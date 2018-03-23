Earth Hour: Cities around the world turn off lights for nature | News | DW | 24.03.2018

People around the world are turning off their lights for one hour on Saturday as part of the annual Earth Hour campaign, which aims to raise awareness about climate change caused by burning fossil fuels.

The 11th edition of Earth Hour aims to build support for biodiversity by focusing on forests, oceans and wildlife conservation. In addition, the environmentalists want to promote the species protection this year.

Australia, where the first edition of Earth Hour was held in 2007, was the first to turn off the lights on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. local time (0930 UTC). Other countries follow the path of sunset across the globe. More than 7,000 cities around the world were expected to take part in the campaign.

In Australia, this year's Earth Hour focused on raising awareness on the four so-called "hero species" — green turtles, koalas, rock wallabies and penguins — while the Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge plunged into darkness.

In Berlin, the lights will go out at the Brandenburg Gate, and in Paris, the Eiffel Tower will be without illumination.

A multipronged challenge

"Climate change is a major threat to the stability of the planet and our livelihood and society, but climate change is only a component of the broader ecological crisis," said Marco Lambertini, director general of Earth Hour organizers WWF (World Wide Fund For Nature).

"Biodiversity and climate change are two sides of the same coin of the ecological crisis we are facing," Lambertini told AFP news agency.

Sending a message to Trump

US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the global Paris climate agreement last year has sparked concerns about the protection of the world's climate. The WWF said it was hopeful that by participating in Earth Hour, young people in the US could send a message that the government needs to tackle global warming.

"Right now, deforestation, pollution, extinction are only impacting people on a sentimental level," said Lambertini. "People are sad about nature loss and animal extinction ... actually we need to be worried about it. Being sad is not enough."

Apart from the largely symbolic blackout around the world, the Earth Hour campaign has achieved some tangible feats, including a ban on plastics in the Galapagos Islands and tree plantations in many countries.

What went right for the environment in 2017? Bye bye, diesel Countries such as India, France and the United Kingdom have pledged to move away from gas and diesel cars in favor of less-polluting options, such as electric vehicles. Even China, the world's largest car market, is developing a plan to ban the production and sale of vehicles that rely purely on fossil fuels. 2018 could be an important year in the shift toward cleaner transportation.

What went right for the environment in 2017? Hope for bees Bees are among the world's greatest pollinators and help plants to reproduce. They play a vital role for the Earth's ecosystem — but they're struggling to survive. Insecticides called neonicotinoids have been identified as a major threat, but the European Commission has proposed a complete ban of three of the most harmful neonicotinoids. There is still much work to do, but it's a first step.

What went right for the environment in 2017? A decarbonized future The move to phase out coal has been at the forefront of environmental protests this year in countries that still largely rely on the fuel, like Germany. Several EU members have pledged to eliminate the use of coal for power by 2030 at the latest. All of the EU national energy companies — except for Poland and Greece — have agreed that no new coal-fired plants will be built in the EU after 2020.

What went right for the environment in 2017? Waste reduction In 2017, more than 200 countries promised to join their efforts to end marine plastic pollution, one of the world's biggest environmental problems. UN member states have pledged to take action to prevent the spread of marine litter and microplastics. At the same time, the EU has agreed on stricter regulations regarding e-waste and planned obsolescence.

What went right for the environment in 2017? Who cares about Trump? Donald Trump's constant attacks on climate have had some positive effects. How? By motivating people and companies across the US to stand up and pledge to act at the local level. At the COP23 climate conference in November, California Governor Jerry Brown maintained the president's decisions won't stop US citizens from fighting climate change. Massive marches against Trump's measures were proof.

What went right for the environment in 2017? Climate savior French President Emmanuel Macron has boosted the fight against climate change in Europe. His actions might be symbolic, but they are bringing environmental topics to the fore. He has given grants to 18 climate scientists — Americans in particular — to move their work to France for between three to five years, in defiance of Trump's anti-climate stance.

What went right for the environment in 2017? Small steps Millions of people are making positive changes in their daily lives that never make the headlines. These small actions lead to bigger ones — and can lead to significant progress. A few examples: on Fiji's Mamanuca Islands, a coral growing project is improving the health of coral reefs, while conservation groups in Niger are pushing to establish a protected area for endangered giraffes.

What went right for the environment in 2017? Optimism for our planet The first Conservation Optimism Summit, held in the UK in April, celebrated success stories. Participants were reminded, for instance, that lynxes are successfully being reintroduced in Central Europe, or that the tiger population has increased in India for the first time in a century. Faced with global challenges, the summit's goal is to "create a positive vision for the future." Author: Irene Banos Ruiz



