 Egyptian police kill six suspects after car bombing targets security chief | News | DW | 25.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Egyptian police kill six suspects after car bombing targets security chief

The six suspects were militants from the Hasam Movement which aims to overthrow the government. The attack happened two days before an election which President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is expected to win.

A destroyed vehicle at the site of a bomb attack in the Egyptian city of Alexandria

Police officers in Egypt on Sunday killed six militants suspected of being involved in a failed assassination attempt targeting a security chief a day earlier in the country's coastal city of Alexandria.

The Egyptian interior ministry said in a statement that it had discovered a "terrorist den" in an apartment in Beheira, a region near Alexandria, on Sunday morning where six militants were killed during a shootout.

The ministry's statement said it had dealt an "effective blow to the armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Hasam Movement."

Who was responsible?

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's car bomb, which the state news agency blamed on the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood organization.

The car bomb killed at least one police officer and wounded four others on Saturday — just two days before Egypt's presidential elections. The explosion struck the convoy of Alexandria's security chief General Mostafa al-Nimr. But al-Nimr, who was the intended target of the bombing escaped unharmed.

An Egyptian police officer was killed in a bomb blast targeting the region's security chief

An Egyptian police officer was killed in a bomb blast targeting the region's security chief

Read more: Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sissi faces surprise challenger in March election

Islamic State (IS) released a video last month warning Egyptians against voting and encouraging Islamists to attack security forces.

The Hasam Movement has taken responsibility for several attacks targetting Egyptian security forces around Cairo over the past year. Hasam claimed responsibility for the assassination of National Security officer Ibrahim Azazi outside his suburban Cairo home last July.

kw/jm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sissi faces surprise challenger in March election

Moussa Mustafa Moussa, the head of Egypt's liberal Ghad party, is set challenge President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in March's presidential election. Moussa's candidacy is not expected to dent el-Sissi's chances of victory. (29.01.2018)  

Egypt: Alexandria's security chief survives car bombing

The explosion took place as the convoy of Alexandria's security chief, General Mostafa al-Nimr, passed by. At least one policeman was killed and four others were injured in the bombing. (24.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Ägypten Autobombe Anschlag in Alexandria

Egypt: Alexandria's security chief survives car bombing 24.03.2018

The explosion took place as the convoy of Alexandria's security chief, General Mostafa al-Nimr, passed by. At least one policeman was killed and four others were injured in the bombing.

Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul auf Afghan Voice

Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan? 21.03.2018

"Islamic State" has once again chosen to target Shiites in its latest Kabul attack that killed at least 26 people. Experts say the group is trying to create sectarian rifts in the country and use them to its advantage.

Syrien Krieg Afrin | türkisches Militär

Turkey takes 'total control' of Syria's Afrin, says state media 25.03.2018

Turkish forces have ousted the Kurdish YPG militia from the Syrian enclave of Afrin, a week after they captured the main town that bears the same name. The military is now sweeping for mines to allow residents to return.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 