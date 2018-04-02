 Embattled German food bank reopens membership to migrants | News | DW | 03.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Embattled German food bank reopens membership to migrants

The NGO unwittingly became the center of a heated national debate when it started refusing membership to foreigners. Now, it says, it will focus on single parents and the elderly, regardless of nationality.

Sorted food at the Essen food bank

A food bank in the German city of Essen that found itself at the center of the country's increasingly divisive debate about immigration announced on Tuesday that it would once again allow non-Germans to sign up for its services this week. The non-profit had introduced the measure in January over worries about resources and the comfort of elderly patrons.

The measure had always been a temporary one, the organization's management committee agreed on Tuesday, lifting the ban on foreigners effective Wednesday.

The Essen food bank (or Tafel, as it is known in German) implemented a rule on January 10 that said only people with German passports could sign up for new membership cards. The reasons they cited were that 75 percent of members were foreign, and that older Germans were staying away because of "pushing and shoving" in the line for food.

But when the media caught wind of this in February, the food bank was shocked to find itself at the center of a heated national debate about the status of migrants and refugees. The organization's manager, Jörg Sartor, argued that the move was not xenophobic, but rather a necessary decision for dealing with limited funds.

He added that as an NGO, the food bank was not the last line of defense between the needy and starvation, as it's the government's job to keep people from going hungry.
Watch video 12:03

German Food Banks Under Pressure

Focus on single parents, small children, elderly

But as observers and lawmakers from across the political spectrum pointed out, such measures should be decided based on neediness, not nationality.

The Tafel's entrances and vans were vandalized with graffiti reading "F*** Nazis," and even Chancellor Angela Merkel waded into the debate, saying that she didn't think the food bank had dealt with its issues in the proper way.

Announcing the change in policy on Tuesday, Sartor said that from now on "when things get tight, we will focus on certain groups," such as single parents, families with small children and the elderly – regardless of origin.

es/jm (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Incoming Health Minister Jens Spahn defends food bank's move to bar foreigners

Jens Spahn, Germany's incoming health minister, has defended the Tafel food bank's decision to turn away non-Germans. Speaking to German media, Spahn also said he was hopeful the conservatives could win back AfD voters. (10.03.2018)  

Vandals strike German food bank with anti-Nazi graffiti

The non-profit in the city of Essen has found itself at the center of a national debate about xenophobia. The manager of the food bank worries that his volunteers will be too scared to show up to work. (25.02.2018)  

Small German food bank in Essen thrust into national racism spotlight

A food bank that provides groceries to about 6,000 people decided to stop issuing membership cards to foreigners. Now it's at the center of a heated national debate, and even Chancellor Merkel has an opinion. (27.02.2018)  

German food bank slammed for barring foreigners from registering

An Essen food bank says it is only allowing Germans to sign up for free food because the elderly feel uncomfortable with the large number of foreign men during pick-ups. Its chairman denies allegations of xenophobia. (23.02.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

German Food Banks Under Pressure  

Related content

Essener Tafel

German city's Tafel food bank reverses decision to bar foreigners 11.03.2018

A food bank in the city of Essen will once again serve non-Germans after it stopped offering membership to foreigners in January. The chairman had defended the decision, saying 75 percent of those served were foreigners.

Deutschland Essener Tafel

Incoming Health Minister Jens Spahn defends food bank's move to bar foreigners 10.03.2018

Jens Spahn, Germany's incoming health minister, has defended the Tafel food bank's decision to turn away non-Germans. Speaking to German media, Spahn also said he was hopeful the conservatives could win back AfD voters.

Deutschland Essener Tafel Graffiti

Small German food bank in Essen thrust into national racism spotlight 27.02.2018

A food bank that provides groceries to about 6,000 people decided to stop issuing membership cards to foreigners. Now it's at the center of a heated national debate, and even Chancellor Merkel has an opinion.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 