Egypt: Gunmen launch deadly attack on Coptic church

Two gunmen on Friday opened fire outside a church on the outskirts of Cairo before attempting to storm the building, leaving five people dead including two police officers.

Egypt has witnessed a massive spike in attacks targeting the country's Coptic Christian community and its places of worship over the past year.

Read more: Crowds attack Coptic church in Egypt

Christians targeted

At least 10 people were killed in the attack, including one gunman, according to the health ministry

No group has claimed responsibility, but the "Islamic State" militant group's Egyptian network has targeted and urged attacks against Christians in the country

Coptic Christians make up 10 percent of Egypt's population of 93 million people

Egypt's president has vowed to protect the Coptic Christian community, which widely supported him during the coup that ousted Egypt's first democratically-elected president, Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood

'Declaration of war'

The US embassy in Cairo condemned the attack, saying Washington "stands steadfastly with the people of Egypt in the face of such cowardly attacks."

Warning of growing violence against Christians in Egypt, Coptic Bishop Anba Damian told DW: "We are convinced that the extremists' aggression and the intensity of their terrorism have increased in such an enormous way that it's now tantamount to a declaration of war against Copts."

Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch accused the Egyptian state of not doing enough to protect Coptic Christians, saying: "The deep-rooted sectarianism in many places in Egypt provides the climate where this hateful ideology can fester, but states of emergency have been the path to more abuses, not greater protection for Christian lives."

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks 1997 Luxor massacre Sixty-two tourists were killed at Egypt's Deir el-Bahri archaeological site in Luxor. Six assailants, thought to have been linked to al-Qaida, disguised themselves as members of the security forces and descended on the temple armed with automatic machine guns and knives. Egyptian tourist police and military forces eventually stopped the attackers, who were either killed or committed suicide.

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks 2004 Sinai bombings A series of bomb attacks targeting tourists in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula killed 34 people and injured 171. Most of the casualties were killed after a truck drove into the lobby of the Taba Hilton. Two more bombs went off at campsites some 50 kilometers away, killing a handful of people. Roughly half the casualties were foreigners, including 12 Israelis.

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks 2005 Sharm el-Sheikh attacks The attack in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh was carried out on Egypt's Revolution Day and for a decade remained the worst Islamist attack in Egypt's history. A series of bombs planted close to bars and restaurants, as well as by a hotel, killed 88 people and injured 150. The majority of victims were locals, although a number of tourists also died, including 11 British nationals.

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks 2006 Dahab bombings The attack on the the Egyptian resort city of Dahab marked the third consecutive year that tourist resorts had been targeted. A series of blasts in a restaurant, a café and a market killed at least 23 people, most of whom were local, and wounded around 80. Egyptian officials maintain that the attacks were carried out by the Islamist cell known as Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, a forerunner of "IS."

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks 2015 Metrojet Flight 9268 disaster All 224 mostly Russian passengers were killed when Metrojet Flight 9268 suddenly dropped out of the sky over the Egypt's Sinai peninsula, shortly after having taken off from Sharm el-Sheikh international airport. Authorities agree that it appeared a bomb had been snuck on board. The so-called "Islamic State" jihadi group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks 2016 Attacks on Egypt's Coptic Christian minorities While Egypt's Coptic Christians have for decades been targeted by Islamists, deadly attacks on Coptic churches have increased dramatically in recent months. At least 102 Egyptian Christians have been killed in four separate attacks since December 2016.

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks 2017 Coptic church and Al-Rawda mosque bombings On April 9, 2017, the Coptic church faith followers encountered a devastating twin blasts in Tanta and Alexandria as they celebrate Palm Sunday, killing 28 and 17 people respectively. On November 24, 2017, a bomb went off outside of Al-Rawda mosque in the city of Al-Arish in the northern Sinai Peninsula, which claimed the lives of more than 300 people and injured 109 others. Author: David Martin



Who are Egypt's Coptic Christians: Coptic Christians are an Orthodox Christian community that arose from the Coptic Church, which tradition says was established by Saint Mark, one of Jesus' apostles according to their scriptures.

Read more: 'Islamists set on wiping out Coptic Christians'

Why are they targeted in Egypt: While intercommunal relations between Christians and Muslims can sometimes be strained in conservative areas of Egypt, tensions had rarely transformed into outright violence until the rise of the "Islamic State." The militant group has urged its sympathizers to carry out attacks on "non-believers," especially Egypt's Coptic Christians. Muslim worshipers have also been targeted by the group.

What happens next: Egyptian authorities will continue a manhunt to find one of the perpetrators who managed to flee the scene after the attack. Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where did it come from? Islamic State (IS) - also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh - is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The group's goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it operate? IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Who is fighting back? The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How does it fund itself? One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it carry out attacks? IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

What is the 'Islamic State'? What other tactics does it use? The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How has it impacted the region? IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild. Author: Rachel Stewart



ls/rt (Reuters, AFP)