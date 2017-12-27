  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Egypt: Gunmen launch deadly attack on Coptic church

At least 10 people have been killed in the attack, including two police officers who tried to stop the man. Islamist militants have increasingly targeted the Coptic Christian community and carrying attacks on churches.

Church in Cairo's Helwan district

Two gunmen on Friday opened fire outside a church on the outskirts of Cairo before attempting to storm the building, leaving five people dead including two police officers.

Egypt has witnessed a massive spike in attacks targeting the country's Coptic Christian community and its places of worship over the past year.

Read more: Crowds attack Coptic church in Egypt

Christians targeted

  • At least 10 people were killed in the attack, including one gunman, according to the health ministry
  • No group has claimed responsibility, but the "Islamic State" militant group's Egyptian network has targeted and urged attacks against Christians in the country
  • Coptic Christians make up 10 percent of Egypt's population of 93 million people
Egypt's president has vowed to protect the Coptic Christian community, which widely supported him during the coup that ousted Egypt's first democratically-elected president, Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood

Egypt's president has vowed to protect the Coptic Christian community, which widely supported him during the coup that ousted Egypt's first democratically-elected president, Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood

'Declaration of war'

The US embassy in Cairo condemned the attack, saying Washington "stands steadfastly with the people of Egypt in the face of such cowardly attacks."

Warning of growing violence against Christians in Egypt, Coptic Bishop Anba Damian told DW: "We are convinced that the extremists' aggression and the intensity of their terrorism have increased in such an enormous way that it's now tantamount to a declaration of war against Copts."

Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch accused the Egyptian state of not doing enough to protect Coptic Christians, saying: "The deep-rooted sectarianism in many places in Egypt provides the climate where this hateful ideology can fester, but states of emergency have been the path to more abuses, not greater protection for Christian lives."

  • Luxor Massacre, Egypt, Deir el-Bahri, terrorist attack (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. El-Dakhakhny)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    1997 Luxor massacre

    Sixty-two tourists were killed at Egypt's Deir el-Bahri archaeological site in Luxor. Six assailants, thought to have been linked to al-Qaida, disguised themselves as members of the security forces and descended on the temple armed with automatic machine guns and knives. Egyptian tourist police and military forces eventually stopped the attackers, who were either killed or committed suicide.

  • Egypt, terror attack in Hilton Taba Hotel, Sinai (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Nabil)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2004 Sinai bombings

    A series of bomb attacks targeting tourists in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula killed 34 people and injured 171. Most of the casualties were killed after a truck drove into the lobby of the Taba Hilton. Two more bombs went off at campsites some 50 kilometers away, killing a handful of people. Roughly half the casualties were foreigners, including 12 Israelis.

  • Scharm el-Scheikh terrorist attack, Egypt (dpa)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2005 Sharm el-Sheikh attacks

    The attack in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh was carried out on Egypt's Revolution Day and for a decade remained the worst Islamist attack in Egypt's history. A series of bombs planted close to bars and restaurants, as well as by a hotel, killed 88 people and injured 150. The majority of victims were locals, although a number of tourists also died, including 11 British nationals.

  • Egypt, Terror attack in Dahab, Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (AP)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2006 Dahab bombings

    The attack on the the Egyptian resort city of Dahab marked the third consecutive year that tourist resorts had been targeted. A series of blasts in a restaurant, a café and a market killed at least 23 people, most of whom were local, and wounded around 80. Egyptian officials maintain that the attacks were carried out by the Islamist cell known as Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, a forerunner of "IS."

  • Egypt, Metrojet Flight 9268, Sharm el-Sheikh, Islamic State (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Grigoriev)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2015 Metrojet Flight 9268 disaster

    All 224 mostly Russian passengers were killed when Metrojet Flight 9268 suddenly dropped out of the sky over the Egypt's Sinai peninsula, shortly after having taken off from Sharm el-Sheikh international airport. Authorities agree that it appeared a bomb had been snuck on board. The so-called "Islamic State" jihadi group claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Coptic Christians survey Tanta attack, Palm Sunday (Getty Images/AFP/Stringer)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2016 Attacks on Egypt's Coptic Christian minorities

    While Egypt's Coptic Christians have for decades been targeted by Islamists, deadly attacks on Coptic churches have increased dramatically in recent months. At least 102 Egyptian Christians have been killed in four separate attacks since December 2016.

  • Coptic Churches and Al-Rawda Mosque

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2017 Coptic church and Al-Rawda mosque bombings

    On April 9, 2017, the Coptic church faith followers encountered a devastating twin blasts in Tanta and Alexandria as they celebrate Palm Sunday, killing 28 and 17 people respectively. On November 24, 2017, a bomb went off outside of Al-Rawda mosque in the city of Al-Arish in the northern Sinai Peninsula, which claimed the lives of more than 300 people and injured 109 others.

