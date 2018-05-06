 Dutch outrage as animals starve in fenced-in wilderness | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 07.05.2018
rewilding

Dutch outrage as animals starve in fenced-in wilderness

A nature reserve in the Netherlands aims to create unspoiled wilderness – but has sparked animal lovers' ire. If thousands of cattle, ponies and deer die each winter, is it nature's way – or animal cruelty?

Niederlande Naturschutzgebiet Oostvaardersplassen (Rainer Dückerhoff )

Angelica and Eep's garden, 35 kilometers east of Amsterdam, is stacked with dozens of plastic bags, which are in turn stuffed with hay, donated by farmers from all over the Netherlands.

The elderly couple lives close to Oostvaardersplassen nature reserve. Twice a day, they make the short journey to feed animals there – Konik horses, Heck cattle and red deer.

"Somebody has to do it," the couple say. But they have to be careful not to get caught by park rangers or police. Feeding the animals in Oostvaardersplassen is illegal, and punishable with a fine.

Yet many Dutch animal lovers are prepared to take the risk to alleviate the suffering of grazing animals introduced to Oostvaardersplassen as an experiment in rewilding. The reserve now has so many large herbivores, there isn't enough food to support them through the winter.

Niederlande Naturschutzgebiet Oostvaardersplassen (Rainer Dückerhoff )

Animals-rights activists gather sacks full of hay to keep the herbivores from hunger

"When we saw videos about suffering animals on social media, we couldn't turn a blind eye," Eep says. "And suddenly we are called animal-rights activists. Well, so be it."

Preserving an avian paradise

Oostvaardersplassen is a polder – or manmade wetland – created half a century ago and covering some 56 square kilometers (22 square miles), encompassing grasslands as well as marshes. It soon became a haven for rare bird species like the bluethroat, Eurasian woodcock and white-tailed eagle.

"The Oostvaardersplassen are a beautiful nature reserve, one of the pearls of nature in Europe," Frank Berendse, emeritus professor of ecology and conservation at the University of Wageningen told DW.

But during the 1980s, researchers feared trees and shrubs would overgrow this open, species-rich landscape. They introduced the deer, ponies and cattle to keep the grassland around open for birds to breed.

"The grazers play an important role in maintaining the biodiversity of the nature reserve," Han Olff, a biologist at the University of Groningen told DW.

Niederlande Naturschutzgebiet Oostvaardersplassen (Rainer Dückerhoff )

Grazers were introduced to Oostvaardersplassen to keep grasslands open for birds

Considered wild, animals in Oostvaardersplassen aren't supposed to be fed. But unlike natural herds that can roam in search of new pastures, large animals are kept inside the reserve by a perimeter fence. And their numbers aren't controlled by hunting, in contrast to herds in other European nature reserves.

Killing fields

As a result, they reproduce rapidly in summer, and the weakest die off when food becomes scarce in the winter.

"That's how it works in nature and here in the Oostvaardersplassen, too," park ranger Hans-Erik Kuypers told DW. "We try to follow natural processes as much as possible."

To minimize suffering, rangers shoot individuals that are too weak to go on. A wet December and cold March meant that this year, more horses, deer and cattle starved or were shot than ever before. Almost 3,000 animals were killed, meaning the overall population has plummeted by 57 percent since October.

Hundreds of people now regularly demonstrate outside what they call "the killing fields" of Oostvaardersplassen.

Activists are demanding the number of animals be permanently reduced, by neutering or other measures, so no animal has to suffer from hunger. They even consider hunting an option. "I would prefer them to die with full stomachs rather than suffer exhausted and in pain for weeks," Eep says.

Niederlande Naturschutzgebiet Oostvaardersplassen (Rainer Dückerhoff )

A red deer succumbs to winter's lean months

Han Olff defends how Oostvaardersplassen is managed, saying its grazers live a happy life, compared to many farm animals or racehorses.

Of happiness and hunger

"It's crazy that people care so much about how an animal dies but not about all other aspects of its wellbeing, such as, can a young one grow up with its parents? Is the animals free to choose its herd and its partner?" Olff argues

Olf says measures to reduce the number of grazers artificially would not improve their lot. Hunting would still mean animals dying but at the same time destroy the social structure of a herd. "I do not see why that should be more animal-friendly than the current management where the strong animals survive and the weak animals don't."

Other scientists, though, are backing the protestors' calls to stop the rewilding experiment. Ecologist Berendse was once in favor of the project, but changed his mind after one of his PhD students took a closer look at the nature reserve's biodiversity.

Perry Cornellissen found fewer species in the grassland where horses, cattle and deer live had significantly decreased. "A bleak plain has formed where all those special bird species have disappeared,” Berendse told DW.

Berendse wants the number of grazing animals controlled – be it by hunting, castration or some other measure.

Niederlande Naturschutzgebiet Oostvaardersplassen (Rainer Dückerhoff )

A contained kind of wilderness. A Heck grazes not far from the reserve's perimeter fence

"Why should we in the Netherlands, in our small, densely populated country, try to copy a situation which exists in Africa, where herds of wildebeests and zebras can migrate over thousands of kilometers to move with the rain?" he says. "That's simply impossible here."

