers says.

The operations manager is confident Gaia can keep collecting data into mid 2024. At that point the space craft will run out of a specific technical gas that it needs for its position-steering mechanism. Out of the 100 to 200 billions of stars in our galaxy, Gaia will then have surveyed between 1.7 and 2 billion.

That means, while the total number of stars surveyed will only increase marginally, the big difference will be in the quality of the data. It's going to be much better than today.

Dr. Uwe Lammers, GAIA Science Operations Manager (privat)

Dr. Uwe Lammers is confident that Gaia is going to find out much more about the missing parameters.

Not everything is known about all the stars.

What is known about the 1.69 billion new stars is first and foremost the position and brightness on the sky. For 1.33 billion of those, Gaia also calculated the parallax and proper motion.

That's what astronomers call the effect one sees when moving back and forth in front of an object before a more distant background: The object seems to move as well.

Everybody knows the effect when looking out of  a train window and seeing a tree in front of a distant mountain. Then, the tree seems to be moving in the opposite direction. Because Gaia is also moving in an orbit around the sun, it observes that effect when looking at closer stars in relationship to more distant stars. Every six months the direction changes.

"It is possible to calculate an angle from that apparent, but not real, movement of the stars," Lammers explains. "And astronomers can use it to calculate the distance of stars. That's what they are really looking for."

Infografik Daten Sternenhimmel ENG

Furthermore, for about 1.38 billion stars, Gaia was able to measure the blue and red spectrum of light they emit. Gaia still has gaps, however, with regard to about several other parameters. Those include the surface temperature of stars, their radius and luminosity, their radial velocity or the amount of dust along the line of sight. 

The scholars intend to fill those gaps as best they can by the end of the Gaia mission.

"In principle,we should have all the parameters of all the stars by the end of the mission," Lammers says. "Over the period oft he entire mission, we survey each star roughly 70 times."

This is also the reason the total number of stars is not likely to increase significantly in the coming months and years. It is now more important for the scientists to fill in the missing parameters for the stars they have already found.

How does the universe extend?

"We want to understand the dynamics of Milky Way," physicist Lammers says. "How did it emerge and how is it going to develop further?" 

So far, he adds, we do not even know exactly how many arms our spiral galaxy really has. The Milky Way looks similar in appearance to the clouds of a hurricane.

 

"We were not able to answer that question with DR2, yet, because our data does not reach far enough. But in the end, we hope that this is one of the questions we can investigate further."

And then there is another big question for the astronomers to answer: What is the exact figure of the Hubble constant, which describes the speed in which the universe expands?

It may just be that Gaia can help to narrow that figure down.

 

 

 

  • Modell der Voyager 1, Raumsonde der NASA Photo: REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    Two sister probes

    On August 20th 1977 NASA lauched Voyager 2 for a record flight that is still going. Shortly after, on September 5th, the identically built Voyager 1 followed. The initial aim of the mission was to obtain more information about Jupiter and Saturn, planets which were still largely unexplored at the time. Thanks to the long-lasting plutonium batteries, both spacecraft are still active.

  • Voyager 1 im Weltall, Photo: NASA

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    Staying power

    Weighing 825 kg or 1,818 pounds (on Earth), the Voyager probes are among NASA's biggest success stories. Both still regularly send reliable data from space. They're moving farther and farhter away from Earth, but the radio connection is expected to work until 2030.

  • Voyager 1, Raumsonde der NASA im All Photo: picture-alliance/dpa

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    Leaving the solar system

    On August 25th 2012 Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause, one of the borders of our solar system. There, the interstellar space of our galaxy - the Milky Way - beginns. Voyager 1 is the man-made object most distant from Earth - currently at about 139 times the distance between Earth and Sun.

  • Infografik Voyager Interstellar Mission Englisch September 2013

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    Flight routes

    The solar system has different borders: The first is the "termination shock." That's where the solar winds slow down dramatically. After the heliosphere comes the heliopause. That's the edge of the space bubble where solar flares shield us from interstellar rays. NASA measured a 40 times higher plasma density after Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause.

  • Nahaufnahme des Jupiter

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    Big planet, lots of pictures

    There was a lot the spacecraft has discovered so far: Voyager 1 sent back this image of Jupiter on January 1, 1979. In all, Voyager 1 took a total of 17,477 images of the planet and four of its moons. The existence of the thin ring system surrounding Jupiter was detected for the first time through these images.

  • Nahaufnahme von Jupiterwinden

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    Detailed photos

    Voyager 1 also documented atmospheric flows on Jupiter, as seen in this picture. After the Jupiter flyby, Voyager 1 reached a speed of 16 kilometers per second.

  • Foto des Saturn in Echtfarben ( Foto:HO/AFP/Getty Images)

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    True colors

    Voyager 2 sent this full-color photo of Saturn back to Earth. The probe reached the sixth planet in our solar system in 1981. In outer space terms, this photo is a real close-up: it was taken from a distance of just 21 million kilometers (about 13 million miles).

  • Kontrollzentrum der Voyager-Mission am California Institute of Technology (Foto: NASA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    Everything under control

    The distant probes are monitored and controlled, as far as that's possible, by the control center of the Voyager mission at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, seen here in 1980. Today, the equipment is much more modern. But NASA regularly has to consult with the engineers who designed and built the Voyager spacecraft - even though they have long been in retirement.

  • Goldene Schallplatten der NASA (Foto: NASA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    Sounds of Earth for alien ears

    In the event the probes encounter life on their endless journey, they have these gold discs along for the ride. The record contains pictures and sounds of people, animals and nature on Earth. In case the aliens don't own a record player, a needle and picture instructions are provided.

  • künstlerishce Darstellung eines Vorbeiflugs einer Sonde am Saturn (Foto: NASA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Voyager 1 and 2: NASA spacecraft on tour for 40 years and counting

    Space art

    For decades, the Voyager missions have not only fascinated space fans - even artists have been inspired. In 1977, just before the launch, an anonymous American artist imagined the Voyager 1 Saturn flyby.

    Author: Friedel Taube, Fabian Schmidt


