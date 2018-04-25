English FA 'in talks' to sell Wembley Stadium to private owner

Widespread reports emerging on Thursday suggested Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL (National Football League) franchise, has approached the FA but will allow England games to continue at the venue, which re-opened in 2007. The FA would also retain control of its Club Wembley hospitality business.
"We would strive to be the best possible steward for a venue that is iconic," said Khan in conversation with the FA board. "Wembley would return to private ownership and the Football Association would be able to focus on its core mission of developing players.
Read more: Wembley to host more Euro 2020 games as Brussels is stripped of matches
Germany to join England in wearing poppies at Wembley
"I trust many if not most of you are also supporters of the England national teams, so I hope you welcome the potential of this becoming a reality."
The 90,000-seat stadium, the largest in the United Kingdom, hosts England home matches, as well as cup finals and some semifinals and other sports events, including Jaguars games. Any deal would increase speculation about a London-based NFL franchise.
"The games the Jaguars play at Wembley are essential to the financial stability of the Jaguars in Jacksonville, which is one of the smallest markets in the NFL," Khan said. "If my ownership interests were to include Wembley Stadium, it would protect the Jaguars' position in London at a time when other NFL teams are understandably becoming more interested in this great city.
Khan said a takeover of Wembley would "have no impact on Craven Cottage," which is his soccer team Fulham's current home in west London.
The FA said in January that it would finish paying off the re-development of the ground, originally opened in 1923, by 2024 and Khan said the deal would allow the organization to concentrate on its core values.
"For the FA," he said, "it would mean Wembley Stadium returning to private ownership, permitting the FA to direct its full attention to its mandate to develop talent and serve the game with the vast resources it would realize from the sale."
mp (Ap, Reuters)
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1909: England's amateurs on cloud nine
Although it doesn't exist in the official record books because of its amateur status, this 1909 game is claimed by some to be England's biggest ever win over Germany. Hat-tricks from Thomas C Porter and Cyril E Dunning helped England to an emphatic 9-0 win at the long-demolished Oxford City ground.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1966 and all that
Probably the most famous of all the meetings between the sides, certainly for England fans. Played at Wembley, the 1966 World Cup final was a thriller settled in extra time by one of the most controversial goals ever. Fifty years have passed since England's 4-2 win and still the debate rages about whether England's third goal - the second of Geoff Hurst's hat-trick -crossed the line.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1968: A measure of revenge for West Germany
With several players remaining from the 1966 World Cup final line ups, this friendly - played in Hanover - was seen as a chance for the West Germans to get their own back. A scrappy and overly-physical encounter was settled in the 80th minute when Franz Beckenbauer's solo effort was deflected past England keeper Gordon Banks. It was England's first loss in continental Europe since 1963.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1970: West Germany stage Mexican comeback
The sides were drawn together again in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, this time in the quarterfinal. England went in to the game without keeper Gordon Banks but still took a 2-0 lead. Goals from Franz Beckenbauer and Uwe Seeler drew the Germans level before Gerd Müller settled the game in extra time. Four days later, British Prime Minister Harold Wilson blamed Labour's election loss on the defeat.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1972: West Germany outclass England twice
Another year, another quarterfinal meeting, this time at the European Championships, at the time played over two legs, home and away. A West German side that would go on to win the competition won 3-1 at Wembley thanks to a 26th Minute strike from Uli Hoeneß and late goals from Günter Netzer and Gerd Müller. The sides drew 0-0 in the second leg in Berlin.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1982: Knockout blow for England
In a tournament that employed a format with two separate group stages, a 0-0 draw was enough to knock England out and see West Germany through to the semis. There they beat France on penalties. The West Germans failed to lift the trophy though, losing 3-1 to Italy at the Bernabeu in a final best remembered for Marco Tardelli's passionate celebration.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1990: Penalties, tension and tears in Turin
England's first semifinal since their home tournament in 1966 saw them produce their best performance of Italia 90. Andreas Brehme put Germany ahead before Gary Lineker leveled for England late on. Then came Paul Gascoigne's tears after a yellow card that would have seen him miss the final. Missed penalties from Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce (pictured) then fatefully sent England home.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1996: No home comforts for England
In their first home tournament since 1966, England met their rivals in the semifinal having seemingly exorcised their penalty demons against Spain in the previous round. An entertaining and even game, featuring the likes of Matthias Sammer and the imperious German captain Andreas Möller, somewhat inevitably came down to penalties. This time Gareth Southgate was the Englishman who missed.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2000: Didi's farewell gift to Wembley
The sides were drawn in the same qualifying group for World Cup 2002 but this wasn't the goodbye England had planned to mark the last game at their famous old stadium. A long range strike from Dietmar Hamann was the only goal of a drab game in London. The defeat had far reaching consequences for the hosts, with coach Kevin Keegan resigning immediately afterwards.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2001: The miracle of Munich?
After the misery of their Wembley display earlier in the same qualifying group, England produced arguably their finest performance of the 21st century under Sven-Goran Eriksson in Munich. After Carsten Jancker opened the scoring, the visitors roared back in to the game. Michael Owen (l.) bagged a hat-trick while Steven Gerrard (r.) and Emile Heskey also notched goals too.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2010: Crossbar controversy reigns again
A young, skillful and vibrant German side overran England in this last 16 game but only led 2-1 heading towards half-time. Frank Lampard then unleashed a strike from distance that struck the underside of the bar and seemed to bounce down at least a foot over the line. But Uruguayan referee Jorge Larrionda didn't see it that way and failed to give a goal. Germany went on to win 4-1.
Author: Matt Pearson