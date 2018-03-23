Egypt: Alexandria′s security chief survives car bombing | News | DW | 24.03.2018

The explosion took place as the convoy of Alexandria's security chief, General Mostafa al-Nimr, passed by. At least one policeman was killed and four others were injured in the bombing.
A bomb placed under a car exploded in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria on Saturday, killing a policeman and wounding four others, the Interior Ministry said.
The bombing had targeted Alexandria's security chief General Mostafa al-Nimr, whose convoy passed by as the explosion took place.
Al-Nimr, who escaped unharmed, was later seen on a local TV channel while inspecting the area of the blast.
No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.
Probe ordered
State-run MENA news agency said Egyptian authorities had ordered a probe into the incident.
The attack came just days ahead of Egypt's presidential election, which President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is almost certain to win.
Egypt has been under a state of emergency since April 2017, when "Islamic State" terrorists struck two Coptic Christian churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday.
In a bid to contain terror attacks, the country has been mounting a massive security operation in areas covering north and central Sinai and parts of Nile Delta and the Western Desert along the borders with Libya.
