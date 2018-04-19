 Earth Day: Time for a plastic-free planet | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 20.04.2018
Earth Day

Earth Day: Time for a plastic-free planet

This Earth Day, activists are calling for an end to plastic pollution. DW has been following the impacts of disposable plastic and efforts to do away with it — by everyone from artists to policymakers.

Platic fish sculpture by Yodogawa Tecnique (Getty Images/Jiji Press)

Plastics are everywhere. Made from fossil fuels, consuming energy only to be thrown away, piling up in landfills, clogging our oceans, and contaminating food chains — they somehow sum up everything that's wrong with how we treat our planet.
Watch video 03:07

10 years on: Rwanda’s plastic ban

Which is why this year, Earth Day – which has brought people around the world together every April 22 since 1970, to show their commitment to protecting our the planet — is taking on plastic pollution.

Plastic doesn't biodegrade — it sticks around forever. So it's no surprise so much of the stuff is polluting the environment.

Yet the statistics are shocking: We produce close to 300 million tons of plastic waste each year, and an estimated 8 million tons of that ends up in the sea. Some collects together to form "trash islands," including the Great Pacific Garbage Patch — recently estimated to be three times the size of France.

The Earth Day Network is calling on us all to pledge to cut our plastic use, and has a handy calculator to help you work out just how much trash you're contributing to this global problem.

The initiative is building on momentum that has been growing around the world. Ever more of us are trying to cut plastics out of lives, clean up our communities, and demanding that policy-makers and companies take action, too.
Listen to audio 06:51

Living Planet: The plastic free challenge

This week, the UK announced it would ban plastic straws, drinks stirrers and cotton buds, as campaigners push for the government to go further and ban all single-use non-recyclable plastics.

The Brits have in part been galvanized by the BBC TV series Blue Planet, which explores the wonders of marine life and draws attention to the threats posed to it by pollution. But they're not alone in demanding change.

The European Union plans to make all plastics recyclable by 2030; and in other parts of the world, plastic bags, for example, have been outlawed for years.

There's also growing hope of action by the international community — a kind of "Paris Agreement" against plastic pollution.

One thing is for sure: If revelations over the extent of plastic impacts on the natural world — and potentially, human health — goes on, the pressure will only become more intense.

  • Photo: Water lettuce floating on the Yangtze River (Source: Imago/VCG)

    Rivers of plastic

    1: Yangtze River

    The Yangtze is Asia's longest river and the third-longest river in the world. It also tops the list of river systems through which the most plastic waste flows into the oceans, according to a recent study. The Yangtze flows into the East China Sea near Shanghai and is crucial to China's economy and ecology. The river basin is home to 480 million people — one-third of the country's population.

  • Photo: Children bathing near in Indus as sewage flows in (Source: Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images)

    Rivers of plastic

    2. Indus River

    The Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research found 90 percent of plastic flowing into oceans can be traced to 10 rivers. The Indus ranks second on the list. One of Asia's largest rivers, it flows through parts of India and Pakistan into the Arabian Sea, supporting millions of people. While much plastic enters rivers because of a lack of waste infrastructure, sewage systems contribute too.

  • Gelber Fluss in China Fischerei Archiv 2007 (Teh Eng Koon/AFP/Getty Images)

    Rivers of plastic

    3. Yellow River

    Plastic can enter the food chain as fish and other marine and freshwater animals ingest it. The Yellow River, said to be the cradle of Chinese civilization, is third on the plastic-waste list but that's not the only environmental problem with which it contends. Pollution has rendered much of the river's water undrinkable. Around 30 percent of its fish species are believed to have disappeared too.

  • China Hai He Fluss Haihe River in Tianjin (Imago/Zumapress/Feng Jun)

    Rivers of plastic

    4. Hai River

    Another of China's rivers, the Hai, comes in at number 4. It connects two of China's most populous metropolitan areas, Tianjin and Beijing, before flowing into one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, the Bohai Sea. The 10 river systems share traits, says the study. One is that they are located in densely populated areas with a lack of waste infrastructure and little awareness of recycling.

  • Photo: A panaramo of the Nile flowing through Cairo. ( Source: Imago/Zumapress)

    Rivers of plastic

    5. Nile River

    Generally thought to be the world's longest river, the Nile flows through 11 countries before entering the Mediterranean Sea in Egypt. Some 360 million people live in the river basin where its waters support agriculture — the region's main economic activity. Irrigation and evaporation mean the river doesn't even reach the sea in dry periods. Still, it comes in at number five in the ranking.

  • Photo: Indian students collecting garbage on the banks of the Ganges. (Source: Getty Images/AFP/S. Kanojia)

    Rivers of plastic

    6. The Ganges

    The Ganges is central to Indian spiritual life and provides water to more than half a billion people. Sewage, agricultural and industrial waste have made it one of the world's most polluted rivers, as have the multitudes of plastic that end up in it. Cleaning up the waste - as students are doing in this picture - is important, but experts say we must produce less and stop pollution at the source.

  • China Perlfluss, Pearl River (Getty Images/AFP/Goh Chai Hin)

    Rivers of plastic

    7. Pearl River

    Here, workers clear floating waste from China's notoriously dirty Pearl River, which enters the South China Sea between Hong Kong and Macau. Sewage and industrial waste flow into the river delta, keeping apace with the region's incredible rate of urban expansion. Since the late 1970s, the delta has transformed from a mainly agricultural and rural region to one of the world's largest urban areas.

  • Photo: Ice on the Amur River (Source: picture-alliance/Zumapress/Chu Fuchao)

    Rivers of plastic

    8. Amur/Heilong River

    It's not until they hit urban and industrial areas that rivers feel the worst effects of pollution. Still, according to recent studies, plastic debris is even being found in remote and "pristine" locations. The Amur River rises in the hills of northeastern China and forms much of the border between China's Heilongjiang province and Russia's Siberia before it snakes out to the Sea of Okhotsk.

  • Photo: Oil pollution in the Niger River Dealta (Source: Getty Images)

    Rivers of plastic

    9. Niger River

    The Niger is West Africa's main river, supporting over 100 million people and one of the planet's most lush ecosystems. It flows through five countries before entering the Atlantic Ocean in Nigeria. Plastic pollution aside, extensive dam construction is affecting water availability — and frequent oil spills in the Niger Delta have caused widespread water contamination.

  • Photo: Wide shot of the Mekong in Laos (Source: Imago/Xinhua)

    Rivers of plastic

    10. Mekong River

    Dams are having major ecological and social impacts on the Mekong too. Around 20 million people live in the Mekong Delta. Many are dependent on fishing and agriculture for survival. The river flows through six countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Laos, and is tenth on the list of river systems that carry most of the 8 million tons of plastic that are dumped into the seas each year.

    Author: Jennifer Collins


