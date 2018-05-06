Egypt: Radar scans at Tutankhamun's tomb reveal no secret chamber

Researchers with Italy's Turin Polytechnic University have found no evidence of the existence of any secret chamber behind King Tutankhamun's burial chamber, Egypt's Antiquities Ministry said Sunday.

Experts used ground penetrating radar (GPR) to arrive at the "conclusive evidence," the ministry said in a statement.

The study contradicts claims made by a British Egyptologist, Nicholas Reeves, who said in 2015 that photographs and scans of the tomb's northern wall seemed to suggest the presence of a secret chamber.

Reeves theorized that the hidden chamber might contain the tomb of Queen Nefertiti, the wife of Tutankhamen's father, the pharaoh Akhenaten.

"The studies ... have shown that no chambers exist, or even an indication of any threshold or door frames, which contradicts the previous theory that had assumed the existence of passages or chambers adjacent or inside the burial chamber of King Tutankhamun," said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? Where is Queen Nefertiti? Nefertiti's bust, a leading attraction at Berlin's Neues Museum, is world famous. This 3,300-year-old effigy was unearthed in Egypt in 1912 by the German Ludwig Borchardt. Yet her corpse was never found, and the location of her grave remains a mystery. Now Egypt has revealed exciting new finds which could potentially lead to one of the biggest archaeological discoveries ever.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? Hidden chambers King Tut's mausoleum is being reexplored. Based on preliminary information from infrared scans, Mamdouh al-Damati, Egypt's minister of antiquities, confirmed on Saturday (28.11.2015) that there is a 90% chance that King Tut's tomb contains hidden chambers. One archaeologist believes Nefertiti's sarcophagus could hidden there.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? Why it could be Nefertiti The new exploration was launched after Nicholas Reeves, a British Egyptologist affiliated with the University of Arizona, published his theories last August. Through careful observation, he found that King Tut's small tomb appears to be the antechamber of a larger burial room. He also argues that portraits in the murals represent Nefertiti, and not Tutankhamun.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? Unexpected death The young pharaoh Tutankhamun died unexpectedly at the age of 19, in 1324 BC, after a reign of nine years. Reeves believes that priests decided to reopen Nefertiti's tomb to bury him there, since his own mausoleum had not been built yet.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? The greatest find in modern archeology British Egyptologist Howard Carter's discovery of King Tut's tomb in 1922 was an archaeological sensation. Most such burial rooms had been plundered over the years, but this was the best-preserved and most intact pharaonic tomb ever found in Luxor's Valley of Kings. Will the hidden chambers lead to an even more spectacular find?

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? Really King Tut's mask? Among many other treasures, the tomb contained the mummy's iconic golden mask. Yet Reeves believes that it - and about 80 percent of the burial equipment found in Tutankhamun's tomb - was actually made for someone else.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? Japanese infrared scans Over a period of two days, Japanese radar specialist Hirokatsu Watanabe, pictured above, conducted scans. Measuring temperature variations, the experts discovered that the north wall of King Tut's burial chamber didn't reflect heat the same way the others did, indicating possible pockets of air behind the murals. The scans must be further analyzed by the Japanese expert over the following month.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? King Akhenaten's many wives The scans were spurred by Nicholas Reeves' theories. Though the renowned British archaeologist (center) has many reasons to believe this chamber could hide Queen Nefertiti, the Great Royal wife of Akhenaten, others are more cautious. Minister of antiquities Damati (left) said the chamber adjoining King Tut's tomb may also have belonged to Kiya, another of Akhenaten's wives.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? The 'heretic' monotheist cult Akhenaten is the pharaoh who temporarily converted ancient Egypt to monotheism by imposing the single cult of the sun god Aten. Nefertiti played a major role in this religious revolution. Their rule ended with a military takeover. Later on, the entire family's names were wiped out from official records as they were considered heretics for having abolished the Egyptian pantheon.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? Impossibly in the Valley of Kings? This is why it is unclear who succeeded Akhenaten. Reeves argues that it was Nefertiti herself. Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former antiquities minister (pictured), believes her involvement in the cult rules out her being entombed in the hidden chamber. "The lady was worshiping Aten with Akhenaten for years. The priests would never have allowed her to be buried in the Valley of the Kings," he told AFP.

Hidden chamber in the Valley of Kings: Queen Nefertiti's resting place? Secrets to be unveiled… later Near present-day Luxor, Egypt's Valley of Kings is where the pharaohs and powerful nobles were buried over 3,000 years ago. After the scans are analyzed, experts will need to determine how to enter the hidden part of the tomb without damaging King Tut's burial chamber. That delicate process could take months. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Mysterious period

Tutankhamun, one of the last kings of Egypt's 18th dynasty, died at around the age of 19 under mysterious circumstances.

The young pharaoh was buried inside a tomb in the Valley of the Kings near the modern-day city of Luxor.

The tomb was discovered in 1922 and found to contain a wealth of treasures.

Reeves' claims about Nefertiti, whose regal beauty has been immortalized in a 3,300-year-old bust now in a Berlin museum, created considerable buzz among historians, eager to learn more about what remains a mysterious period of Egyptian history.

ap/cmk (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Watch video 01:53 Share Scanning for Nefertiti's grave Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/1IOIR Scanning for Nefertiti's grave

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.