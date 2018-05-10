 Ebola outbreak in DRC: What is being done? | Africa | DW | 14.05.2018
Africa

Ebola outbreak in DRC: What is being done?

At least 18 people have died in connection to the Ebola virus in the western Democratic Republic of Congo. Here is a look at what authorities in the region are doing to address the outbreak.

A health worker wearing protective gear is sprayed with chlorine in Bikoro hospital (Reuters/J. R. N'Kengo)

Thirty-nine reported cases, including at least 18 deaths — that's the latest Ebola count from Monday, May 14. The outbreak in the Equateur Province of the DRC is the first to raise international alarm bells since the deadly crisis that left over 11,300 people dead in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea between 2014 and 2016.

DRC no stranger to Ebola

In contrast to West Africa, which had little prior contact with the virus, DRC is the country in which Ebola was discovered in 1976. During the last outbreak there in 2017, the country's ninth overall, four people died.

Ebola typically spreads through contact with bodily fluids, such as blood or sweat from infected persons or animals. There is no specific treatment for the virus, and it can prove fatal in up to 90 percent of cases.

Read more: Top ten most dangerous viruses in the world

By the time the Ebola outbreak was recognized in Guinea in March 2014, nearly 60 people had already died. DRC has seen 18 deaths over the past five weeks, but Congolese authorities together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international groups have now mobilized staff and resources to contain the virus.

Fear of spread

The current outbreak's proximity to significant trade and population centers has authorities concerned. "We already have three separate locations that are reporting cases," said the WHO's deputy director-general for emergency preparedness and response, Peter Salama. "We have three health care workers infected and one already died."

Map of Bikoro region in DRC

The Congo River flows past the Bikoro region, where the presence of Ebola has been confirmed — suspected cases have also been reported in the Iboko and Ingende regions

The Bikoro area, where the outbreak is centered, borders the neighboring Republic of the Congo and the Congo River, the region's main trade route. It is also located 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the large regional capital, Mbandaka. However, the region's infrastructure is poor and many areas are not reachable by road. The UN's World Food Program (WFP) has therefore facilitated an air bridge consisting of daily flights to transport staff, food and supplies to the region. Health teams have also been deployed to trace back the contacts of those people who might carry the virus and establish isolation wards.

Vaccine approved

Unlike during the West Africa crisis, vaccines are on hand this time around. "The vaccines are going to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday. We have enough of them," said the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The vaccine, developed by pharmaceutical giant Merck, was tested during the Ebola crisis in Guinea and is the most effective one produced thus far. "It's a targeted vaccination for people who are identified as possible contacts of people who have been infected," Tari Jasarevic, a WHO spokesperson, told DW. The logistics of getting the vaccine to those who need it, however, could still prove to be difficult, as it must be kept at minus 60 to minus 80 degrees Celsius (minus 76 to minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit).
Watch video 01:55

WHO presents Ebola vaccine

Before 2014, Ebola research had stagnated. Outbreaks had never reached a global scale and critics noted that it had been neglected due in part to it having never having affected Western countries. During the West African crisis, only a handful of foreign health workers were treated with experimental drugs. Towards the end of the crisis, people were treated with antibodies of survivors.

High level intervention

Congolese authorities and international organizations including the WHO, Red Cross, the US Center for Disease Control and Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) are already involved in the operation and have pledged their support to the DRC government. WHO's director-general met President Joseph Kabila and traveled to Bikoro together with DRC Health Minister Oly Ilunga. During his visit, the minister tweeted that laboratory staff from Kinshasa had already arrived in Bikoro to start identifying Ebola cases.

Funds

The WHO says it has made $2.6 million (€2.17 million) available from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to start its Ebola response in the DRC. The fund was established after the WHO and the international community came under fire over their slow response to the West African Ebola crisis. The Wellcome Trust and the UK have also said they would contribute 3 million pounds (€3.4 million) to contain the outbreak. Altogether, the WHO estimates that it will need $18 million for the next three months. 

