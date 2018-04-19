Empty plastic bottles - what next?

Researchers have accidentally improved a naturally occurring enzyme to enhance its plastic-eating abilities. The modified enzyme, which can digest plastic used in bottles, could help in the fight against pollution.
Deserts might be renowned for their arid and hostile characteristics, but they are home to some incredible plants that have developed strategies to find and use the very last droplet of water.
The Guarani aquifer is the second-largest body of subterranean freshwater on the planet — but drought, heightened usage and privatization rumors are underscoring the need to protect it.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
On this week's eco@africa, we meet the people turning discarded fishing nets into jewelry, the man trying to save Nigeria's last lions and we find out how Morocco is going organic. Check out the latest show for more.
When humans get loud, the impacts are far-reaching for fish, mammals, birds, insects and even plants. The effects are similar, and similarly bad.
"The animals we have, there are places in the world, you can't find them. Lions! In the whole of West Africa, you can only find them here!" — Nigerian park ranger Matthias Inagberue asks locals to help protect lions.
Meet the trees that are specially equipped to deal with the consequences of drought and fire.
On this week's eco@africa, we're focusing on extreme weather, from drought in South Africa to flooding in Germany.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version