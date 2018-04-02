 Dutch lawyer first person sentenced as part of Robert Mueller′s Russia probe | News | DW | 04.04.2018
News

Dutch lawyer first person sentenced as part of Robert Mueller's Russia probe

A Dutch lawyer with knowledge of contact between a Russian official and Donald Trump's campaign staff has been jailed for 30 days. It marks the first sentence in Special Counsel Robert's Mueller's Russia investigation.

USA Washington Alex Van der Zwaan (picture-alliance/abaca/S. Corum)

A Dutch lawyer was sentenced to 30 days in prison and handed a $20,000 (€16,300) fine on Tuesday after being found guilty of lying to US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators about contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign staff and Russian intelligence officials.

Alex van der Zwaan, the son-in-law of one of Russia's most prominent business tycoons, was sentenced after pleading guilty to lying to about his contacts with Trump's former campaign deputy Rick Gates and a former member of Russia's GRU intelligence agency.

Read more: Donald Trump's top lawyer resigns as Russia probe gains traction

Prosecutors alleged that in 2016 van der Zwaan and Gates shared communications with a person they knew to be a former Moscow intelligence official. Prosecutors said the 33-year-old Dutch lawyer admitted to withholding emails and repeatedly lying to Mueller's investigators about his contact with Gates and the Russian official — referred to in court documents as "Person A." 

  • Donald Trump talks with a beauty contestant in Moscow.

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    2013: Mr Trump goes to Russia

    June 18, 2013. Donald Trump tweeted: "The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast live from MOSCOW, RUSSIA on November 9. A big deal that will bring our countries together!" He later added: "Do you think Putin will be going - if so, will he become my new best friend?" October 17, 2013 Trump tells chat show host David Letterman he has conducted "a lot of business with the Russians."

  • Cyberattacks are a key factor in the Russia allegations.

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    September 2015: Hacking allegations raised

    An FBI agent told a tech-support contractor at the Democratic National Committee it may have been hacked. On May 18, 2016, James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, said there were "some indications" of cyberattacks aimed at the presidential campaigns. On June 14, 2016 the DNC announced it had been the victim of an attack by Russian hackers.

  • Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kisljak in Washington

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    July 20, 2016: Mr Kislyak enters the picture

    Senator Jeff Sessions - an early Trump endorser who led his national security advisory committee - met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a group of other ambassadors at a Republican National Convention event.

  • Wikileaks chief Julian Assange

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    July 22, 2016: Assange thickens the plot

    Julian Assange's WikiLeaks published 20,000 emails stolen from the DNC, appearing to show a preference for Hillary Clinton over Senator Bernie Sanders.

  • USA FBI chief James Comey

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    July 25, 2016: Cometh the hour, Comey the man

    The FBI announced it was investigating the DNC hack saying "a compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously."

  • USA President Donald Trump

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    November 8, 2016: Trump elected

    Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. On November 9, the Russian parliament burst into applause at the news.

  • Russian politician Sergej Rybakow

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    November 10, 2016: Team Trump denies Russia link

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov said there "were contacts" between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the election campaign. The Trump campaign issued a firm denial.

  • General Michael Flynn, US National Security Adviser.

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    November 18, 2016: Flynn appointed

    Trump named General Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. The former Defence Intelligence Agency chief was a top foreign policy adviser in Trump's campaign. Flynn resigned in February after failing to disclose full details of his communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

  • Ex-acting attorney general Sally Yates

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    January 26, 2017: Yates - 'The center cannot hold'

    Acting attorney general Sally Yates told White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn made false statements regarding his calls with Kislyak. On January 30 Trump fired Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban, which was later blocked by federal courts.

  • US attorney general, Jeff Sessions

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    March 2, 2017: Sessions recuses himself

    Trump said he had "total confidence" in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • ex-head of the FBI James Comey

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    March 20, 2017: FBI examines Trump-Kremlin links

    FBI Director James Comey confirmed before the House Select Committee on Intelligence that the FBI was investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • Donald Trump and James Comey

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    May 9, 2017: Trump sacks Comey

    In a letter announcing the termination, Trump wrote: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    May 17, 2017: Mueller appointed special counsel

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

  • Paul Manafort (Imago)

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    August 2017: FBI seizes documents from Manafort

    Shortly after Mueller convenes a grand jury for the investigation, the FBI seizes documents from one of Paul Manafort’s properties as part of a raid for Mueller’s probe. The former Trump campaigner manager stepped down in August 2016 after allegations surfaced that he had received large payments linked to Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

  • Donald Trump Jr. (picture alliance/AP Photo/K. Willens)

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    September 2017: Trump Jr.'s talks to Senate committee

    Donald Trump Jr. tells the Senate Judiciary Committee he has not colluded with a foreign government. The closed-door interview relates to his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, which was also attended by his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump Jr.’s emails, however, suggest the meeting was supposed to produce dirt on Clinton.