Feeding up for the slaughter?

There is one thing the scientists agree on. Feeding the animals in winter will only make matters worse, allowing them to reproduce even faster so that next winter, food will be still scarcer and even more animals at risk of starvation.

But for Angelica and Eep, the sight of starving deer and ponies outweighs this logic. Someone has to care for these animals, the couple insists. At they're not the only ones. In February, the regional authorities bowed to public outrage and ordered park rangers to give the animals hay – just to keep the situation from escalating.

But that didn't stop animal-rights activists dragging tons more fodder to the reserve. Berendse says it's irrational but understandable. "Everyone knows that deer in nature do not have eternal life, but when you see animals die then it still grips a lot of people."

At the end of April, an independent commission officially advised that the number of grazers should be reduced by half before the next winter. That would mean culling almost 1,000 healthy red deer.

So far, it isn't clear whether the authorities will follow this advice. But activists are already celebrating the commission's position as a victory – with the surprising outcome that animal lovers are throwing their support behind the slaughter of the thousands of animals.

  • A flock of starlings over a green field (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    2018: Animals of the year

    Master mimic

    The starling is the bird of 2018. In large flocks, they can be very noisy. But when alone, they can surprise with their vocal skills. A starling can imitate almost any sound: the ringing of a mobile phone, a police siren or even a dog's bark. When starlings gather, they form the most breathtaking flight formations.

  • Two three-spined stickleback (Imago/Nature Picture Library)

    2018: Animals of the year

    Tiny traveler

    Underwater, the spotlight will shine on the three-spined stickleback. Sports fishermen and divers chose the tiny fish — average length of 5 cm (2 inches) — because it has an interesting colorful appearance and follows a specific breeding pattern. Every year, the stickleback moves from coastal waters into the lower stretches of rivers to lay eggs. During mating season, the male's chest turns red.

  • Two wildcats (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    2018: Animals of the year

    No petting allowed

    The European wildcat is an endangered species in Germany, with only about 6,000 of them left. Even though it looks strikingly similar to its domestic counterpart, it has no relationship to our friendly felines. Humans hardly ever see wildcats — they're nocturnal, and prefer to avoid humans. Chance encounters, however, often end fatally, with young wildcats regularly getting hit by cars.

  • Common frog (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/H. Jegen)

    2018: Animals of the year

    Kiss, please!

    You're much more likely to run into this prince among amphibians. Although its numbers are declining, the European common frog is only endangered in three of the 16 German states. The amphibian of the year lives in both running and stagnant waters. With woodlice, worms, spiders and slugs on the menu, it doesn't have to worry much about finding enough food to eat.

  • Württemberger warmblood horse gallops in the snow (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/S. Klewitz-Seemann)

    2018: Animals of the year

    Unemployed workhorse

    With farmers increasingly using machines instead of animals, the Württemberger warmblood horse has become endangered. There are only 45 mares and 10 stallions left in Germany, spread out among 24 breeders. It's not as if there's a lack of work: beyond the standard farm labor, these horses can also pull carriages, serve as therapy animals and even take part in riding competitions.

  • Millipede among the weeds (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/K. Wagner)

    2018: Animals of the year

    No friend of frost

    The white-legged snake millipede is equally at home on the forest floor, in a cave or even just a tree trunk. But in order to survive, it needs a frost-free retreat. That's why German speleologists have named it the cave-dwelling animal of the year. The millipede represents a whole variety of other animals that are dependent on subterranean spaces for survival through the long winter months.

  • A Great Banded Furrow-bee on a yellow Hawkweed flower (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/R. Guenter)

    2018: Animals of the year

    Climate opportunist

    The German Wild Bee Register has chosen the great banded furrow bee as its bee of the year, putting the focus on insect protection. Traditionally, the bee is at home in the Mediterranean region and southern Germany. However, due to the effects of climate change, its habitat is moving north.

  • Common scorpionfly (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/H. Bellmann/F. Hecke)

    2018: Animals of the year

    What's in a name? Not much

    The common scorpionfly isn't dangerous — what looks like a stinger is actually a huge sexual organ. The scorpionfly lives off of fruit and other insects, and is a skilled climber. It can even move about freely in a spider's sticky web.

  • The pygmy damselfly perched on a green stalk (picture-alliance/dpa/GdO/BUND/M. Post)

    2018: Animals of the year

    At home in the swamps

    The pygmy damselfly has been chosen as the dragonfly of the year. The insect represents a whole group of dragonflies that has evolved to live in Europe's moorlands and swamps. The tiny damselfly is so delicate, it's easy to miss. That could be why it remains relatively unknown to researchers.

  • A large tortoiseshell butterfly on a tree (Imago/blickwinkel)

    2018: Animals of the year

    Endangered flutterer

    The large tortoiseshell is the butterfly of the year, chosen because the lepidopterologists of North Rhine-Westphalia want to highlight its status as an endangered species in that western German state. In the country's other regions, the formerly very common butterfly is not endangered, but is on a warning list.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