    Author: David Martin


Who are Egypt's Coptic Christians: Coptic Christians are an Orthodox Christian community that arose from the Coptic Church, which tradition says was established by Saint Mark, one of Jesus' apostles according to their scriptures.

Read more: 'Islamists set on wiping out Coptic Christians'

Why are they targeted in Egypt: While intercommunal relations between Christians and Muslims can sometimes be strained in conservative areas of Egypt, tensions had rarely transformed into outright violence until the rise of the "Islamic State." The militant group has urged its sympathizers to carry out attacks on "non-believers," especially Egypt's Coptic Christians. Muslim worshipers have also been targeted by the group.

What happens next: Egyptian authorities will continue a manhunt to find one of the perpetrators who managed to flee the scene after the attack. Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

  • Militants in Raqqa

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where did it come from?

    Islamic State (IS) - also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh - is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The group's goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

  • Map showing areas controlled by various armed groups in Iraq and Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it operate?

    IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

  • Peshmerga fighters

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Who is fighting back?

    The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

  • Oil production in the Rojava region of Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How does it fund itself?

    One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

  • French police at the Stade de France following deadly attacks across Paris

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it carry out attacks?

    IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

  • The face of a statues lies on the ground

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    What other tactics does it use?

    The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

  • An Iraqi refugee who fled Mosul

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How has it impacted the region?

    IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


ls/rt (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Crowds attack Coptic Church in Egypt

Hundreds of Muslim demonstrators have reportedly assaulted an Egyptian Coptic Christian church south of Cairo. This marks the latest in a series of assaults on members of the country's Coptic minority. (24.12.2017)  

Bishop Damian: Egypt terror 'a declaration of war against Copts'

More than 40 people have been killed in attacks that targeted Coptic churches in Egypt. Anba Damian, general bishop of Copts in Germany, has described a climate of terror and persecution in his homeland of Egypt. (10.04.2017)  

Egypt's Sissi vows to help Coptic Christians fleeing Sinai

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has said those fleeing Islamist militants in the Sinai Peninsula will receive support. More than 100 families have left the area in the past few days after seven killings. (01.03.2017)  

'Islamists set on wiping out Coptic Christians'

Orthodox Christians in Egypt are the victims of attacks yet again. Markus Rode of the organization "Open Doors" explains the escalation of violence against Copts in a DW interview. (09.04.2017)  

Egypt mosque bombing kills more than 300 worshippers

Militants reportedly linked to "Islamic State" have targeted a mosque in the north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing at least 305 people and wounding scores. Egyptian authorities say the death toll is likely to rise. (24.11.2017)  

'IS' warns of further attacks on Egypt's Christians

An affiliate of the so-called "Islamic State" in Egypt has urged Muslims to stay away from Christian gatherings. The group claimed responsibility for last month's twin attacks on Coptic churches that killed 46 people. (06.05.2017)  

Egypt's parliament approves three-month state of emergency

Following twin "Islamic State" bombings targeting Coptic Christians in two cities, Egypt's parliament has approved a three-month state of emergency. Churches in the city of Minya will not hold Easter celebrations. (11.04.2017)  

Sinai branch of 'Islamic State' reinvents itself

Russia says a bomb exploded on the Metrojet plane over Sinai, after traces of explosives were found in the wreckage. As Kristen McTighe reports, the shadowy Sinai Province of the Islamic State is the likely perpetrator. (17.11.2015)  

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

The rise of Islamic extremism in and around Egypt since the 1990s has seen a big rise the number of attacks targeting tourists and non-Muslims. DW looks back at some of the most devastating. (14.07.2017)  

What is the 'Islamic State'?

IS has gone from an obscure al-Qaida splinter group to a global phenomenon. DW takes a look at the defining aspects of the jihadist group - from its "caliphate" to its tactics. (03.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Coptic Christians: Egypt's minority group  

Related content

Ägypten Neujahr Orthodox Kirche Kopten

Crowds attack Coptic Church in Egypt 24.12.2017

Hundreds of Muslim demonstrators have reportedly assaulted an Egyptian Coptic Christian church south of Cairo. This marks the latest in a series of assaults on members of the country's Coptic minority.

Ägypten - Ägyptischer Soldat

Egypt executes 15 suspected Sinai militants 26.12.2017

Egypt's president has vowed to use the "full range of violence" available to crack down on militants. Fifteen people suspected of carrying out attacks on security forces have been sent to the gallows.

Suicide and bomb attack on Methodist church in Quetta 17.12.2017

Gunmen and two suicide bombers attack a Methodist church in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least eight and wounding dozens. The socalled Islamic State has claimed responsibility. DW News speaks to a correspondent in Islamabad and questions the credibility of the claim.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 