  • Bildergalerie Ebola - Schutzbekleidung für Ärzte und Pfleger Englisch

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Protective clothing

    Proper protective clothing for doctors and nurses is critical. All exposed skin must be covered with a material that cannot be penetrated by the virus. But the suit alone isn't enough: Proper procedure is also important.

  • Ebola Sonderisolierstation in Düsseldorf (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Federico Gambarini)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Suiting up

    Health care workers must practice correctly putting on a protective suit, as seen here at the special isolation unit in Dusseldorf. New suits are used every time, so there is no risk of infection when getting dressed. Unprotected workers are therefore able to help.

  • Isolierstation Uniklinik Hamburg-Eppendorf (Foto: Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf/Bertram Solcher)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Completely separate

    The patient rooms in the Dusseldorf isolation unit are completely shielded from the outside world. Air is filtered, and wastewater must go through a separate treatment process. The protective suits, used at all times in the ward, are kept at positive pressure. These measures go further than is necessary: While Ebola can be transmitted by contaminated objects, the virus is not airborne.

  • Schleuse auf Isolierstation (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Sebastian Kahnert)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Disinfectant shower

    After the patient is treated, the entire suit is sprayed from the outside with a disinfectant to kill off any potential viruses. Only after this shower can the suit be removed - cautiously.

  • Anlegen eines Ebola-Schutzanzuges in Düsseldorf (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Federico Gambarini)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Outside help

    When removing the protective suit, health care workers must exercise extreme caution. Using permanently installed protective gloves, outside assistance can be provided without coming into direct contact with the suit. After use, the suit is immediately disposed of and burned.

  • Eingang zur Wohnung der mit Ebola infizierten Krankenschwester in den USA (Foto: Reuters/City of Dallas)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Infected nurses

    Despite the high safety standards, a total of three nurses in Spain and the United States have contracted the disease. The circumstances surrounding the infection have not yet been clarified. The nurses' homes (as seen here in Texas) were sealed off and disinfected after the discovery of the transmission.

  • Schutzkleidung gegen Ebola in einem Krankenhaus in Sierra Leone (Foto: picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Protection in Africa

    Doctors and nurses in West Africa have now also been outfitted with protective suits. However, these do not always meet the standards deemed necessary for effective protection. Sometimes, small areas of skin are left unprotected, or the material used in the suit is permeable. In addition, putting the suit on and removing it can be risky.

  • Bestattung eines an Ebola Verstorbenen (Foto: Reuters/James Giahyue)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Isolating the dead

    Extreme caution is also necessary at the funerals of people who have died of Ebola. A West African tradition, which sees the family of the deceased wash the body has led to many new infections. For mourning friends and family, these strict isolation measures are often hard to understand.

  • Ebola Isolierstation in Liberia (Foto: Zoom Dosso/AFP/Getty Images)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Tent as isolation units

    In a region where medical care is extremely underdeveloped, such an outbreak provides a daunting challenge. Infected people, like here in Liberia, are cared for in hastily constructed tents. But even a country like Germany would probably be overwhelmed by such an epidemic. At the moment, the country only has around 50 beds set up in isolation units.

  • Kontaminierter Schutzkleidung gegen Ebola wird in Guinea verbrannt (Foto: CELLOU BINANI/AFP/Getty Images)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Incineration instead of sunlight

    In some of the affected West African regions, contaminated suits are hung out in the sun in an attempt to disinfect them for further use. But it's much safer to burn the clothing immediately after use, as seen here in Guinea. However, supply shortages and the high prices of suits make such advice difficult to follow. Protective clothing can cost between €30 and €200 ($40-$250).

  • Fiebermessen bei Passagieren am Flughafen von Lagos (Foto: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP/Getty Images)

    Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus

    Airport controls

    Air travelers represent the biggest threat when it comes to transmission of the virus over long distances. For this reason, travelers' temperatures are now being monitored at some airports. However, this method does not provide absolute security: Ebola's incubation period is up to 21 days.

    Author: Marcus Lütticke / cmk


 