  • Symbolbild Soziale Netze (picture-alliance/dpa/Lei)

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    October 2017: Internet giants allege Russian interference

    Facebook, Twitter and Google reportedly tell US media they have evidence that Russian operatives exploited platforms to spread disinformation during the 2016 US presidential election. The three companies are expected to appear before a Senate Intelligence Committee in November.

    Author: Jo Harper, Kathleen Schuster


Jailed lawyer to cooperate

Since being called out on his lies, van der Zwaan, who previously worked for the law firm Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom, has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

"Your honor, what I did was wrong. I apologize to the court, and I apologize to my wife," van der Zwaan told the judge.

However, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said incarceration was necessary to deter others from lying to Mueller's investigation.

Van der Zwaan had previously worked with worked with Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort back in 2012, carrying out work on behalf of the Moscow-backed Ukrainian government under then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

The state of Robert Mueller's Russia probe

Although van der Zwaan appears to be a minor figure in Mueller's investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, his sentencing indicates that the special counsel is prepared to come down sternly on witnesses who impede his  probe.

Although the case against the lawyer is not directly related to collusion, it does shed light on the government's case against Paul Manafort and undisclosed contacts between Trump's campaign aides and Russia. Mueller has issued two indictments against Manafort, with charges ranging from failing to register as a foreign agent to bank fraud and filing false tax returns. Manafort has pleaded not guilty.

Read more: European politicians got millions to lobby for pro-Russian government in Ukraine

The details of what van der Zwaan has told Mueller's team since agreeing to cooperate remain confidential and it is unclear whether they feed into the collusion allegations.

Van der Zwaan and Gates are two of four men who have pleaded guilty to charges brought about by Mueller's team. Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos also have pleaded guilty. Thirteen Russian nationals have also been indicted for alleged election tampering.

Read more: What Robert Mueller's indictments of former Trump campaign officials mean for the president

Trump not a criminal target: US media

Also on Tuesday, US media reported Mueller had told Trump's attorneys that the president is being investigated but is not currently considered to be a criminal target.

Trump as repeatedly dismissed the Mueller investigation as a "witch hunt" and has denied any collusion with Moscow.
US President Donald Trump's lawyer calls for end of Mueller probe

Trump's lawyer said he was voicing his own opinion after initially saying he was speaking on behalf of the president. One outraged Democrat lawmaker warned any interference would lead to a "constitutional crisis." (18.03.2018)  

Donald Trump's top lawyer resigns as Russia probe gains traction

John Dowd, who called for an end to the probe, has stepped down from the US president's legal team. He was reportedly frustrated with Trump for not heeding his advice when it came to the growing investigation. (22.03.2018)  

Attorney admits lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation team

The son-in-law of one of Russia's richest men has admitted to lying to investigators about interactions with a former Trump campaign member. The move increases pressure on former Trump aides to cooperate with Mueller. (20.02.2018)  

European politicians got millions to lobby for pro-Russian government in Ukraine

A new indictment has accused former Trump aide Paul Manafort of paying some €2 million to European politicians to support a pro-Russian government in Ukraine. The lobbying group was led by a "former European chancellor." (24.02.2018)  

Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort sues Justice Department over Russia probe

Lawyers representing Paul Manafort have argued that a probe into possible collusion has overstepped its legal limits. Manafort has sought to overturn charges against him of conspiracy and money laundering. (04.01.2018)  

Donald Trump insists no collusion shown in Flynn case

The US president has remained confident that testimony from his former national security adviser did not implicate him. But his new timeline on Michael Flynn raises further questions. (02.12.2017)  

What Robert Mueller's indictments of former Trump campaign officials mean for the president

By indicting two former Trump campaign officials and getting a guilty plea from a third associate, the independent probe into Russian election meddling has entered a new phase. Here's how it will affect the presidency. (31.10.2017)  

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

Allegations of collusion with the Kremlin have dogged Team Trump since the 2016 election campaign. As the US Attorney General Jeff Sessions dodges claims he was aware of links, we look at some of the key stepping stones. (30.10.2017)  

USA Washington Alex Van der Zwaan

Attorney admits lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation team 20.02.2018

The son-in-law of one of Russia's richest men has admitted to lying to investigators about interactions with a former Trump campaign member. The move increases pressure on former Trump aides to cooperate with Mueller.

Intelligence Chiefs Testify At Senate Intelligence Hearing On World Wide Threats

McCabe hands Mueller his Trump memos 18.03.2018

The ousted FBI deputy chief has reportedly handed over evidence for the Russia probe. President Donald Trump has dubbed them "fake memos."

USA Präsident Donald Trump in Washington

US Democrats defend Trump-Russia probe in rebuttal to Devin Nunes memo 25.02.2018

US Democrats have refuted an earlier Republican memo alleging bias in the FBI's Russia investigation. The text defends the FBI's surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump advisor and assumed Russian government agent.

